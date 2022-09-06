Read full article on original website
Missing in Georgia: Authorities believe 16-year-old girl could be in South Carolina
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a teenage girl not seen since July. On Friday, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office posted a notice hoping to locate Alexis Nicole Debruhl, 16. Alexis is described as 4 feet...
Missouri man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
A northwest Missouri man has been accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a baseball bat.
Truck driver killed woman who vanished on trip in 1988, Georgia cops say
A woman vanished on a road trip in 1988 — and now a truck driver is accused of killing her, Georgia officials said. More than 30 years after the missing woman’s body was found, DNA testing led officials to name Henry Fredrick Wise as a suspect in her death, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) wrote Sept. 6 in a news release.
FBI identifies killer in 1988 north Georgia cold case murder
ATLANTA — UPDATE: The FBI's Atlanta special agent in charge said DNA testing had identified Henry Fredrick "Hoss" Wise as the killer of Stacey Lyn Chahorski, a Michigan woman who went missing in Dade County in 1988. Wise died in 1999 in a stunt car accident, authorities said, at...
FBI warns of increased sextortion threats in Northwest Arkansas
FBI Little Rock has noted an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in the northwest Arkansas area.
Twin infants surrendered at South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law
ANDERSON, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Officials at a South Carolina hospital have accepted a set of twins, surrendered under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The infants were surrendered Thursday at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. The South Carolina Safe Haven for...
Georgia trooper cadet dies after collapsing during training, officials say
Georgia’s law enforcement community suffered yet another loss Thursday when a state trooper cadet collapsed during training and later died after being rushed to the hospital, officials said.
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/8/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he allegedly beat a woman outside a Citgo gas station over a cigar. He was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.
New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts
BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
South Dakota DCI investigating death of toddler found in vehicle
The Attorney General's office says authorities were called to a vehicle inside the city limits of Clark on Tuesday, September 6 around 5 p.m.
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 17-year-old who vanished Tuesday
WEST GREEN, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing teenage girl. Fairuza Hagains, 17, was last seen Tuesday in Westgreen. She is described as 5 feet 1 inch, 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. If you have any...
A 23-year-old was found dead in a hotel room. A man is charged with murder for her overdose death
CLEVELAND, Ga. — A person is facing felony murder charges in north Georgia after the overdose of a 23-year-old, the second such prosecution of an associate in an overdose death in the area in recent months. According to the Cleveland Police Department in White County, 23-year-old Katelyn Baker was...
Indiana softball coach faces 30 years in prison for molesting girl
A northern Indiana softball coach faces a 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to molesting a 13-year-old girl who had played on one of his travel teams.
‘Violent’ Georgia meth dealer, member of white supremacist gang sentenced to prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. — A member of a white supremacist street gang was sentenced to more than 10 years for trafficking methamphetamine on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, Donnie Lee Curtis Jr.,...
White supremacist gang member sentenced in CSRA meth case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A member of a violent white supremacist street gang has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors. Donnie Lee Curtis Jr., 37, of Tunnel Hill, was sentenced to 144 months in prison after...
Officials: 2 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ in Alabama linked to smash and grab spree in Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have been arrested for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. Deputies said […]
Coroner: Shooting deaths of Carolina Forest teacher, 2 children ruled murder-suicide
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office released new details on a death investigation Wednesday in the Carolina Forest area. Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Eric and Emily Moberley’s cause of death is homicide. Laura Moberley died by suicide. Willard confirmed to WMBF News the...
Georgia State Patrol cadet dies after training exercise
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia State Patrol cadet has died after a training exercise. Cadet Patrick Dupree is the first cadet to die during State Patrol training. Dupree and other members of the 113th Trooper School were completing a shotgun stress course Sept. 8 when Dupree collapsed. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Body found in Tennessee confirmed as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
A body discovered near the abduction site of a missing Tennessee jogger was confirmed as Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis Police Department said Tuesday.
Bicyclist charged with battery of road worker at Chickamauga Battlefield
FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – Park Rangers have charged a 69 year old bicyclist after a confrontation inside the Chickamauga Battlefield. They say the Ringgold man rode his bicycle into a construction zone, hit a worker and then attacked him. Park rangers interviewed three witnesses and reviewed phone video...
