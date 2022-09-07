Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Why growth of California's Mosquito Fire slowed down on Friday
California's Mosquito Fire burning in the Tahoe National Forest 60 miles northeast of Sacramento finally slowed down on Friday.
Over 11,000 evacuated as Calif. Mosquito Fire activity expected to increase
California's Mosquito Fire in the Tahoe National Forest showed no signs of slowing down overnight.
Apocalyptic skies appear over Tahoe as Mosquito Fire pumps out smoke
Smoke from California's Mosquito Fire near Foresthill flooded communities east of Sacramento on Thursday afternoon, resulting in hazardous air quality.
Map: Where California's Mosquito Fire is burning
California's Mosquito Fire broke out in the Tahoe National Forest near the Oxbow Reservoir, 3 miles east of the town of Foresthill, in Placer County amid a scorching heat wave on Sept. 6.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Rumble, Rumble | Elias Brown Leads Rocklin Football Past Antioch
After A Season-Opening Stumble, NorCal Top 20-Ranked Rocklin Football Builds Momentum Following A Third Straight Win Led By Its Rushing Attack •. There was nothing normal about the Rocklin Football team’s week of practice. With the California heat wave bringing sweltering temperatures of 110 degrees or more, the Thunder...
SFGate
Weekend Street Closures Scheduled Downtown Due To Tomato And Vine Festival
FAIRFIELD (BCN) The Fairfield Police Department is reminding residents to expect street closures in downtown Fairfield this weekend for the 30th Annual Tomato and Vine Festival. Texas Street closed between Taylor Street and Union Avenue on Friday and is expected to remain closed until 8 p.m. on Sunday. Vehicle traffic...
RH just bought an abandoned Napa resort to develop its own winery and hotel
Another of the brand's 'hospitality experiences' is in the works.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Temple 30, Lafayette 14
TEM_Saydee 9 run (Bell kick), :24. LAF_M.Gilbert 5 pass from Schuster (Trestik kick), 10:59. TEM_J.Smith 17 pass from Warner (Bell kick), 10:12. RUSHING_Lafayette, Curtis 11-24, Sutton 4-4, N.Adams 3-3, Schuster 15-1, (Team) 1-0, Conyers 5-(minus 5). Temple, Hubbard 10-59, Saydee 11-55, Norwood 10-27, Sanders 2-9, D.Mathis 5-0, (Team) 2-(minus 4).
Comments / 0