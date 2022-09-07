Read full article on original website
Roundup: Martinsburg stays perfect, Princeton wins 3OT thriller at Oak Hill
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A closer look at some notable results on the third Friday of the high school football regular season:. Musselman 21, Jefferson 20 — Bayden Hartman scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with just over two minutes to play to lift the Applemen (2-1) to a win at Jefferson (2-1). That score represented the only points in the second half.
Spectator Brawls Mar Frederick Football Game
Frederick, MD (RH) Two fights in the stands at Frederick High School during a football game Friday night prompted authorities to pause the contest and clear the stadium. The incidents occurred during the third quarter of a game between Middletown and Frederick, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Play was paused with 3:34 remaining in the quarter. The delay lasted about 25 minutes.
7News On Your Sideline: Friday night high school football scores, highlights and more
WASHINGTON (7News) — Who's ready for some Friday night lights?. 7News is On Your Sideline all high school football season with more highlights and coverage than anyone else in the DMV. Below is a list of the games where 7News will be Friday night. Keep checking back throughout the...
Kevin Willard on recruiting, his team for next season, coaching style and more
Johnny Holliday said a mouthful while interviewing Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard at an event in Catonsville. "Well coach, this is my 44th year doing Maryland games, football, basketball but I've, never felt this kind of excitement among the Maryland base as I have since they announced that you were coming as the basketball coach," Holliday said. "There's always an adjustment period, but these fans are the greatest fans in the country, I think, and all they're looking for is a team that's really competitive, gets to the postseason and a coach that reflects their personality. Which, I know your players reflect your personality on the floor."
Martinsburg’s Shallis commits to WVU football
Chalk up one more for the West Virginia defense. Martinsburg linebacker Kamden Shallis committed to the Mountaineers, marking the second addition to WVU’s 2023 class on Thursday. The unranked prospect is one of the top high school players in the Mountain State after falling just shy of 100 tackles as a junior in 2021.
Hyattsville native Tiafoe loses in US Open semifinals in five sets to Carlos Alcaraz
Hyattsville native Frances Tiafoe loses in the U.S. Open semifinals in five sets to Carlos Alcaraz Friday night. Tiafoe had used his perfect play in tiebreakers at the U.S. Open to send the semifinals to a fifth set. He won a tiebreaker from Alcaraz for the second time in the match, winning it 7-5 to improve to 8-0 in tiebreakers in the tournament.
Teen Flown To Shock Trauma After His Heart Stopped During Frederick County Football Game
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A Winters Mill High School football player was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore during the second quarter of a game against St. John’s Catholic Prep on Friday, Sept. 2. The game was the first to be held at St. John’s new stadium. Greyson Lyons,...
Randallstown High School football player dies after collapsing during practice
An 11th grade Randallstown High School student has died after collapsing during football practice Tuesday.
Where To Find the Best Breakfast in Annapolis, From Crepes To Bagels
Annapolis, Maryland, a quaint waterfront town on the Chesapeake Bay, is known for its colonial history, seafood, and spectacular waterfront scenery. Widely referred to as ‘America’s Sailing Capital’, it is also the headquarters of the United States Naval Academy and home to countless sailors and other people who make their living on the water. If you’re passing through on a trip to get a taste of American history, you’ll also want to stop for breakfast in Annapolis.
Washington Commanders considered second DC site for new stadium complex
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders open its 2023 season on Sept. 11 with a home game at aging FedEx Field and WUSA9 has new information about the team’s search for its next home. Sources say the Commanders front office considered a second D.C. site in its search for...
Retired Postal Service Worker Wins $50,000 Lottery Prize
A $50,000 winning Pick 5 ticket was recently sold at the Liberty Gas Station (26250 Ridge Rd) in Damascus. Details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Known to his U.S. Postal Service buddies as “Jumper” for his basketball skills, a Damascus retiree who won a $50,000 Pick 5 prize often jumps at the chance to play his favorite numbers in the Pickfamily of games.
Former Washington Commanders player sentenced to 3 months of house arrest
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video above is from Dec. 2021. Former Commanders player Deshazor Everett was sentenced to three months of house arrest Thursday after a Dec. 2021 crash that killed his girlfriend in Loudoun County. Police determined that 29-year-old Olivia Peters was sitting in the front seat...
Four students charged after altercation at North Point Football game
On September 2 at 8:30 p.m., several fights broke out at a North Point High School football game. The altercations occurred in different locations near the restrooms and in the school parking lot. Officers, who were working secondary employment as security, utilized pepper spray to disperse the crowd. No one was injured during these incidents. Four […]
HomeGoods opening in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — People looking for the right furniture, pillows, kitchenware, seasonal décor, and more for their homes will have a new destination to shop soon. HomeGoods said it would open a store in Centre at Hagerstown on Sept. 22. In addition to providing a place for people in the Hagerstown area […]
My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine to Open in Gaithersburg
Popular local food truck My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine has announced it will be opening a brick and mortar location at 8405 Snouffer School Rd in Gaithersburg, the former site of Jazzy Seafood. No opening date has been announced but the owners tell us they hope to open in about a month. You can find their food truck at 9801 Centerway Rd in Montgomery Village every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1-6pm.
A Look At Southern Maryland’s Voter Turnout Through Recent Primary Elections
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As the general election approaches in November, here is a quick breakdown of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County Primary Election voter turnout in previous years, as well as turnout for the 2022 primary election. Some key takeaways was that mail-in and early voting remained...
