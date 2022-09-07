FORECAST: Lower humidity; spotty storm chance for some by the afternoon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We have a decent amount of sun with temperatures in the middle 80s but the humidity is noticeably lower than it has been.

A weeklong cold front will be pushing through Wednesday night. There are some showers along either side of Interstate 40 that will tend to weaken as they push toward the metro this evening.

Behind the front the next couple of days we will see more clouds and sun. Thanks to a northeasterly breeze, temps will hold in the lower 80s.

As we’ve been saying the past few days, it looks like an unsettled weekend. No big storms but steady rain looks to roll in later Saturday and possibly linger into early Sunday.

There is some concern that the mountains, which will once again see the most rain, may see some localized flooding in the wake of last week’s downpours.

