ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Serena’s swan song most watched match in ESPN history

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

NEW YORK – Serena Williams’s defeat at the U.S. Open on Friday in what was likely the final match of her glittering career was the most-watched tennis telecast in ESPN’s 43-year history, the network said on Tuesday.

Williams’s third-round loss to beat Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York averaged 4.8 million viewers from 7:15 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. ET and peaked with 6.9 million viewers in the 10:15 p.m. quarter-hour.

Williams and sister Venus took the tennis world by storm when they emerged from the courts of Compton, California as teenagers and went on to dominate and change the face of the predominantly white sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BqHTU_0hl9ZXbL00
Serena Williams waves to the crowd after being defeated by Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia in Flushing Meadows, New York.
JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstoc

The winner of 23-Grand Slam singles tournaments, Williams transcended the sport and her likely departure from competitive tennis to focus on growing her family and business interests led to a flood of tributes from athletes, celebrities and politicians.

Williams’s three singles matches and one doubles match alongside Venus helped drive up viewership through the first five days of the tournament as an average of 1.1. million viewers tuned in to ESPN networks, up 101% versus 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37X3Jx_0hl9ZXbL00
Serena Williams celebrates a point during her last career match against Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open.
Getty Images

“These are the most-viewed first five days of the U.S. Open on record on ESPN networks,” ESPN said in a press release.

A spokesman for network, whose stable of tennis analysts include former world number ones Chris Evert, John McEnroe and Caroline Wozniacki, last week told Reuters that the network would be happy to discuss the possibility of bringing Williams into the broadcast booth if she wanted to go in that direction in retirement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

UFC 279 time: When do Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev fights start in UK and US tonight?

Friday might well go down as one of the strangest days in UFC history, as Saturday’s UFC 279 card was turned on its head.At the end of a week in which he had confronted another fighter at the UFC Performance Institute and later caused the cancellation of the pre-fight press conference by starting a series of backstage incidents, Khamzat Chimaevmissed weight for his main event against Nate Diaz.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 279 – Latest fight updates and resultsAs a result, the card has been reworked, with rising star Chimaev now facing Kevin Holland – with whom he engaged in one...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

UFC 279 LIVE: Nate Diaz vs Ferguson and Chimaev vs Holland stream, latest fight updates and how to watch tonight

Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson will meet in the main event of UFC 279 tonight, after Khamzat Chimaev’s failed weight-cut caused a major shake-up to the card at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.Icon Diaz, entering the final fight of his UFC contract, was set to face the fastest-rising star in the company in Chimaev, but the Russian-born Swede capped off a week to forget by missing weight. The unbeaten Chimaev, 28, had already confronted middleweight Paulo Costa at the UFC Performance Institute on Monday and caused a series of backstage incidents on Thursday by kicking Kevin Holland, the latter moment...
LAS VEGAS, NV
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
48K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy