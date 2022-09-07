Read full article on original website
Related
Sony Xperia 5 IV up for pre-order on O2
The new Sony Xperia 5 IV smartphone is now available to pre-order with O2 in the UK and the handset starts at £37 a month with 4GB of data and £30 upfront. The device was made official earlier this month and it will go on sale before the end of September.
Apple store down ahead of iPhone 14 launch
The Apple Store is now offline ahead of the launch of the new iPhone 14 and also the new Apple Watch models, which will be announced later today. Apple will be announcing four new iPhones and two new models of the Apple Watch at today’s press event, the event takes place at 6 PM UK time.
Mujjo iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro cases unveiled
The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro handsets are now official and we have details on one of the first accessories for the handsets, the Mujjo iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro cases. There are new Mujjo iPhone 14 cases available for all of the different iPhone 14 smartphones...
Realme C33 smartphone gets official
Realme has launched a new Android device, the Realme C33, and the handset comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The handset is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T612 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of RAM and storage options.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Apple AirPods Pro get official
Apple announced a number of new devices at its press event yesterday, one of which is the new Apple AirPods Pro. The second generation AirPods Pro gets a range of upgrades over the first generation model, this includes Touch control, a new H2 chip, improved ANC (Active Noise Cancellation and more.
Samsung Odyssey Ark being sold exclusively through Harrods
Samsung has announced that their new Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is being sold exclusively through Harrods in London. The good news is that it is also being sold online through Samsung’s website, so if you don’t live in London, you can order it from there. Equipped with...
Samsung’s home devices are 10% more efficient
Samsung has revealed that it has made its home devices 10 percent more efficient on top of the highest efficiency standard that is used today under the new European energy labeling system. The company has revealed that its latest AI-powered home appliances are designed to be the most energy-efficient of...
Poco M5 smartphone gets unboxed (Video)
Earlier today we heard about two new Poco smartphones, the Poco M5 and the M5S and now we get to find out more details about one of these devices in a new video. The video below from tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Poco M5 smartphone and its range of features, let’s find out more details about the handset.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro shown off on video
Apple has made their new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones official, there are a total of four models in the range. The line-up includes the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch display and a notch and the iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch display and a notch. The iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch display and the Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display, these two handsets have a pill-shaped camera hole that Apple calls the ‘Dynamic Island’.
Google releases Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1
Google has announced the release of Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 and the software is now available to try out on eligible devices. The Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 is available to download for the Google Pixel 4a, the Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel 6A.
Apple Watch Ultra smartwatch is designed for extreme environments
Apple has launched a new rugged smartwatch this week in the form of the aptly named Apple Watch Ultra specifically designed for extreme environments. The latest addition to the range of watches from Apple introduces a new 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal glass and extended battery life providing up to 36 hours of normal use or a maximum of 60 hours when using the new low-power setting.
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core in white
Microsoft has this week announced the launch of the new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core in white. The latest addition to the range of Xbox game controllers has been designed to meet the “core needs of today’s competitive gamers, putting exceptional performance, customization, and durability where it matters most — in your hands” says Microsoft.
Apple Fitness+ gets new features and lands in 21 countries
Apple has announced that they are bringing some new features to Apple Fitness+ and that it will be available in 21 countries. From Monday the 12th of September, they will introduce a new season of Time to Walk with a range of new guests, and they will also make Fitness+ available to all iPhone users without the need for an Apple Watch.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Bose has this week made its new QuietComfort Earbuds II available to preorder from the official Bose website for $299 throughout the US and £280 in the United Kingdom. The QC Earbuds II feature an all-new design and a form factor that is about 33% smaller than its predecessor.
OWC acquires Apple trade-in SellYourMac.com
OWC has this week announced the acquisition of the trusted Apple trade-in company SellYourMac.com which offers a fast and safe way for Apple users to trade-in their unwanted Apple devices for cash. The business was launched back in 2009 and now OWC hopes that the combination of SellYourMac.com’s easy to use trade in platform and OWC’s experience and trust in the Apple marketplace will help establish OWC as the number one third-party provider for Apple users worldwide to trade their Apple devices for cash.
1440p PS5 system software update rolls out worldwide
PlayStation gamers patiently waiting for the rollout worldwide of the new 1440p support, Gamelists and new social features for the PS5 will be pleased to know Sony has released the update globally today. The latest PS5 update includes a variety of highly-requested features such as 1440p HDMI video output and gamelists. It is worth noting that 1440p video output on PS5 requires a TV or PC monitor that supports 1440p/60Hz, or 1440p/60Hz and 120Hz and Sony says that results may vary depending on the PS game being played.
iOS 16 and watchOS coming 12th September
Apple’s iOS 16 is coming next Monday the 12th of September, this was confirmed by Apple earlier this week. Apple will also release their new watchOS 9 software update at the same time, iPadOS 16 is expected next month along with the new iPads. The new iPhone 14 models...
Miniforum EliteMini 550 barebones mini PC
Miniforum has unveiled their latest barebones mini PC in the form of the EliteMini 550 following on from its previous availability earlier this year equipped with a choice of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G or Ryzen 7 5700G processors. The new barebones system is priced from $399 offering a chance for you to include your own choice of processor and graphics card rather than paying the $499 for the previously launched systems with CPU included.
Google Maps eco friendly routes expanded to more countries
Google has announced that it is expanding its eco friendly routes for Google Maps to more countries and it is now being rolled out to 40 countries in Europe. These new routes on Google Maps are designed to be more efficient and reduce fuel consumption and also reduce carbon emissions.
Raspberry Pi power HAT
A new Hackster.io project published this month provides more details on a new Raspberry Pi power HAT built using PCB services from Seeed. Designed and built to power up a Raspberry Pi with 5V using a 3.7V Li-ion or LiPo cell. The custom-built PCB will function with both the wireless version of the Raspberry Pi Zero as well as the larger more powerful Raspberry Pi 3 Model B.
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 0