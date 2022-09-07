Read full article on original website
Tests Show Elevated Legionella At TC Mental Health Building
The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community that a cooling tower located at the Tompkins County Mental Health building (201 East Green Street, Ithaca, New York), has shown elevated levels of Legionella (a type of bacteria). The cooling tower is part of a recirculated water system incorporated into the building's cooling, industrial, refrigeration or energy production system.
Legionella bacteria detected at Mental Health Building in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community of elevated levels of the Legionella bacteria. The bacteria was detected in a cooling tower at the Mental Health Building on Green Street in Ithaca. Cooling towers can release bacteria into the air near the tower itself. Exposure to the bacteria can cause people to develop Legionnaires’ disease, which can lead to pneumonia. Health officials say the risk to the public in this instance is quite low, but they are required to notify the public due to State Department of Health Guidelines. Integrated Water Management is contracted to manage the tower, they decontaminated it yesterday. They’ll retest it in 3-7 days. If the results remain elevated, further decontamination will be required. The Mental Health Building will remain open due to the low risk.
Mid-Lakes Navigation, Little Caesars, Spaghetti Warehouse have violations; 53 other satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 21 to 27:
High COVID-19 risk level in Chenango County
Chenango County announced today that it's COVID-19 risk level has recently moved to High.
Spike in COVID-19 cases at college impacts isolation spaces
As COVID-19 cases spiked the week of Aug. 22 at Ithaca College, some students checked in to Boothroyd Hall to quarantine and discovered that the isolation center had no available rooms. At the peak of the spike Aug. 25, the college’s online COVID-19 Tracking Dashboard reported 55 student cases, which...
IC Launching Occupational Therapy Doctorate Program
Ithaca College is now accepting applications for a new six-year undergraduate-plus-doctoral degree program in occupational therapy (OT). It will be the college’s second doctoral program, joining the Doctor of Physical Therapy offering in the School of Health Sciences and Human Performance. The inaugural undergraduate cohort will have its first...
Former Nurse: Hero to Zero
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Former licensed practical nurse, Shanatha Fazenbaker, said she went from hero to zero after she was forced to quit her job at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center because of the Covid-19 vaccine mandate. She said her life has been turned upside down since Governor Kathy Hochul...
Syracuse medical billing company sued after data hacked involving thousands of patients
Syracuse, N.Y. – A class action lawsuit has been filed against a Syracuse medical billing company recently hit by computer hackers who may have obtained personal information about hundreds of thousands of Central New York patients. The lawsuit against Practice Resources LLC was filed Friday in Onondaga County court...
TC3 And Foundation Representatives Respond to Default Story
The Ithaca Times previously reported on the Tompkins Cortland Community College Foundation defaulting on over $30 million worth of bonds that were used to fund the construction of seven new dormitories on the college’s property. The Times was notified by an individual who holds $200,000 worth of these bonds and has lost more than $200,000 as a result of the TC3 Foundation’s default.
Council Votes To Approve TCAT Agreement With Revised Language
After extensive discussions the Ithaca Common Council voted 7 to 3 to approve a new agreement to underwrite TCAT at its Wednesday, September 7 meeting. The agreement approved by Council includes new language that leaves the determination to absorb potential TCAT losses up to the three underwriters—the City of Ithaca, Tompkins County, and Cornell University—rather than to the TCAT board. This new language has been advocated by Cornell and opposed by Tompkins County, probably requiring further negotiations as the TCAT contract nears expiration on October 9.
Hamilton Eatery Hours Reduced, Menu Limited Amid Staffing Shortage
The Hamilton Eatery announced at the beginning of August that they would be removing their hot sandwiches from the menu and reducing their operating hours due to staffing shortages. Still suffering the impacts of the pandemic, the Eatery has been forced to make such adjustments to its business model. As...
Sheriff Asking for Public Assistance Regarding Larceny
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department is requesting public assistance regarding a grand larceny of a 2006 Kawasaki Brute Force 750cc ATV, light gray (or silver) that had occurred on Pease Hill Rd in the Town of Cuyler. It is believed that the larceny occurred on Monday, August 29th late...
Guthrie City Harbor Part Of Ithaca’s Changing Medical Landscape
The landscape of medical care in Ithaca is changing. For years the city’s needs were served from two poles, both outside the City: on West Hill was the Cayuga Medical Center and its surrounding medical buildings, and in Lansing there was the Guthrie Clinic on Hanshaw Road and Cayuga Medical’s Convenient Care Clinic and surrounding buildings off Warren Road. In February, the Guthrie Ithaca City Harbor location opened on Willow Avenue. Work is continuing on a Cayuga Medical building near GreenStar on Cascadilla Street.
How Syracuse schools scrambled to fill nearly 300 teaching jobs before classes began
Syracuse, NY - In the summer, the Syracuse City School District had more than 300 teaching vacancies - almost double the number of openings it typically has, officials said. To fill those spots, district officials and the Syracuse City Board of Education began offering signing bonuses in hard-to-fill teaching fields. The district offered to pay retired teachers more than $50,000 to come back to the classroom. And the schools stepped up recruitment among new graduates at area colleges, officials said.
Wildfire Smoke in Atmosphere above Twin Tiers
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Have you noticed a haze in the sky today? This is from smoke from wildfires in Canada and the Western United States making its way to us in the upper atmosphere. The smoke will not have any harmful impacts to us in the Twin Tiers besides general...
Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
Reprieved! The Chronicle-Express will continue to publish
PENN YAN — The Chronicle-Express weekly newspaper and www.chronicle-express.com website are going to continue to serve readers in Penn Yan and Yates County thanks to a sale of the news operation. CherryRoad Media, a company based in Parsippany, N.J., that operates newspapers in states across the country, is purchasing...
Lockout lifted at 3 Pal-Mac schools amid police investigation
Officials in the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District say the lockout at the high school, middle school and primary schools has been lifted following a police investigation Wednesday. The district's public information coordinator says it was first notified of a police investigation involving a weapon shortly before 11 a.m. by the...
2 Ithaca Men Charged With Harassing TCAT Driver
On Wednesday at around 9:48 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of East Green Street for a report of a dispute between a TCAT bus driver and two passengers on the bus.It was also reported that the two passengers were fleeing from the area, westbound, with the TCAT driver following them.
Planning to pick apples this fall? Why farmers say NY's hot, dry summer was beneficial
With apple picking season right around the corner, it's easy to wonder how the dry, hot weather experienced throughout the Southern Tier this summer will impact local apple offerings. In June, the average rainfall for the month is 5.33 inches, but in 2022, the Binghamton area saw only 4.59 inches...
