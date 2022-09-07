ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diana
3d ago

I was waiting for a bus yesterday and I came out the door and there was six squads at Burger King on North 76th Street I think they got robbed

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 6 people wounded in 4 separate incidents

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate non-fatal shooting incidents in which six people were wounded late Friday, Sept. 9 into Saturday, Sept. 10. First, three people were shot and wounded near 86th and Joyce around 8:30 p.m. Friday. The 19, 20, and 22- year-old Milwaukee men were conveyed to a hospital. They are expected to survive. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Pedestrian struck and killed overnight near Fond Du Lac and Baldwin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 10 at about 1:40 a.m. near Fond Du Lac Ave. and Baldwin St. A 36-year-old Milwaukee female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling east on W. Fond Du Lac Ave.. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

As mother mourns hit and run victim, another is killed

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Saturday morning, on Sept. 10, a mother is still mourning after her son was killed by a hit and run driver late last month. At her son's funeral Saturday, she was also thinking about the latest hit and run victim. "When I heard there was an...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pedestrian struck, dies: Milwaukee man now charged in crash

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of striking a pedestrian on Teutonia near Roosevelt. That pedestrian died from her injuries. The accused is Christdon Gordon – and he is now charged with a single count of knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license-cause death. According to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

24th and Locust shooting; girl struck while sitting in vehicle

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Sept. 9 near 24th Place and Locust Street. It happened at approximately 10:14 a.m. Police say the victim was in a vehicle when shots were fired and was subsequently struck. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee girl, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
