Myrtle Beach, SC

Lowcountry seafood and barbecue are on the menu at a new restaurant in Myrtle Beach

By Caroline Williamson
 3 days ago

A Myrtle Beach-based restaurant company opened a new restaurant in the grand strand earlier this summer.

Bubba’s Fish Camp and Smokehouse Grill, a spin-off of the company’s “Bubba’s Fish Shack” had a soft-opening of the restaurant in late July, but will hold an official opening ceremony on Thursday.

The restaurant is located at 1565 21st Ave. N. in Myrtle Beach, near the Myrtle Beach Pelicans stadium .

The ceremony will include a free buffet from noon to 1 p.m.

Bubba’s Fish Camp and Smokehouse Grill sells lowcountry seafood classics and slow-cooked barbecue, and holds a Fast Eddy’s 750 slow cooker fondly called “Sally” in the front of the restaurant for patrons to see as they are dining in. Some favorites from the smoker include pulled pork, ribs, and chicken, according to a press release.

“It’s a great location to share what Divine Dining Group has to offer,” Julie Daniels, the company’s spokesperson, said.

The restaurant is open from 11: a.m. to 10 p.m.

Divine Dining Group has 15 other popular restaurants in the Grand Strand area, including River City cafe, Nacho Hippo Cantina Maximo and Ultimate California Pizza.

