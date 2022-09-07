Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Hawks show no quit in 46-20 loss to Albia
DONNELLSON — Central Lee was down 21 points to Albia and the first quarter wasn’t even close to being over. But coach Chuck Banks had one request of his team. “Don’t quit,” he said during a timeout. The Hawks didn’t. Their 46-20 loss on Friday...
Pen City Current
Boeding's late field goal gives FM dramatic win at Fairfield
FAIRFIELD - Adversity. There's not a better word to sum up the first three games for the Fort Madison Bloodhounds this year. The Hounds got a 16-yard field goal from junior Leif Boeding with 17 seconds left that just slipped inside the left upright for what proved to be the game-winner as Fort Madison knocked off Fairfield 16-13 on the road Friday night in non-district action.
Pen City Current
Hounds trying to get offense out of first gear
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison hits the trails this week as the Tri-State Rodeo is in town, but whether it's a happy trail depends on what the Fairfield Trojans have in story for the 2-0 Bloodhounds. Fort Madison has started the year 2-0 for the past seven years including a...
Pen City Current
FM girls 3rd, boys 6th at Fairfield X-country meet
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison's Avery Rump got out in front of the pack at the Fairfield Cross Country meet Thursday and captured first place in the girls 5K leading the Hounds to a third-place finish. The freshman finished the course at 20:27.25 a full :30 ahead of Clear Creek-Amana's...
Pen City Current
Prugh Funeral Home obituary - Michael H. Larsen 77, Burlington
Michael "Mike" Hans Larsen, 77, of Burlington, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at his home. Born August 3, 1945, in Fort Dodge, IA, he was the son of Harold and Allyson McClurg Larsen. On April 27, 1968, he married Aida Pauline Traglio in Kahoka, MO. He attended Fort Dodge Schools.
Pen City Current
For the Record - Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
09/08/22 - 1:00 a.m. - Fort Madison Police cited Candace Jade Guihan, 36, of West Burlington in the 2000 block of Avenue E on a charge of driving under suspension. 09/08/22 - 1:20 a.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Stanley Joe Davis, 32 of Fort Madison in the 600 block of 10th Street on an active warrant. He was taken to Lee County Jail and held.
Pen City Current
WP church to celebrate National register placement
WEST POINT - The one and only building in West Point to be named to the National Register of Historic Places will hold a celebration honoring the designation on Oct. 2. Larry Buchholz, a 20-year elder at the Presbyterian Church at 316 3rd Street said the designation has been a long time coming.
Featuring mega mums and pumpkins, Galesburg’s newest garden center set to open
Mums and pumpkins are a sure sign of fall, and they’ll soon be available at Galesburg’s newest garden center. Deadhead Plant Ranch will open Thursday, Sept. 15 just east of Lowe’s Home Improvement store on West Carl Sandburg Drive. Chris and Blaire Schertz, who own and operate Deadhead Plant Ranch in Macomb, announced this spring they were planning to open a location in Galesburg.
Pen City Current
Ginny's Birthday
The bathroom floors in the Hotel Manning are heated, at least in the “Old Part” of the hotel. I had gotten up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom, and was barefooted. The bathroom floor was warm. Goodness gracious, what a nice feeling! I believe that is the first time ever in a hotel/motel that I have encountered a heated bathroom floor. At home our floors are heated. But a hotel, and a really old one? (The Hotel Manning has been restored.)
Why An Illinois Steak ‘n Shake Is Being Guarded By Police
Residents in Galesburg, IL have been seeing a Galesburg police officer sitting in the parking lot of the Steak 'n Shake. No, the officers aren't there catching speeders, they are essentially guarding the restaurant. Why does the Steak 'n Shake in Galesburg need guarding? It's because the franchisee has been removed from the burger chain.
KBUR
Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River
Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
Pen City Current
ISP claims more K9 honors
FORT MADISON - The Iowa DOC K9 Department certifies through the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) each year. This year’s certification was held in Des Moines, Iowa August 28th – 30th 2022. More than 38 teams competed in five categories: Obedience, article search, suspect search, agility, and apprehension.
earnthenecklace.com
KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?
For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
ourquadcities.com
Historic QC home with dark past back on market
After 27 years, a Quad City landmark with a dark history is back on the market. The home on Marquette street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport was previously owned by a local chiropractor, James Klindt. In 1982, Kilndt was convicted of murdering his wife, Joyce Klindt, by chopping her body into pieces with a chainsaw.
KBUR
Ft. Madison prison inmate dies
Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
Pen City Current
Don't let quantity of yard signs be deciding factor in vote
As I drive around Lee County I get to thinking about the psychology of yard signs. Do yard signs really make a difference in the out come of elections? What does the display of the yard say about the ultimate preference of the household?. As a data driven person anecdotal...
Pen City Current
Reader says Amandus good choice for Lee County
With November right around the corner, I felt compelled to write a letter about the current race for the Lee County Board of Supervisors. I’ve watched on social media as Tom Schulz has talked down to and degrade people of this county because he doesn’t care about their input,simply because they don’t agree with him. He would rather listen to the sound of his own voice than listen to the people he would be serving.
wrmj.com
Information Sought On Two Wanted Mercer County Suspects
Mercer County Crime Stoppers seeking information on two wanted suspects. They are 27-year-old Zachary Bewley and 47-year-old Matthew Millage. Both are wanted for burglary. More information is available on the Mercer County Crime Stoppers website, or you can call 309-582-3500. Callers remain anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward of up to $1,000 will be made in a confidential manner.
