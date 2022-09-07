Read full article on original website
BBC Radio 2 cancel Live In Leeds event following Queen’s death
BBC Radio 2 have announced that their Live In Leeds concert event, due to take place this month, has been cancelled following the death of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 on Thursday (September 8) at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, bringing an end to her 70-year reign.
Check out RAYE’s haunting cover of Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’
RAYE has covered Kate Bush‘s ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ as part of this year’s Live Lounge Month – check out the video below. The singer visited BBC Radio 1 yesterday (September 7) to record two live tracks, beginning with her recent single ‘Black Mascara’.
Arcade Fire gig at The O2 to go ahead this evening following news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Arcade Fire‘s show at London’s O2 tonight will go ahead tonight (September 8), despite the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II hours before. The Queen of the United Kingdom, who succeeded to the throne in 1952 aged 25, passed away today. “The Queen died peacefully at...
Yungblud scores second UK Number One album with self-titled LP
Yungblud has scored his second UK Number One album with his recently released self-titled LP, the Official Charts Company has confirmed. The star released his third album, titled ‘Yungblud’, last week (September 2), following his 2020 album ‘Weird!’. After leading the charts in the midweeks, Yungblud...
Dry Cleaning detail world tour, share new song ‘Gary Ashby’
Dry Cleaning have shared new single ‘Gary Ashby’ and announced details of a world tour in support of forthcoming album ‘Stumpwork’ ahead of its arrival next month. In an accompanying statement, the band said the new song is “a lament about a pet tortoise, escaped as a result of family chaos”. It was written in late 2020, and was one of the first new songs to be written after sessions for the band’s debut album, last year’s ‘New Long Leg’.
Watch The Strokes play ‘Modern Age’ during intimate New York City Fashion Week gig
The Strokes played an intimate gig at The Glasshouse in Chelsea last night (September 8), as part of a New York Fashion Week kick-off event for designer Heron Preston and Bose. Watch moments from the show and view the setlist below. Following a DJ set by Preston, the Manhattan band...
Cast of Amazon’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ issues statement condemning the “relentless racism” and harassment of castmates
The cast of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power have issued a statement condemning “the relentless racism, threats, harassment and abuse” levelled against some of the show’s actors. Written by the actors and shared via Rings of Power’s Twitter page today (September...
Paramore tease return with song snippet and mysterious schedule
Have continued to tease their return, sharing a snippet of a new song and a mysterious schedule on their website. The band last released an album with 2017’s ‘After Laughter’ and are set to return to the stage next month for the first time in over four years when they embark on an intimate North American tour.
‘The Crown’ will likely “stop filming out of respect” following Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Netflix series The Crown will likely pause production of its sixth season following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen of the United Kingdom, who succeeded to the throne in 1952 aged 25, passed away today (Thursday, September 8, 2022). “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” The Royal Family said in a statement.
Entertainment world reacts to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Tributes have started pouring in for Queen Elizabeth II, who has died aged 96. The Queen of the United Kingdom, who succeeded to the throne in 1952 aged 25, passed away today (September 8). In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King...
Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O on performing live: “I’m going to steamroll you and you’re going to like it”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O has spoken about performing live ahead of the band’s fifth album, ‘Cool It Down’. In an interview with The New York Times, O discussed her larger-than-life stage presence and how it has influenced up-and-coming artists. “Disarming is another speciality of what...
Harry Styles leads round of applause for the Queen at New York gig
Harry Styles led a round of applause for the Queen during his gig at New York’s Madison Square Garden last night (September 8). Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, bringing her 70-year reign to an end. She was 96 years old. Styles took a...
Watch Wet Leg cover Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ in Live Lounge
Wet Leg covered Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Watch the duo put their spin on the hit track below. ‘Bad Habit’ is featured on Lacy’s second album ‘Gemini Rights’, which was released in July of this year. The Isle Of Wight duo also performed their own track ‘Wet Dream’ while at the BBC studio. Earlier this year, Harry Styles covered the track during his Live Lounge appearance.
Daniel Craig and Rian Johnson Tease More ‘Knives Out’ After Twisty, Fun ‘Glass Onion’ Slays Toronto Film Festival
Consider “Glass Onion” another triumphant case for detective Benoit Blanc. As evidenced by the enthusiastic reaction to the premiere screening Saturday, Rian Johnson has again charmed the masses at the Toronto Film Festival with “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the hotly anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit whodunit. Johnson briefly addressed moviegoers before the movie began to play, giving a sweet shoutout to his grandfather. “My granddad Howard Johnson traveled here tonight, he’s in the audience,” Johnson revealed. “Granddad, you are my role model. You’re the reason I’m making movies today, I love you so much and I’m so happy...
Here’s how the TV schedule has changed following the Queen’s death
BBC, ITV and Channel 4 have all announced changes to their TV schedules following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon (September 8), as confirmed by Buckingham Palace. “The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” a statement read.
Watch Pearl Jam cover The Beatles’ ‘Her Majesty’ to honour the Queen
Pearl Jam covered The Beatles’ ‘Her Majesty’ in Toronto last night (September 8) to honour Queen Elizabeth II. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who was on the throne for 70 years, died yesterday at her Balmoral estate. She was 96 years old. While performing at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena...
LOONA’s Yves sits out of Amsterdam concert due to health concerns
LOONA member Yves was absent from the recent Amsterdam stop of the group’s ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ world tour. According to a statement issued by concert organisers MyMusicTaste yesterday (September 8), Yves did not participate in the group’s Amsterdam show and its subsequent meet and greet, which took place at AFAS Live, after reporting symptoms of a fever.
Greentea Peng – ‘GREENZONE 108’ mixtape review: a bright and mature development
A sense of whimsy comes naturally to south London-raised free-thinker Greentea Peng. From her inception, she has fused her musical influences of R&B, reggae – and more – to psychedelic effect. Since 2018 debut EP, ‘Sensi’, too, she’s proven time and time again that her fresh take on neo-soul is totally peerless. With her latest record, the mixtape ‘GREENZONE 108’, utilises her natural croon to create 10 feel-good tunes.
Queen Elizabeth II dies, aged 96
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, it has been confirmed. The Queen of the United Kingdom, who succeeded to the throne in 1952 aged 25, passed away today (Thursday, September 8, 2022). Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier on Thursday, which said that “doctors [were] concerned for Her Majesty’s...
Eminem had to relearn how to rap following drug overdose
Eminem has revealed that he had to retrain himself to rap following his 2007 accidental overdose on methadone. The rapper was appearing on the latest episode of his manager Paul Rosenberg’s podcast Paul Pod, where he spoke about the overdose and having to relearn his craft. “I remember when...
