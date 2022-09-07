Read full article on original website
Study could result in changes to Beacon Boulevard/U.S. 31 in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Improving traffic flow through Grand Haven is behind the state’s interest in a study of Beacon Boulevard, while city officials are interested in beautification and pedestrian safety. Despite their different motivations, the city and the state are partnering on the study that has already...
City Council deals death blow to golf cart proposal
Advocates for golf cart use in the City of Wayland were dealt a setback Tuesday night when the City Council voted 4-2 against drawing up an ordinance. Council members Rick Mathis, Steve Stepek, Abe Garcia and Mayor Pro Tem Joe Kramer opposed a motion to have City Manager Josh Eggleston craft an ordinance permitting and regulating use of golf carts in city streets and thoroughfares. Mayor Tim Bala and Councilwoman Tracy Bivins voted in support and Councilman Norman Taylor was absent.
FUNDING FIREHOSE: State Revitalization and Placemaking grants aim to bridge funding gap for many West Michigan housing projects
Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Berrien County will receive large chunks of funding to regrant to various housing projects that the state approved Wednesday through the Revitalization and Placemaking Program. The $84 million in Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP) Program grants selected by the Michigan Strategic Fund board is fueled by $100...
Kent County taking first steps to expand Townsend Park
The proposed property is adjacent to the park and is a mix of forest and fields.
$2M trail along Lake Harbor Road connecting Lake Michigan parks moves forward
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The proposed 3-mile paved Lake Harbor Trail between two Lake Michigan parks is moving forward with formal approval to spend $2 million on it. The Norton Shores City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 6, agreed to allocate American Rescue Plan Act money for the trail along Lake Harbor Road in Muskegon County.
Grand Rapids to construct new $25 million fire station replacing century-old one
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids in 2024 is looking to construct a new, $25 million fire station to replace the nearly 100-year-old one currently in use on S. Division Avenue. The new Fire Station No. 10 will be located at 1823 S. Division Ave. – just two blocks...
‘To The Point’ with candidate Hillary Scholten to replace 3rd Congressional debate
After the Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District seat withdrew from a debate, News 8 will instead host a live one-on-one interview with the Democratic candidate.
$1.12 million state grant will nearly double acreage of Kent County park
KENT COUNTY, MI – A Kent County park will almost double in acreage thanks to a roughly $1.12 million grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Kent County Board of Commissioners gave tentative approval to accepting the grant dollars and a cost-sharing agreement with Cannon Township to purchase the property adjacent to Townsend Park.
Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Cascade Township
Nearly six years after Chick-fil-A first set up shop in West Michigan, the fast food chain is getting ready to open its 10th area restaurant.
Harmony Hall set to close in October
Harmony Brewing Company’s Harmony Hall location near Bridge Street will be closing after seven years of operation because it has outgrown its facility.
Multiple downtown Grand Rapids businesses voice concerns about harassment
Several businesses in downtown Grand Rapids are voicing concerns about their employees being harassed. They’re also reporting seeing people have sex in broad daylight.
Holland Police Log September 8-9, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Special prosecutor named in Michigan voting machine case
Lansing — D.J. Hilson, Muskegon County's prosecutor and a Democrat, will serve as the special prosecutor to decide whether charges should be brought against nine individuals who allegedly engaged in a "conspiracy" to gain improper access to Michigan voting machines after the 2020 presidential election. The Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating...
Students placed on 33 minute lockdown following incident at Crossroads Mall
The high school entered a precautionary lockup situation at 12:02 pm on Sept. 9, 2022. An email from the school to families stated that the request was made by the Portage Department of Public Safety while they investigated a situation in the vicinity of Crossroads Mall. The Crossroads Mall is 1.3 miles away, or about 4 minutes by car, from the school.
Nonprofit hopes to expand to third location
A Rockford-based residential program plans to host a gala this month, with funds going toward the purchase of another group home. Christian independent living provider Homes Giving Hope is holding its annual fundraising gala, “Boots & Bling,” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at The Hydrangea Blu Barn, 5716 11 Mile Road NE in Rockford.
Major Barry County highway opens after closure caused by disabled trailer
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — It's not unusual for crashes to force West Michigan roads and highways to close for extended periods of time. It is unusual for a crash to keep a road closed for more than 24 hours, but the Michigan Department of Transportation confirmed Wednesday that is what's happening at M-66 and M-79 south of Nashville.
Emergency repair prompts 3-week closure of road in eastern Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Emergency repairs have required the closure of a section of Muskegon County thoroughfare for the next three weeks. Riley Thompson Road between Staple and Pillon roads was closed Tuesday, Sept. 6, for emergency replacement of a failed culvert, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission.
Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
WMU delays new student center indefinitely
Western Michigan University’s Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Barry Olsen and Vice President for Business Finance Jan Van Der Kley announced Thursday, Sept. 8 that WMU’s new student center’s opening will be delayed indefinitely. In an email to the campus community, Olson and Van Der Kley...
