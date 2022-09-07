ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WKYC

Lottery winner in Ohio: Winning ticket worth $500,000 sold in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $500,000 richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Lucky For Life lottery game from the drawing on Thursday, Sept. 8. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Discount Drug Mart store in Elyria. The winner matched five numbers – only missing the top prize by failing to match the Lucky Ball. The winning ticket’s numbers were picked by the player.
ELYRIA, OH
abc12.com

Ohio man wins $1 million with Michigan Lottery instant game ticket

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WJRT) - A $1 million Michigan Lottery instant game jackpot will be heading south of the state line. A 32-year-old man from Ohio won a jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Triple Million instant game while he was working in southern Michigan. The lucky winner purchased his ticket at Gerth's Beef & Deli in Temperance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Ohio man wins $1 million lottery prize while working in Michigan

LANSING, MI -- An Ohio man is grateful that his job brought him to Michigan after he won a $1 million jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Triple Million instant game. “I have been working in Michigan recently and I always stop at the same store to purchase a ticket while I’m here,” said the player, who chose to remain anonymous. “I scratched the ticket when I got in my car and went numb when I saw I won $1 million. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing!”
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Five Ohio cities among best places to retire

(The Center Square) – One Ohio city ranks in the top five of best places to retire in the nation, and four others rank among the best of the nation’s largest cities, according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website. Cincinnati ranked third – behind...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Counties with the most seniors in Ohio

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and […]
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

‘Our children and grandchildren will never have to look beyond Ohio’: Ohio, Intel dignitaries celebrate construction of $20 billion semiconductor factory

NEW ALBANY, Ohio - Ohio dignitaries and Intel executives celebrated the groundbreaking of a $20 billion silicon chip factory in suburban Columbus on Friday morning by touting the high-paying tech jobs that will be needed to staff the plant and suppliers throughout the state. “Our children and grandchildren will never...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Eight Across Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne Face Federal Drug Charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large cocaine distribution network has been taken down across Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties. This, with the indictment of eight people led by a 40-year-old Orrville man. Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza and the other seven men are charged with ‘conspiracy to distribute controlled...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
