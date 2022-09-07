ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

local21news.com

Showers moving in create a damp rest of the weekend

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will remain cloudy the rest of the evening with a shower or two. The threat for showers will increase overnight tonight with lows in the mid 60s. SOGGY SUNDAY/MONDAY:. It will be quite wet on Sunday with areas of rain throughout the day....
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Increasing clouds today, steady rain Sunday morning

Additional showers Sunday evening and again Monday... TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Comfy. Hi 80. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: Showers, Mainly After Midnight. Lo 68. Winds: Light. SUNDAY: AM Rain, PM Scattered Showers. Hi 80. Winds: Light. Rainfall 0.5-1.0″ Expected. It’s another comfortable start to the day with temperatures area-wide...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Cloudy start followed by some afternoon sunshine!

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After some clouds to start the day, some afternoon sunshine will break out with highs around 80. Tomorrow is looking great, with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. It will be a perfect night for High School football with kickoff temperatures in the mid 70s.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Fatal crash in Dauphin Co. causes lane closures

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the 7000 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township. Dauphin County Troopers were called to the scene of the accident this morning around 5:27AM. Officials report that the accident involved...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

WGAL announces new anchors for morning news broadcast

WGAL New 8 has announced a new team for their New 8 Today morning news program. Katelyn Smith and Matt Barcaro, both of whom have had long careers with the station, will join meteorologist Christine Ferreira and traffic reporter Paola Tristan Arruda on WGAL News 8 Today weekday mornings from 4:30-7 a.m. Smith and Barcaro begin in the new positions Sept. 12.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27 News

Shippensburg outplays Spring Grove in Week 3

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 9, Shippensburg beat Spring Grove 21-14 during week three of the season, improving to 3-0. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in […]
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
wkok.com

Many People Ride Pennsylvania Turnpike Free, $155M Loss Annually

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… The amount of uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike grew by nearly 50% last year, and a new government audit is urging the Turnpike Commission to address the problem and make changes to improve its finances. Following up on an internal study that said more than $104 million in tolls went uncollected last year, an update in May found the amount had grown to $155 million. Nearly $1.5 billion in tolls was paid or expected to be paid during the one-year period from April 2021 to March of this year.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Missing woman in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for the whereabouts of a 24-year-old woman from Dauphin County. Officials say that Holly Rowe was last seen by family members on September 6 at about 1PM. She is reported to be 5'00" tall, weighs 180 lbs., has...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 22 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash shut down part of Route 22 in Dauphin County Friday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 22 were closed between Clover Lane and Candlewood Drive due to a multi-vehicle crash. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now open. Remember,...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Hershey at Dallastown football game to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch

Hershey has had a competitive start to the football season this year that a 2-0 mark doesn’t necessarily do justice. But their schedule gets no easier this Friday, as they’ll travel to York County to take on another winless team in Dallastown that is probably better than its record shows. And you’ll be able to watch that game on PennLive, where you can catch a glimpse at how Hershey tries to contain Pitt commit Kenny Johnson of the Wildcats.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Shots fired following central Pa. high school football game: police

A Lebanon School District police officer reported hearing shots fired shortly before midnight Friday not far from the district stadium, near the Lebanon Middle School. A high school football game had ended at the stadium about 15 minutes early, police said, and few people were in the area. Those who were still at the stadium were evacuated, police said.
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Flashes of blue in historically red South-Central Pennsylvania | Opinion

In South Central Pennsylvania, Republican extremism and Democratic voter registration gains could sweep Democrats into regional relevance for the first time in decades. While Republicans have made registration gains statewide in recent years, they still trail Democrats by about half a million voters and the critical South Central region — specifically Dauphin and Cumberland Counties — is evidently bucking the trend.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after fatal Dauphin County crash

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash during the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 10. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release,...
HARRISBURG, PA

