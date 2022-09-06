Read full article on original website
myaustinminnesota.com
City of Austin implementing smoke testing program in north-central area of the city starting Monday, September 12th
The City of Austin will be implementing a smoke testing program within the north-central area of the city. The work will be completed from Monday, September 12th through Friday, September 23rd, weather permitting. If you have any questions, you are asked to contact the city’s Engineering Department at 507-437-9950. The city’s Public Works Department stated that they are looking for areas where clean stormwater or rain water is entering the sanitary sewer system. These cross connections can occur at stormwater drains, cracks in the sewer pipes or broken cleanouts in the yard.
Leander prohibits all outdoor watering due to upcoming pipeline repair
The City of Leander is prohibiting all outdoor watering starting Thursday as it prepares for an upcoming repair of a raw water pipeline, according to a release from the City.
Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
invisiblepeople.tv
Austin Voters Banned Homeless People from Camping in Public Spaces. The City Is Creating Housing for Them But Not Fast Enough.
This article was first published at Texastribune.org:. Police Have Had to Eject Hundreds of People from Encampments. They Still Struggle to Tell Many of Them Where to Go. Early one morning in mid-August, police officers and cleanup crews met at Roy G. Guerrero Park in East Austin, where dozens of people have lived in tents and under tarps among the trees for months. Police and public health workers maneuvered ATVs along dirt trails, reminding people living there that they would have to leave soon.
ABC13 Houston
University of Texas student from Houston reported missing, last seen on campus Thursday, family says
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-year-old University of Texas student and Houston native was reported missing in Austin by her parents after not hearing from her. According to the family, the last time they spoke with Aliayae Haynes was on Thursday, Sept. 8, on a call. The next day, the...
UT student reported missing on Thursday found safely at a children's hospital, family says
Aliayae Hayes' parents said they received a call from her cell phone from a man who found her belongings thrown in a grassy area in Austin.
kut.org
What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?
The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
CBS Austin
Person seriously injured in west Travis County two-vehicle crash airlifted to hospital
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — One person in serious condition was airlifted by Travis County's Star Flight helicopter following a two-vehicle crash in west Travis County on Sunday. Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded around 11:08 a.m. to 102 South Pace Bend Road after reports of a crash that left one person trapped inside their vehicle. Travis County's Star Flight helicopter was also called to the scene and arrived within 5 minutes.
fox7austin.com
Georgetown street resurfacing project to begin next week
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Street resurfacing in different areas of Georgetown is set to begin Wednesday, Sept. 14. Street resurfacing projects, including a high-performance surface sealant treatment and hot-in-place recycling, will be completed this fall. The work schedule can be affected by weather conditions, mechanical issues, and product availability. Streets are...
New Braunfels orders $25M Gateway at Gruene Apartments to halt construction
The construction is now paused.
austinot.com
Best places to take pictures in Austin – Top 10 photoshoot locations
They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. But yours could be worth more than that – if you know the best places to take pictures in Austin. Luckily, this list has some of the top photoshoot locations for you to plan a session or grab a quick pic. Get your captions ready because these places to take pictures are worth double posting!
fourpointsnews.com
Former 3M site undergoing massive, expensive renovations, Multi-family, retail and office space to come in phase two
Highpoint at 2222 – the gigantic former 3M site at RM 2222 and River Place Boulevard – is undergoing extensive and costly renovations with a goal to attract a commercial tenant or tenants now, and to add housing, retail and office space in the future. “We’re planning on...
‘Frustrating’: Passengers speak out after AUS power outage
Passengers provided insight Wednesday morning after Austin-Bergstrom International Airport experienced a power outage that caused numerous delays and flight cancelations.
It was ‘a parking lot.’ Who was responsible for managing SH 71 traffic after AUS outage?
Exits to the airport were closed, and passengers could be seen on traffic cameras leaving their rides on the highway and walking to the airport, suitcases in tow.
CBS Austin
One person dead after motorcycle-auto crash off Menchaca Road in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person died Thursday night after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS medics said they responded to the deadly collision around 9:42 p.m. at the intersection of Regal Row and Menchaca Road. EMS medics said one person died...
Highway expansion could attract more development east of Austin
The implications could include sparking a new wave of development in one of the county's last large swaths of open land.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 2-8, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 2-8, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
South Austin school increases police presence Friday after social media threat
A south Austin high school is increasing police presence on campus Friday after a threat was reported on social media Thursday.
fox7austin.com
Travelers walk miles on side of highway due to power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
AUSTIN, Texas - Due to the power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) Wednesday morning, Austin police closed down access roads to AUS. Amid the chaos, some travelers abandoned ride-shares, even their own vehicles on the side of the highway, and walked to the airport. Some people said they walked several miles to get to the airport.
New Braunfels High School on lockdown as precaution following 'anonymous tip regarding a threat'
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels High School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. The 6A school is located on 2551 TX-337. KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.
