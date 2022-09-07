Dry Cleaning have shared new single ‘Gary Ashby’ and announced details of a world tour in support of forthcoming album ‘Stumpwork’ ahead of its arrival next month. In an accompanying statement, the band said the new song is “a lament about a pet tortoise, escaped as a result of family chaos”. It was written in late 2020, and was one of the first new songs to be written after sessions for the band’s debut album, last year’s ‘New Long Leg’.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO