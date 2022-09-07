Read full article on original website
Crypto Investor Paradigm Argues Infrastructure Providers Should Not Be Subject to US Treasury Sanctions
Crypto investment firm Paradigm published a nuanced legal argument amid concerns of potential sanctions by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) that would target blockchain base layer participants such as miners and validators. The post was published on Thursday and comes on the heels of...
Think Tanks; the First Call for Policy Teams Looking for Crypto Data
This episode is sponsored by Circle and NEAR. Think tanks are research institutions with an evidence-based approach. They have recently been called upon to provide data points for crypto to support informed policy decision-making. On this episode of “Money Reimagined,” hosts Michael Casey and Sheila Warren speak with Josh Lipsky,...
US Treasury to Recommend Issuing Digital Dollar if in National Interest: Source
The U.S. Treasury Department will advise the federal government to press forward on work to issue a digital dollar, though it should only take the final step if there’s sign-off that the government-created tokens are in the “national interest,” according to a person familiar with a report emerging soon.
Taiwan Approves 24 Crypto Platforms, Including WOO Network, for AML Compliance
Fintech startup WOO Network was among the first 24 crypto platforms to be registered under Taiwan's Money Laundering Control Act, the firm said on Thursday. The liquidity platform received notice of its registration on Monday from Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) of the Banking Bureau of Taiwan, WOO Network's Marketing Vice President Ben Yorke told CoinDesk. Other platforms that received approval include local exchanges Max Exchange and ACE, Yorke said.
Crypto-Focused Venture Firm Bloccelerate Is Raising $100M for Second Fund
Venture capital firm Bloccelerate is looking to raise $100 million for its second fund, according to a filing Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Bloccelerate VC Fund II has already raised $20 million from 26 investors since the fund opened Aug. 25. While only one-fifth of the target, the amount already surpasses the firm’s $12 million inaugural fund in late 2020.
Crypto Startup Mysten Labs Raises $300M From Industry Heavyweights at $2B Valuation
Mysten Labs has raised $300 million at a $2 billion valuation in a funding round led by FTX Ventures with contributions from an array of big names in the crypto industry. Binance Labs, Coinbase Ventures, Circle Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners and the crypto wing of Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) were among the participants, Mysten announced Thursday.
Why Crypto Isn't a Tool for Protest in Argentina
I was in Buenos Aires on Argentina’s Independence Day, and so I went out for a piping hot bowl of "freedom soup." Called locro, this hearty stew of corn, beans and chorizo was invented centuries ago by the indigenous peoples of the Andes mountain ranges at the time of Incan empire.
Crypto Investor FTX Ventures to Take 30% Stake in SkyBridge Capital
FTX Ventures, the investment arm of FTX, a crypto exchange run by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, has agreed to buy 30% of SkyBridge Capital for an undisclosed amount. SkyBridge, the investment firm founded by Anthony Scaramucci, who was an aide to former U.S. President Donald Trump, will use some of the funds to buy $40 million in cryptocurrencies to hold on its balance sheet as a long-term investment, the firm said Friday.
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Jumps Most in Six Months, as 'Powell Pivot' Speculation Returns
Price Point: Bitcoin posts its biggest daily gain in six months, surging past $20,000 on speculation the Federal Reserve could quickly pause or reverse monetary-policy tightening as the U.S. economy slides into recession. Market Moves: CoinDesk rolls out a new broad-market gauge of digital-asset prices, the CoinDesk Market Index –...
Ethereum Merge Explained: What Investors Should Know About the Shift to Proof-of-Stake
A historic overhaul of the second-largest blockchain network is expected to cut its energy costs by 99.95%, but it won’t decrease network fees or improve transaction speeds. Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain network, is expected to complete its transition to a new system for processing transactions within the next couple of weeks. The network’s shift from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) has been years in the making; however, shifting timelines, nixed plans and mixed messages from Ethereum’s core developers have raised fundamental questions about what it all means.
‘The Crypto Invaders Have Arrived’: Crypto’s Intermingling With TradFi
CoinDesk reporter Cameron Thompson’s piece, “A Crypto Bro Walked Into a Wall Street Bar, and It Went Just Fine,” details the physical intermingling of both crypto and traditional finance (TradFi) industry professionals at a networking event. Thompson joins “Opinionated” hosts Ben Schiller and Danny Nelson as the...
Crypto Terra Luna Classic Surges as Traders Speculate on New Supply Burn Rule
Luna classic (LUNC), the renamed native token of the Terra blockchain that dramatically imploded in May, is rising in value as traders bet that a soon-to-be implemented rule may breathe some life into the much-maligned token. LUNC gained 22% in the past 24 hours, and doubled its price in a...
Gensler’s Latest Take on Crypto and Securities Rules
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. On this edition of the “Weekly Recap,” NLW digs in on the latest speech from SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. It appears reasonable, but does the crypto industry believe him?. “The Breakdown” is written, produced by and features Nathaniel...
Crypto Exchange Huobi Secures License to Operate in the British Virgin Islands
Digital asset service provider Huobi Group is set to operate a crypto exchange in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) after securing a license from the local financial watchdog. The Seychelles-registered crypto company said Friday it secured the license from the BVI's Financial Services Commission (FSC) under Huobi's regulated local subsidiary Brtuomi Worldwide Limited. Since April, Brtuomi has been one of two participants in a fintech regulatory sandbox set up by the FSC to allow companies to trial new financial solutions and services.
Crypto Startup Slide Raises $12.3M to Connect New Users to Web3 Apps
Slide, a startup that provides user experience infrastructure for decentralized applications (dapps), has raised $12.3 million in a seed funding round that was co-led by crypto-focused investment firms Polychain Capital and Framework Ventures. The funding will help Slide continue to hire more staff, build out its infrastructure and distribute its product to dapps.
Why DeFi Protocols Are Limiting ETH Borrowing Ahead of Ethereum’s Merge
The upcoming Merge – when Ethereum will undergo the most complicated upgrade in blockchain history – is already creating opportunities for those predicting it could have a positive impact on ether’s (ETH) price. ETH, at around $1,600, is setting fresh yearly highs ahead of the event scheduled for next week.
Crypto Influencer Cooper Turley Creates $10M ‘Coop Records’ Music Startup Fund
Cryptocurrency influencer and non-fungible token (NFT) song collector Cooper Turley is spinning up a $10 million fund to invest in artists and startup founders bringing crypto and music together. His so-called Coop Records – backed by crypto culture influence brokers from Audius to OpenSea – will seek to solve what...
Air Gap? Hardware Wallet? Multisig? Bitcoin Self-Storage Means Hard Choices
Bitcoin (BTC) security is hard to get right: Any form of offline, or “cold” storage available today has trade-offs. Which one is the most secure is still a matter of debate between bitcoin software developers and wallet makers. Self-sovereign money comes with responsibility. Experienced bitcoiners would tell you:...
Canadian Crypto Exchange Coinberry Files Lawsuit Against 50 Users After Losing 120 BTC
Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Coinberry has filed a lawsuit against 50 users who collectively withdrew 120 bitcoins (BTC) following a software error in 2020. According to a court filing obtained by CoinDesk, users were able to siphon off the bitcoin with Canadian dollars that were en route but not yet received by Coinberry, following a bug in Coinberry’s Interac e-transfer software update.
So, Is the White House Banning Bitcoin Mining, or Promoting It to Help Climate Change?
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. On today’s episode, NLW examines the new report from the White House about crypto mining and its impact on climate change. He argues that the report is effectively a Rorschach test for people’s prior beliefs about what they expect or want the White House to say about crypto mining.
