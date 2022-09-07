ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip

Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
Seeking Sister Wife: Nick Says He's 'Living the Dream' as He Marries Third Wife in Tearful Ceremony

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Monday's season finale, Danielle gives a speech at her wedding, saying through sobs, "I didn't think happiness like this existed until I found a love like this" Seeking Sister Wife's Nick Davis is now a husband of three! In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's season finale of the TLC show, Nick marries his third wife Danielle with his other wives, Jennifer and April, by his side at the altar. "I honestly didn't ever think I could be this happy. I didn't think happiness like this existed until...
Sister Wives’ Robyn and Kody Brown Argue After Christine Brown Kicks Him Out: ‘I’m Not Going to Play That Game’

Fighting family. Sister Wives stars Robyn Brown and Kody Brown got into an argument after Christine Brown kicked him out of their house. In a teaser clip for the Sunday, September 11, episode obtained by Us Weekly, Kody, 53, was seen having a heated conversation with his fourth wife, Robyn, 43. “I don’t understand anything,” he said after Christine, 50, put all of his things in boxes and told him to move out.
Selling The OC Star Tyler Stanaland Explains Why He Didn’t Want Wife Brittany Snow On The Show

Selling the OC is one of the newest Netflix reality shows to hit the streaming platform in recent years and this cast is sure to make a mark. The show follows a group of real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group set in Orange County, California. They sell million dollar plus homes, cash out huge […] The post Selling The OC Star Tyler Stanaland Explains Why He Didn’t Want Wife Brittany Snow On The Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
Is Gemma Owen About To Make A Return To Our TV Screens With Her Own Show?

If the mid noughties was the Era of the WAG, the early twenties has claimed the footballer’s daughter for its own – and it’s all thanks to one woman. Gemma Owen, daughter of one of the England team’s top goal scorers between 1998 and 2008 Michael Owen, may not have been crowned the winner of this year’s Love Island, but she’s certainly walked away from the series with some of the biggest potential for superstardom and her latest confirmed project proves it.
Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Floyd, Fiance Zach Davis Open Up About Shooting: ‘It Was Somebody We Both Knew’

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Floyd and her fiancé, Zach Davis, opened up about the traumatic shooting they faced in a car with her children, Ryder Wharton — whom she shares with ex Cory Wharton — and Ace, whom she shares with Zach. The couple recounted the incident during an episode of the reality TV show, which aired on Tuesday, September 6.
