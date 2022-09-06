ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Truck driver killed woman who vanished on trip in 1988, Georgia cops say

A woman vanished on a road trip in 1988 — and now a truck driver is accused of killing her, Georgia officials said. More than 30 years after the missing woman’s body was found, DNA testing led officials to name Henry Fredrick Wise as a suspect in her death, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) wrote Sept. 6 in a news release.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dade County, GA
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Dade County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Montgomery
WJCL

New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Fbi#Violent Crime#Gbi#Aut
WRDW-TV

White supremacist gang member sentenced in CSRA meth case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A member of a violent white supremacist street gang has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors. Donnie Lee Curtis Jr., 37, of Tunnel Hill, was sentenced to 144 months in prison after...
AUGUSTA, GA
WHNT News 19

Officials: 2 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ in Alabama linked to smash and grab spree in Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have been arrested for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. Deputies said […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 46

Georgia State Patrol cadet dies after training exercise

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia State Patrol cadet has died after a training exercise. Cadet Patrick Dupree is the first cadet to die during State Patrol training. Dupree and other members of the 113th Trooper School were completing a shotgun stress course Sept. 8 when Dupree collapsed. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy