Damascus, MD

Roundup: Martinsburg stays perfect, Princeton wins 3OT thriller at Oak Hill

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A closer look at some notable results on the third Friday of the high school football regular season:. Musselman 21, Jefferson 20 — Bayden Hartman scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with just over two minutes to play to lift the Applemen (2-1) to a win at Jefferson (2-1). That score represented the only points in the second half.
MARTINSBURG, WV
Spectator Brawls Mar Frederick Football Game

Frederick, MD (RH) Two fights in the stands at Frederick High School during a football game Friday night prompted authorities to pause the contest and clear the stadium. The incidents occurred during the third quarter of a game between Middletown and Frederick, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Play was paused with 3:34 remaining in the quarter. The delay lasted about 25 minutes.
FREDERICK, MD
Madison, MD
Damascus, MD
Middletown, MD
Maryland Sports
Maryland Football
Kevin Willard on recruiting, his team for next season, coaching style and more

Johnny Holliday said a mouthful while interviewing Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard at an event in Catonsville. "Well coach, this is my 44th year doing Maryland games, football, basketball but I've, never felt this kind of excitement among the Maryland base as I have since they announced that you were coming as the basketball coach," Holliday said. "There's always an adjustment period, but these fans are the greatest fans in the country, I think, and all they're looking for is a team that's really competitive, gets to the postseason and a coach that reflects their personality. Which, I know your players reflect your personality on the floor."
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Fight stops high school football game in Frederick

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - Frederick High School evacuated its stadium Friday night during a football game because of a report of a large fight. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, fights broke out in the stands during the Frederick vs Middletown varsity football game at Frederick High School. The...
MIDDLETOWN, MD
Martinsburg’s Shallis commits to WVU football

Chalk up one more for the West Virginia defense. Martinsburg linebacker Kamden Shallis committed to the Mountaineers, marking the second addition to WVU’s 2023 class on Thursday. The unranked prospect is one of the top high school players in the Mountain State after falling just shy of 100 tackles as a junior in 2021.
MORGANTOWN, WV
West Virginia Native Commits to Play for the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Martinsburg High School’s Kamden Shallis has committed to continue his football and academic career at West Virginia University!. Shallis, a 5’11 215 pound linebacker/fullback, had 99 tackles and earned the Martinsburg Journal’s Defensive Player of the Year last season. Shallis said the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Where To Find the Best Breakfast in Annapolis, From Crepes To Bagels

Annapolis, Maryland, a quaint waterfront town on the Chesapeake Bay, is known for its colonial history, seafood, and spectacular waterfront scenery. Widely referred to as ‘America’s Sailing Capital’, it is also the headquarters of the United States Naval Academy and home to countless sailors and other people who make their living on the water. If you’re passing through on a trip to get a taste of American history, you’ll also want to stop for breakfast in Annapolis.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Retired Postal Service Worker Wins $50,000 Lottery Prize

A $50,000 winning Pick 5 ticket was recently sold at the Liberty Gas Station (26250 Ridge Rd) in Damascus. Details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Known to his U.S. Postal Service buddies as “Jumper” for his basketball skills, a Damascus retiree who won a $50,000 Pick 5 prize often jumps at the chance to play his favorite numbers in the Pickfamily of games.
DAMASCUS, MD
HomeGoods opening in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — People looking for the right furniture, pillows, kitchenware, seasonal décor, and more for their homes will have a new destination to shop soon. HomeGoods said it would open a store in Centre at Hagerstown on Sept. 22. In addition to providing a place for people in the Hagerstown area […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine to Open in Gaithersburg

Popular local food truck My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine has announced it will be opening a brick and mortar location at 8405 Snouffer School Rd in Gaithersburg, the former site of Jazzy Seafood. No opening date has been announced but the owners tell us they hope to open in about a month. You can find their food truck at 9801 Centerway Rd in Montgomery Village every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1-6pm.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

