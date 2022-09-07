Read full article on original website
KWQC
Police investigating two-vehicle crash near Figge Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a crash that happened Friday afternoon by the Figge Art Museum. Police say they responded to the crash around 1:53 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman, was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The driver of...
KIMT
Eastern Iowa man killed in ATV crash
OLIN, Iowa – An ATV accident has killed a man in eastern Iowa. The state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says James Daniel Minor, 35 of Olin, drove an ATV off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County early Saturday. The DNR says...
KWQC
Police: 1 injured in semi-truck rollover in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 5:43 a.m. Thursday to the 3900 block of West River Drive for a report of a semi-crash, according to the department. Police said a 44-year-old man was driving, he had minor injuries but was not taken to the hotipital. This is a...
ourquadcities.com
Woman killed, deputy injured, in 2-vehicle crash Thursday
A woman was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 78, just south of County Highway 22 in Henry County, according to a news release. A 2020 silver Ford Utility was traveling south and a 2009 silver Ford Escape was headed north on Illinois Route 78 shortly before 5 a.m., the release says.
KWQC
Troopers: Person killed after walking into path of semi-truck on I-80
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 80 westbound, the Iowa State Patrol said. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 291. According to troopers, a 2018 semi-truck driven by Kurt Von Dallmeyer, 46, of Wellman, was westbound on I-80 and a car was stopped on the inside shoulder of the road.
KWQC
Police: No injuries in train vs. car crash Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 2:41 p.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of East River Drive for a report of a vehicle hit by a train, police said. According to police, the driver failed to yield at a railroad crossing when an oncoming train hit the rear of the vehicle.
ourquadcities.com
Trooper: Driver drove more than 120 mph with marijuana in car
An 18-year-old Moline man faces a felony charge after Iowa State Police say he drove more than 120 mph as he eluded law enforcement. Davion Hicks, faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, court records say.
KWQC
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle crash Sunday
LOWDEN, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was killed, and another was injured in a crash Sunday night on Lincoln Highway, the Iowa State Patrol said. Iowa State Patrol responded about 9:22 p.m. to the 2300 block of Lincoln Highway in Lowden for the report of a crash. Two motorcycles were...
Overnight crash Tuesday leaves 1 dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol is investigating an overnight crash that left one person dead. According to ISP, a vehicle was heading westbound on I-80 near the Brady Street exit when another vehicle stopped on the side of the road. That's when a person got out of the car and walked into the roadway.
KWQC
1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois
Mississippi Valley Blues Fest to rock LeClaire Park Sept. 16-17 Fall Beaux Arts Fair is this weekend at Figge Plaza. Kyle Kiel, KWQC-TV6 reports live from the upcoming Fall Beaux Arts Fair on Quad Cities Live. QC nonprofit helping homeless and those in need. Updated: 3 hours ago. Christian Care...
1 person killed after stepping into traffic on I-80
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says a person was killed after stepping out of a vehicle and into the path of an oncoming semi on Interstate 80 in Scott County on Tuesday night. The crash happened near the 291 mile marker on I-80 around 9:00 p.m. According to an online crash report, […]
cbs2iowa.com
North Liberty man dies after crash on I-380
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — We have now learned that a North Liberty man after a crash last week on I-380 during the morning commute. Iowa State Patrol says 45-year old Brian Benest was behind the wheel when his car slammed into the back of a stopped semi.
kciiradio.com
Breaking News: Wellman Resident Involved in Fatal Traffic Accident
A Wellman resident driving a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian at 9:00 pm on Tuesday on Interstate-80, mile marker 291 in Scott County. The tractor-trailer was heading westbound down I-80 when the driver of a vehicle stopped on the inside shoulder, walked into the path of the oncoming tractor-trailer, and was struck by the vehicle sustaining fatal injuries.
kjan.com
ATV fatality at Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in eastern Iowa
(Olin, Iowa) – Officials with the Iowa DNR report that a man from Jones County died, during an ATV accident, early Saturday morning. Authorities say that at around 3:30 AM, 35-year-old James Daniel Minor, of Olin, died when the ATV he was operating drove off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area. Minor hit an obstruction and was declared dead at the scene.
KWQC
Davenport man charged with shooting at vehicle in August
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is behind bars after police say he shot at a vehicle in August. Darnell Lamonte Hodges, 34, was booked into the Scott County Jail Thursday afternoon on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony.
KWQC
Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices are investigating after a Port Byron man reported missing last month was found dead. Deputies, with the assistance of the Quad Cities Missing Person’s Network, found the body of Steven R. Mudd, 60, on Thursday on private property in Port Byron, according to a media release.
KWQC
Sheriff: Part of Route 78 shut down in Henry Co. due to multiple crashes
HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Route 78 is shut down from Interstate 80 and Country Road 22 north due to multiple crashes in Henry County, the sheriff’s office said Thursday morning in a Facebook post. Details are limited at this time, but a TV6 crew on scene said...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police release bodycam video of shooting that killed William Rich
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have released body-worn camera footage of the officer-involved shooting on August 30th that killed William Rich. Cedar Rapids Police officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of 6th St SW following calls for service regarding violent domestic issues. Video shows officers encountering...
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County Sheriff's Office investigating death of Marion woman
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a rural Marion woman. The woman was brought to the hospital in Hiawatha by private car around 10 pm on Wednesday night. She was not responsive and not breathing when she arrived and...
iheart.com
Marion Woman Shows Up At Hospital, Dies With No Apparent Injuries
(Marion, IA) -- An investigation's underway after a Marion woman shows up dead at the hospital with no apparent injuries. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the woman was dropped off at the hospital around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, wasn't responsive or breathing, and was pronounced dead. Investigators say they believe the woman died in rural Marion but her cause of death is unclear. An autopsy will be done to determine how she died.
