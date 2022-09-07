Read full article on original website
Cass County Supervisors to fill vacant Auditor’s position
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisors are slated to meet 9-a.m. Tuesday, Sept.13th, in their Boardroom at the Courthouse, in Atlantic. One of the items on their agenda is to officially accept the resignation of Cass County Auditor Sara Harris, who submitted her resignation to the Board on August 31st.
Atlantic City Council tentatively agrees to renew “Retail Coach” contract
(Atlantic, Iowa) – During a meeting of the Atlantic City Council Wednesday evening, City Administrator John Lund wanted to get an idea of what the Council thinks about renewing the City’s agreement with “The Retail Coach,” as the contract is set to expire. Renewing the contract for a second year, would cost $20,000.
Pursuit leads to the arrest of a Nebraska man in Montgomery County, Friday evening
(Vilisca, Iowa) – A traffic stop at around 6:30-p.m. Friday in Montgomery County, resulted in a pursuit, and the arrest of a man from Nebraska. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department reports Deputies attempted to stop a black, no-plated Pontiac Grand Am, on Highway 34 near the intersection with T Avenue (Northwest of Villisca), when the driver – identified as 32-year-old Ryan Jennings, of Omaha – sped off, leading to a chase with speeds of around 100-mph.
Fuel Spill in West Nodaway River, Cass County
CASS COUNTY, IOWA– The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reports that on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Iowa DNR was notified that a crane overturned into the West Nodaway River approximately 2-3 miles northeast of Massena in Cass County. It was initially reported that approximately 20 gallons of diesel and engine fuel from the crane were spilled.
Mixed votes on some Ordinance readings in Atlantic
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Members of the Atlantic City Council, Wednesday evening, voted on readings of recently amended ordinances, and while the readings passed, some were met with opposition. The Council held the second reading of an amended Ordinance (#1021), with regard to panhandling, and passed it 7-0. The Ordinance (when passed after 3 readings) would ban panhandling in all public spaces. Panhandling on private property is handled through trespassing laws.
Attorney confirms Adair Police Chief is on a leave of absence
(Adair, Iowa) – Adair Police Chief Brad Wendt is on a paid leave of absence, pending the completion of a criminal investigation into firearms charges. Adair City Attorney Clint Fichter confirmed the Chief’s status, Thursday. Agents from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed...
(Update) Crane accident near Massena due to operator taking a short-cut with an overweight load
(Cass County, Iowa) – In an update to our earlier reports, Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken told KJAN News a bridge that partially collapsed Thursday afternoon northeast of Massena, was due to the operator of a crane taking a short cut to the job site, and crossing the bridge with an overweight load. The driver – whose name has not yet been released – was trapped in the crane cab , but managed to get out. He suffered lacerations to his face and neck. Wolken said the three of the five concrete double-T panels on the Pella Road bridge collapsed, causing the crane – owned by Mammoet Crane Company – to topple over into the creek. The accident happened around one-quarter of a mile east of 765th on Pella Road, at around 3-p.m.
New book looks at Iowa ties to the sunken Titanic
(Radio Iowa) – An author from Lake City is publishing a book later this year on Iowa’s connection to the sinking of the Titanic in 1912. Darcy Maulsby says she first became fascinated with the story of the doomed ship when it was discovered in the mid 1980s at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean. In recent years, she heard another author give a lecture that included the mention of some Swedish immigrants who were onboard and headed for Iowa — who survived the disaster.
Denison man sentenced for misuse of a SSN
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – A citizen of Mexico who resided in Denison, was sentenced Wednesday to prison, following his plea to a charge of misuse of a Social Security Number. His sentenced was handed-down in Council Bluffs U-S District Court. Authorities say 39-year-old Eric Jimenez Del Carmen was ordered to serve 21 months in prison. following his plea to a charge of misuse of social security number.
Atlantic FFA members attend Iowa FFA Livestock Career Development Event
(Atlantic, Iowa; reporting by the Atlantic FFA’s Charli Goff) – The Atlantic FFA Chapter competed in the Iowa FFA Livestock Career Development Event held at Iowa State University on August 27, 2022 placing 15th and earning a Gold medal. Team members included Brett Dreager, Dylan Comes, Joaquin Walies and McKenna Sonntag as they competed against 47 other teams during the contest. Sophomore McKenna Sonntag led the way with earning 4th place individual. McKenna placed 3rd in Beef, 2nd in the Swine division, 3rd in the Sheep & division and 6th in Oral Reasons. Dylan was 2nd on the team placing 69th, Joaquin placed 121st and Brett placed 129th out of 159 individuals.
Minor injuries reported after a crane falls into a ditch NE of Massena
(Cass County, Iowa) – The operator of a crane suffered lacerations to his face and neck after a bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon and the crane went into a ditch in Cass County. According to dispatch reports, the accident happened one-quarter of a mile east of 765th and Pella Road, northeast of Massena, at around 3-p.m.
Free Community Walk in Support of Suicide Awareness Month
Atlantic, IA—Cass Health’s Senior Life Solutions team is hosting a free community walk in support of Suicide Awareness Month on Saturday, September 17, 2022 beginning at 7:00 pm at the Rotary Shelter at the Schildberg Recreation Area. The event is being co-hosted by Healthy Cass County and Cass County Iowa State University Extension. According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), there are, on average, 130 suicide deaths per day, and throughout 2020, there were an estimated 1.2 million suicide attempts. Each September, many across the country work together to help bring awareness to suicide and encourage education to help in the prevention of more lives lost.
