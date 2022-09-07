Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Showers moving in create a damp rest of the weekend
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will remain cloudy the rest of the evening with a shower or two. The threat for showers will increase overnight tonight with lows in the mid 60s. SOGGY SUNDAY/MONDAY:. It will be quite wet on Sunday with areas of rain throughout the day....
abc27.com
Increasing clouds today, steady rain Sunday morning
Additional showers Sunday evening and again Monday... TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Comfy. Hi 80. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Showers, Mainly After Midnight. Lo 68. Winds: Light. SUNDAY: AM Rain, PM Scattered Showers. Hi 80. Winds: Light. Rainfall 0.5-1.0″ Expected. It’s another comfortable start to the day with temperatures area-wide...
local21news.com
Cloudy start followed by some afternoon sunshine!
HARRISBURG, Pa. — After some clouds to start the day, some afternoon sunshine will break out with highs around 80. Tomorrow is looking great, with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. It will be a perfect night for High School football with kickoff temperatures in the mid 70s.
Popular barbecue stand opens 2nd location in central Pa.
LauraMae’s Smoked BBQ of Millerstown has opened a second location in Duncannon. The new location at 2 Newport Road, in Dauphin County’s Reed Twp. near the intersection of routes 22 and 849, will bring their slow-smoked pulled pork and creamy mac and cheese to hungry new and returning customers.
local21news.com
Fatal crash in Dauphin Co. causes lane closures
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the 7000 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township. Dauphin County Troopers were called to the scene of the accident this morning around 5:27AM. Officials report that the accident involved...
WGAL announces new anchors for morning news broadcast
WGAL New 8 has announced a new team for their New 8 Today morning news program. Katelyn Smith and Matt Barcaro, both of whom have had long careers with the station, will join meteorologist Christine Ferreira and traffic reporter Paola Tristan Arruda on WGAL News 8 Today weekday mornings from 4:30-7 a.m. Smith and Barcaro begin in the new positions Sept. 12.
Shippensburg outplays Spring Grove in Week 3
SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 9, Shippensburg beat Spring Grove 21-14 during week three of the season, improving to 3-0. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
PennLive.com
Mid-Penn High School Football Scores: Live Updates from games played Friday (9/9/22)
Another exciting week of high school football is upon us here in Pennsylvania. The second week of the regular season gets underway tonight with some big games involving Mid-Penn teams. Follow along with the live scoreboard below. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a score that’s wrong? Don’t...
Dauphin County driving range to remain open after previously announcing it would close
The Bumble Bee Hollow Golf Center in Lower Paxton Township will remain open. That’s a change from two months ago when the golf center announced it would be closing at the end of September. Co-owner Brandon Rogers said he found out about a year and a half ago that...
wkok.com
Many People Ride Pennsylvania Turnpike Free, $155M Loss Annually
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… The amount of uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike grew by nearly 50% last year, and a new government audit is urging the Turnpike Commission to address the problem and make changes to improve its finances. Following up on an internal study that said more than $104 million in tolls went uncollected last year, an update in May found the amount had grown to $155 million. Nearly $1.5 billion in tolls was paid or expected to be paid during the one-year period from April 2021 to March of this year.
local21news.com
Missing woman in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for the whereabouts of a 24-year-old woman from Dauphin County. Officials say that Holly Rowe was last seen by family members on September 6 at about 1PM. She is reported to be 5'00" tall, weighs 180 lbs., has...
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 22 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash shut down part of Route 22 in Dauphin County Friday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 22 were closed between Clover Lane and Candlewood Drive due to a multi-vehicle crash. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now open. Remember,...
Hershey at Dallastown football game to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch
Hershey has had a competitive start to the football season this year that a 2-0 mark doesn’t necessarily do justice. But their schedule gets no easier this Friday, as they’ll travel to York County to take on another winless team in Dallastown that is probably better than its record shows. And you’ll be able to watch that game on PennLive, where you can catch a glimpse at how Hershey tries to contain Pitt commit Kenny Johnson of the Wildcats.
Burning metal, hay bring dozens of fire crews to central Pa. barn: officials
A fire at a hay barn in Adams County brought in dozens of first responders on Friday evening, according to officials. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Round Hill Road in Reading Township, according to Adams County Dispatch logs. United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine told...
Shots fired following central Pa. high school football game: police
A Lebanon School District police officer reported hearing shots fired shortly before midnight Friday not far from the district stadium, near the Lebanon Middle School. A high school football game had ended at the stadium about 15 minutes early, police said, and few people were in the area. Those who were still at the stadium were evacuated, police said.
Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion
In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
The frights are back at Field of Screams for opening weekend
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — Is it too early for Halloween? Field of Screams in Lancaster County doesn't think so. The opening weekend for the famous haunted attraction kicks off this weekend--including four terrifying haunts that will scare any brave soul that dares to take the journey. New this year, Jim...
abc27.com
One dead after fatal Dauphin County crash
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash during the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 10. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release,...
abc27.com
Woman assaulted while thwarting thieves in Hershey; cops and store ‘didn’t even call to see if I was okay’
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have identified at least one suspect in a Hershey retail theft that turned violent as a shopper photographed the thieves’ license plate while they tried to get away. It happened Aug. 20 at the Old Navy Outlet store in the Tanger Outlets...
