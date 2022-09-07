Read full article on original website
'Sister Wives' ' Paedon Brown Reveals 'How Embarrassing' It Is to Be Recognized While Buying Intimate Items
Paedon Brown was recognized for his Sister Wives fame at the worst possible time. Christine Brown's son embarked on a hilarious — and humiliating — shopping trip recently that started with a fan saying hello, and ended with a glimpse into his shopping cart. When a store cashier...
'Teen Mom 2' Star Jade Cline Is Engaged to Boyfriend Sean Austin: 'Love Always Prevails'
Wedding bells are on the horizon for Teen Mom 2's Jade Cline and Sean Austin. The stars of the MTV reality show are now engaged, which Cline confirmed in a video posted to her TikTok on Thursday. In the video, Cline, 26, revealed the moment when Austin got down on...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip
Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
realitytitbit.com
Paris Hilton leaves out aunt Kyle Richards and calls other Housewives 'faves'
Celeb Paris Hilton unexpectedly and unknowingly shaded her aunt Kyle Richards by leaving her out of a photo of the Real Housewives. She then tweeted three other stars from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and said they were her ‘faves’. It’s very likely Paris Hilton hadn’t known...
Teen Mom Mackenzie Edwards’ new career revealed after fired star & husband Ryan ‘turned down’ MTV’s offer to rejoin show
TEEN Mom Mackenzie Edwards’ new career has been revealed after the fired star and her husband, Ryan, claimed they “turned down” MTV’s offer to rejoin the show. Ryan, 34, Mackenzie, 25, and his parents, Jen and Larry, were fired from Teen Mom OG in 2021 after their ongoing feud with Maci Bookout.
Seeking Sister Wife: Nick Says He's 'Living the Dream' as He Marries Third Wife in Tearful Ceremony
In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Monday's season finale, Danielle gives a speech at her wedding, saying through sobs, "I didn't think happiness like this existed until I found a love like this" Seeking Sister Wife's Nick Davis is now a husband of three! In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's season finale of the TLC show, Nick marries his third wife Danielle with his other wives, Jennifer and April, by his side at the altar. "I honestly didn't ever think I could be this happy. I didn't think happiness like this existed until...
People
Kevin Jonas Takes Cute Selfie Sharing a Milkshake with His Daughters: 'Three Straws for the Win!'
Kevin Jonas is sharing a sweet moment with his girls. On Monday, the Claim to Fame co-host, 34, posted a cute selfie on Instagram with his two daughters, Valentina, 5, and Alena, 8, as they share a chocolate milkshake together. In the snap, Jonas and his girls share the tasty...
Sister Wives’ Robyn and Kody Brown Argue After Christine Brown Kicks Him Out: ‘I’m Not Going to Play That Game’
Fighting family. Sister Wives stars Robyn Brown and Kody Brown got into an argument after Christine Brown kicked him out of their house. In a teaser clip for the Sunday, September 11, episode obtained by Us Weekly, Kody, 53, was seen having a heated conversation with his fourth wife, Robyn, 43. “I don’t understand anything,” he said after Christine, 50, put all of his things in boxes and told him to move out.
Selling The OC Star Tyler Stanaland Explains Why He Didn’t Want Wife Brittany Snow On The Show
Selling the OC is one of the newest Netflix reality shows to hit the streaming platform in recent years and this cast is sure to make a mark. The show follows a group of real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group set in Orange County, California. They sell million dollar plus homes, cash out huge […] The post Selling The OC Star Tyler Stanaland Explains Why He Didn’t Want Wife Brittany Snow On The Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Is Living Her ‘Best Life’ Amid Kody Brown Drama: ‘Growing’
It’s her time to shine. Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared an update on her life and current mindset ahead of the season 17 premiere and amid the ongoing drama with estranged husband Kody Brown. “Living my...
Did JoJo Siwa Just Confirm She's Dating Avery Cyrus in Cheeky TikTok Post?
Earlier this week, Siwa shared a TikTok post with content creator Avery Cyrus, seemingly confirming rumors that they are dating. In the video, Siwa and Cyrus are sitting in a car, mouthing the words to a voiceover by former couple Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian. "We're friends," mouths Siwa, 19....
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Christine Brown, Breaks Down Kody’s Visitation Schedule; Says He Spent 3 out of 800 Days With Her
Christine Brown revealed just how little time Kody Brown spent with her and the children they share before she decided to end her marriage.
Grazia
Is Gemma Owen About To Make A Return To Our TV Screens With Her Own Show?
If the mid noughties was the Era of the WAG, the early twenties has claimed the footballer’s daughter for its own – and it’s all thanks to one woman. Gemma Owen, daughter of one of the England team’s top goal scorers between 1998 and 2008 Michael Owen, may not have been crowned the winner of this year’s Love Island, but she’s certainly walked away from the series with some of the biggest potential for superstardom and her latest confirmed project proves it.
Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Floyd, Fiance Zach Davis Open Up About Shooting: ‘It Was Somebody We Both Knew’
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Floyd and her fiancé, Zach Davis, opened up about the traumatic shooting they faced in a car with her children, Ryder Wharton — whom she shares with ex Cory Wharton — and Ace, whom she shares with Zach. The couple recounted the incident during an episode of the reality TV show, which aired on Tuesday, September 6.
Before ‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Might Have Been a Government Employee
Janelle Brown and Kody Brown's marriage might be failing, too. Janelle might be looking for a way out, and she has job experience to fall back on.
Kenya Moore, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Hannah Brown Are Just a Few of the Stars Competing on 'Special Forces'
From Dancing with the Stars to Celebrity Big Brother to The Masked Singer, many programs bring athletes, reality stars, singers, and other types of celebrities together to compete for a prize (and for more fame). Fox's newest reality series, Special Forces: The Ultimate Test (working title), adds something new to...
NFL・
