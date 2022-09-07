ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

SFGate

Rumble, Rumble | Elias Brown Leads Rocklin Football Past Antioch

After A Season-Opening Stumble, NorCal Top 20-Ranked Rocklin Football Builds Momentum Following A Third Straight Win Led By Its Rushing Attack •. There was nothing normal about the Rocklin Football team’s week of practice. With the California heat wave bringing sweltering temperatures of 110 degrees or more, the Thunder...
ROCKLIN, CA
SFGate

Weekend Street Closures Scheduled Downtown Due To Tomato And Vine Festival

FAIRFIELD (BCN) The Fairfield Police Department is reminding residents to expect street closures in downtown Fairfield this weekend for the 30th Annual Tomato and Vine Festival. Texas Street closed between Taylor Street and Union Avenue on Friday and is expected to remain closed until 8 p.m. on Sunday. Vehicle traffic...
FAIRFIELD, CA
#Sacramento Valley#Sierra Nevada
SFGate

Temple 30, Lafayette 14

TEM_Saydee 9 run (Bell kick), :24. LAF_M.Gilbert 5 pass from Schuster (Trestik kick), 10:59. TEM_J.Smith 17 pass from Warner (Bell kick), 10:12. RUSHING_Lafayette, Curtis 11-24, Sutton 4-4, N.Adams 3-3, Schuster 15-1, (Team) 1-0, Conyers 5-(minus 5). Temple, Hubbard 10-59, Saydee 11-55, Norwood 10-27, Sanders 2-9, D.Mathis 5-0, (Team) 2-(minus 4).
LAFAYETTE, CA

