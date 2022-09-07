A historic overhaul of the second-largest blockchain network is expected to cut its energy costs by 99.95%, but it won’t decrease network fees or improve transaction speeds. Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain network, is expected to complete its transition to a new system for processing transactions within the next couple of weeks. The network’s shift from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) has been years in the making; however, shifting timelines, nixed plans and mixed messages from Ethereum’s core developers have raised fundamental questions about what it all means.

