Holland, MI

townbroadcast.com

City Council deals death blow to golf cart proposal

Advocates for golf cart use in the City of Wayland were dealt a setback Tuesday night when the City Council voted 4-2 against drawing up an ordinance. Council members Rick Mathis, Steve Stepek, Abe Garcia and Mayor Pro Tem Joe Kramer opposed a motion to have City Manager Josh Eggleston craft an ordinance permitting and regulating use of golf carts in city streets and thoroughfares. Mayor Tim Bala and Councilwoman Tracy Bivins voted in support and Councilman Norman Taylor was absent.
WAYLAND, MI
mibiz.com

FUNDING FIREHOSE: State Revitalization and Placemaking grants aim to bridge funding gap for many West Michigan housing projects

Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Berrien County will receive large chunks of funding to regrant to various housing projects that the state approved Wednesday through the Revitalization and Placemaking Program. The $84 million in Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP) Program grants selected by the Michigan Strategic Fund board is fueled by $100...
MUSKEGON, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Holland, MI
Holland, MI
Government
The Grand Rapids Press

$1.12 million state grant will nearly double acreage of Kent County park

KENT COUNTY, MI – A Kent County park will almost double in acreage thanks to a roughly $1.12 million grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Kent County Board of Commissioners gave tentative approval to accepting the grant dollars and a cost-sharing agreement with Cannon Township to purchase the property adjacent to Townsend Park.
KENT COUNTY, MI
#City Council#City Hall#Holland Council#Fire Services
whtc.com

Holland Police Log September 8-9, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
Country
Netherlands
Detroit News

Special prosecutor named in Michigan voting machine case

Lansing — D.J. Hilson, Muskegon County's prosecutor and a Democrat, will serve as the special prosecutor to decide whether charges should be brought against nine individuals who allegedly engaged in a "conspiracy" to gain improper access to Michigan voting machines after the 2020 presidential election. The Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating...
MICHIGAN STATE
portagenorthernlight.com

Students placed on 33 minute lockdown following incident at Crossroads Mall

The high school entered a precautionary lockup situation at 12:02 pm on Sept. 9, 2022. An email from the school to families stated that the request was made by the Portage Department of Public Safety while they investigated a situation in the vicinity of Crossroads Mall. The Crossroads Mall is 1.3 miles away, or about 4 minutes by car, from the school.
PORTAGE, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Nonprofit hopes to expand to third location

A Rockford-based residential program plans to host a gala this month, with funds going toward the purchase of another group home. Christian independent living provider Homes Giving Hope is holding its annual fundraising gala, “Boots & Bling,” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at The Hydrangea Blu Barn, 5716 11 Mile Road NE in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, MI
WWMTCw

Major Barry County highway opens after closure caused by disabled trailer

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — It's not unusual for crashes to force West Michigan roads and highways to close for extended periods of time. It is unusual for a crash to keep a road closed for more than 24 hours, but the Michigan Department of Transportation confirmed Wednesday that is what's happening at M-66 and M-79 south of Nashville.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
westernherald.com

WMU delays new student center indefinitely

Western Michigan University’s Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Barry Olsen and Vice President for Business Finance Jan Van Der Kley announced Thursday, Sept. 8 that WMU’s new student center’s opening will be delayed indefinitely. In an email to the campus community, Olson and Van Der Kley...
KALAMAZOO, MI

