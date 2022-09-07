ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Comeback Stocks That Soared Friday

The Nasdaq rose as investors began to fear inflation a little bit less. DocuSign and Zscaler shares both rose after favorable financial reports. Zscaler looks to have somewhat stronger fundamental business prospects than DocuSign right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 41 companies made new 52-week lows. Sotera Health SHC was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Scopus BioPharma SCPS. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY made the largest move down on...
Benzinga

Why Affirm Stock Is Surging And What To Watch For Next

Affirm Holdings, Inc AFRM surged over 10% on Friday after printing a bullish Marubozu candlestick on Thursday, which suggested the stock was likely to trade higher. The steep rise caused Affirm to negate a downtrend in which the stock had been trading since Aug. 16 by printing a higher high above the most recent lower high.
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher, Dow Surges 300 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 1.01% to 32,096.33 while the NASDAQ rose 1.65% to 12,057.71. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.21% to 4,054.75. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication...
Benzinga

3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

The old saying “different strokes for different folks” certainly rings true in the stock market. Some investors prefer growth stocks like Tesla Inc. that are volatile but have produced years of outstanding appreciation. Other folks prefer less volatile stocks like Johnson & Johnson whose growth may be slower but also add dividends of 2% to 3% annually to the total performance.
