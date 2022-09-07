ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Lower humidity; spotty storm chance for some by the afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28JJ1n_0hl9klKm00

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We have a decent amount of sun with temperatures in the middle 80s but the humidity is noticeably lower than it has been.
  • A weeklong cold front will be pushing through Wednesday night. There are some showers along either side of Interstate 40 that will tend to weaken as they push toward the metro this evening.
  • Behind the front the next couple of days we will see more clouds and sun. Thanks to a northeasterly breeze, temps will hold in the lower 80s.
  • As we’ve been saying the past few days, it looks like an unsettled weekend. No big storms but steady rain looks to roll in later Saturday and possibly linger into early Sunday.
  • There is some concern that the mountains, which will once again see the most rain, may see some localized flooding in the wake of last week’s downpours.

Stay cool during hot weather:

  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Stay in an air-conditioned room
  • Stay out of the sun
  • Check on relatives and neighbors
  • Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
  • Be careful when outside.
  • If possible, reschedule strenuous activities until early morning or evening.
  • Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
  • Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

>> Channel 9′s new Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

