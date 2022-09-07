(Cass County, Iowa) – In an update to our earlier reports, Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken told KJAN News a bridge that partially collapsed Thursday afternoon northeast of Massena, was due to the operator of a crane taking a short cut to the job site, and crossing the bridge with an overweight load. The driver – whose name has not yet been released – was trapped in the crane cab , but managed to get out. He suffered lacerations to his face and neck. Wolken said the three of the five concrete double-T panels on the Pella Road bridge collapsed, causing the crane – owned by Mammoet Crane Company – to topple over into the creek. The accident happened around one-quarter of a mile east of 765th on Pella Road, at around 3-p.m.

MASSENA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO