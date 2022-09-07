Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Forces Advance Deep Into Russian Lines in Kharkiv Region - General
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops have recaptured more than 700 square km (270 square miles) of territory in the south and in the eastern Kharkiv region, where they advanced up to 50 km (31 miles) into Russian lines and retaken more than 20 villages, a Ukrainian general said on Thursday.
US News and World Report
Benin Says in Talks With Rwanda Over Logistical Aid to Counter Islamist Threat
COTONOU (Reuters) -Rwanda may provide logistical support to help Benin tackle a worsening Islamist insurgency that is threatening parts of the West African region, a Benin government spokesperson said on Saturday. Talks with Rwanda are ongoing about the possible help which would not involve the deployment of any Rwandan troops...
US News and World Report
Moldovan National Airlines Blocked From Resuming Flights to Moscow -Official
CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova's civil aviation authority has blocked Air Moldova and other national carriers from restarting flights between Chisinau and Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spînu said. Air Moldova had said on Friday that it hoped to restart flights from Chisinau to Moscow from Oct. 1. Moldova suspended...
US News and World Report
Iran Guards Seize Foreign Ship in Gulf for Smuggling Diesel
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have seized a foreign vessel in the Gulf for allegedly smuggling 757,000 litres of diesel out of the country, the Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday. The unnamed vessel's seven crew members, who are foreign nationals, have been handed over to...
US News and World Report
Russian Rockets Hit Ukraine's Kharkiv, Killing One - Governor
KYIV (Reuters) - Russian rocket fire hit Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday evening, killing at least one person and damaging several homes, local officials said. The strikes hit the western suburb of Kholodnohirsk and damaged several homes in Ukraine's second largest city, its mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Regional...
US News and World Report
Bank of England Says Banknotes Featuring Queen's Image Remain Legal Tender
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth remained legal tender, following the monarch's death on Thursday. "Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed," the central bank said.
US News and World Report
Former U.S. President Trump Pays Tribute to 'Great Woman' Queen Elizabeth
LONDON (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump called the late Queen Elizabeth a "great woman" who never made mistakes following the death of Britain's 96 year-old monarch on Thursday. "Who could be greater than what she's done? And she did it so long, so well and never made mistakes,"...
US News and World Report
Virginia's Republican Attorney General Creates Unit to Investigate Voter Fraud
(Reuters) - Virginia's Republican attorney general on Friday announced the formation of an "election integrity unit" within his office that will investigate alleged voter fraud cases, part of a broader effort by Republicans in the wake of former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Has Retaken Settlements in Kharkiv Region - Russian-Installed Official
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine's advance in the Kharkiv region has been "very sharp and rapid" and Ukrainian forces have recaptured a number of settlements, the Russian-installed administrator of Russian-controlled parts of the region said in a live online broadcast. "The enemy is being delayed as much as possible, but several...
US News and World Report
Biden Recommends Admitting 125,000 Refugees in Fiscal Year 2023 -State Dept
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is recommending a refugee admissions target of 125,000 for fiscal year 2023, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday. The proposed target - the same as for the current fiscal year - will "address the growing needs generated by humanitarian crises around...
US News and World Report
Illinois Man Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Reuters Journalist During U.S. Capitol Riot
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Illinois man on Friday pleaded guilty to assaulting a Reuters journalist and a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Shane Jason Woods, 44, of Auburn, pleaded guilty in a federal court hearing in...
US News and World Report
U.S. Seizes $30 Million in Crypto From North Korea-Linked Hackers
(Reuters) - The United States has seized over $30 million in cryptocurrency stolen by North Korean-linked hackers Lazarus from the popular online game Axie Infinity, crypto intelligence firm Chainalysis said on Thursday. The company said in a blog post it played a role in the recovery with U.S. law enforcement...
US News and World Report
Islamic State Affiliate Kills 30 Civilians in Mali Raid, Militia Says
BAMAKO (Reuters) - Members of an Islamic State affiliate in Mali killed about 30 civilians in an attack this week on a town in a violence-plagued area bordering Burkina Faso and Niger, a coalition of pro-government militia said late on Friday. Mali has faced instability since 2012, when Islamists hijacked...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Ukraine Blindsides Russia With Northeastern Thrust at Supply Hub
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's rapid territorial gains have caught Russia off guard at a vulnerable section of their front line in an attack that threatens an important supply hub used by Moscow in the east, military analysts said. The surprise advance was Ukraine's most dramatic of the war so far...
US News and World Report
Russia Backs IAEA Call for Shelling Near Zaporizhzhia to Stop, Envoy Says
VIENNA (Reuters) - Russia backs a call by U.N. atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi for an immediate stop to shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and the nearby city of Enerhodar, its envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday. "We fully support the appeal and...
US News and World Report
Russia Gives up Key Northeast Towns as Ukrainian Forces Advance
KYIV/HRAKOVE, Ukraine (Reuters) -Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after Ukrainian forces made a rapid advance. The swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Moscow's worst defeat since its troops were forced back...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Claws Back Some Territory; Nuclear Plant in Peril
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces on Friday claimed new success in their counteroffensive against Russian forces in the country's east, taking control of a sizeable village and pushing toward an important transport junction. The United States' top diplomat and the head of NATO noted the advances, but cautioned that the war is likely to drag on for months.
US News and World Report
EU Calls Detention of Senior Diplomat in Belarus 'Deplorable'
KYIV (Reuters) -The European Union on Thursday condemned the detention of a senior diplomat to Belarus who attended the trial of opposition activists in the capital Minsk as "unacceptable and deplorable". Evelina Schulz, chargée d’affaires of the EU delegation in Minsk, was detained by Belarusian police for more than two...
US News and World Report
Fifteen Killed, Hundreds of Houses Burned in Eastern Congo Attack
BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Suspected militiamen carrying guns and knives killed at least 15 people and burned hundreds of houses during an attack overnight on a market in a town in eastern Congo, local officials and a resident said on Friday. The raid, near the town of...
US News and World Report
New North Korea Law Outlines Nuclear Arms Use, Including Preemptive Strikes
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea has officially enshrined the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself in a new law that leader Kim Jong Un said makes its nuclear status "irreversible" and bars denuclearisation talks, state media reported on Friday. The move comes as observers say North Korea appears...
