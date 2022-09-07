Read full article on original website
BBC
Plans for the Queen's lying in state and funeral
The Queen has died, ending the longest reign in British history. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In the days ahead, here's what we expect for her lying in state and her state funeral, as the nation pays its respects. Scottish journey. The Queen's...
BBC
King Charles III, the new monarch
At the moment the Queen died, the throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales. But there are a number of practical - and traditional - steps which he must go through to be crowned King. What will he be called?. He will...
BBC
Royal Family gathers at Balmoral amid concerns for Queen's health
Around Buckingham Palace dozens of news cameras can be seen pointing at the Queen's London residence. American tourist Judy Jones who is visiting with her sister told me she remembers watching the Queen's coronation in 1952 on a black and white TV when she was a girl. "All my memory...
BBC
Balmoral Castle: The Scottish home loved by the Queen
The Queen's love of her home in Balmoral in Royal Deeside was well known. She spent most summers at the 50,000-acre country estate in Aberdeenshire, usually with her beloved husband Philip and family by her side. Surrounded by countryside, Balmoral Castle is where she spent many a happy holiday -...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Former bodyguard reveals how monarch put people at ease
A former Queen's bodyguard has revealed how the monarch would put "quivering wrecks" at ease when she met them. Keith Hanson, a former Yeoman of the Guard, said Queen Elizabeth II would give a distinctive handshake before showing interest in people's lives. He said the Queen had a "wonderful" ability...
BBC
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: The moment history stops
This is the moment history stops; for a minute, an hour, for a day or a week; this is the moment history stops. Across a life and reign, two moments from two very different eras illuminate the thread that bound the many decades together. At each a chair, a desk, a microphone, a speech. In each, that high-pitched voice, those clipped precise vowels, that slight hesitation about public speaking that would never quite seem to leave her.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Lord-lieutenant leads tributes in Suffolk
The lord-lieutenant of Suffolk has led tributes to the Queen following her death, calling her the "beating heart of our great nation". Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral on Thursday aged 96. Clare, Countess of Euston, said the county was "completely devastated". "Our grief is beyond...
BBC
Javell Morgan death: Sixth man charged over stabbing
A sixth man has been charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a man after the Manchester Caribbean Carnival. Javell Morgan, from West Yorkshire, was found critically injured by police in Claremont Road after midnight on 15 August. The 20-year-old was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
BBC
Six times the Queen made us laugh
The Queen's role in public life was tightly choreographed and she often had to keep a straight face. But in her later years, she gave us a glimpse of her sense of humour. From sharing a marmalade sandwich with Paddington Bear to photobombing Australian hockey players, here is a look back at some of her funniest moments.
BBC
Simon Cole: Former Leicestershire chief constable took his own life
A former chief constable who died 12 days after retiring took his own life, a coroner has concluded. Simon Cole, 55, died at his home in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on 30 March. An inquest into his death, held at Leicester Town Hall on Monday, heard he was suffering with his...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Coffin to travel by road from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The Queen's coffin will travel from Balmoral to Edinburgh on Sunday, it has been announced. The cortege will leave at 10:00 then make its way through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside before reaching Edinburgh. The Queen will then lie at rest in The Palace of Holyroodhouse overnight. On Monday, there...
BBC
Man admits stabbing Bermondsey family of four but denies murder
A man has admitted stabbing four members of the same family to death - but denied it was murder. Joshua Jacques, 28, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Samantha Drummonds, 27, her mother Tanysha Drummonds, 45, grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, and Ms Hill's partner Denton Burke, 68. They were found...
BBC
Bank holiday approved for day of Queen's funeral
A bank holiday across the UK has been approved by King Charles III for the day of the funeral of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The new king confirmed the order at a ceremony in London proclaiming him as monarch. The Queen's state funeral will be held on Monday 19...
BBC
King Charles III: Cheers and kisses as new King heads to Buckingham Palace
King Charles III was greeted by thousands of people as he arrived at Buckingham Palace for the first time as monarch. The crowds had waited in anticipation for the new King who was travelling back from Balmoral. On his arrival, he shook hands with those who had gathered to see...
BBC
Queen was in good spirits at weekend, church moderator says
The Queen seemed frail but in "really good spirits" when he met her at the weekend, the moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland has said. The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields spent the weekend at Balmoral, where he had dinner with the Queen on Saturday and lunch with her on Sunday.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: The moment the Buckingham Palace crowds learned the news
As the union jack at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half mast, the crowds outside stood still in shock. The silence was broken only by a symphony of news alerts on people's phones, and the messages that followed. The mood had shifted: it was inquisitive, then suddenly sombre. It was...
BBC
Man charged over Manchester street attack on Sikh priest
A man has been charged after a Sikh priest was attacked in the middle of a Manchester city centre road and left with life-changing injuries. The 62-year-old victim remains in hospital after he was "left for dead" on Tib Street in June. Claudio Campos, 28, of Ladybarn Lane, Manchester, has...
BBC
Tesco worker death: Andover man jailed for 'callous' killing
A man has been jailed for the "callous" killing of a supermarket employee who was assaulted outside the Tesco where he worked. Shane Donovan, 28, attacked John Carroll at the Tesco Extra in Andover, Hampshire, on 29 July 2021, leaving him with a fatal head injury. The 62-year-old died 12...
BBC
Whitby East Pier: Hunt for family after man's body found
A man found dead on rocks in Whitby has been identified by police who are now trying to trace his daughters. Mark Welsh, 55, who is believed to be from the Cleveland area, was found on Tuesday morning at the bottom of Henrietta Street near the East Pier. His death...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Eighth arrest in murder probe
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The man, from the West Derby area of the city, is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender. He is the eighth person to be arrested in connection with the murder of the...
