CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 10, 2022. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR. WEST CENTRAL INYO COUNTY... Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no. longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed...
First Came the Exposé. Then Came the Execution
LAS VEGAS – Veteran newspaper reporter Jeff German spent four decades breaking big stories in a city dripping in scandal and blood-red intrigue. As a columnist and investigative bulldog for two Las Vegas dailies, German’s byline lived on the front page. From covering mob hits and public corruption, to the Balzacian melodrama of the Strip’s casino power elite, German’s reporting was a constant presence. What he lacked in deadline style, he made up for in relentless pursuit that, at times, bordered on obsession.
Elected Official Arrested in Stabbing Death of Las Vegas Journalist Who Wrote Scathing Exposé
A public official who was recently the subject of a damning investigation by slain Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with the celebrated journalist’s murder. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested following an early morning search of his home in...
