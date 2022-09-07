Teachers in Eatonville to strike Wednesday

EATONVILLE, Wash. — The Eatonville School District announced that teachers will strike on Wednesday.

Both the district and the Eatonville Education Association negotiated on Tuesday but could not come to an agreement on a contract, which means parents will have to make last-minute arrangements as the first day of school is canceled.

The district said the schools will remain closed for the duration of the teacher’s strike.

The district said that reaching an agreement was its highest priority.

The union said their main sticking points are capping classroom sizes, obtaining a longer contract and a cost-of-living adjustment.

The district said bargaining is scheduled to continue throughout Wednesday.

©2022 Cox Media Group