The bathroom floors in the Hotel Manning are heated, at least in the “Old Part” of the hotel. I had gotten up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom, and was barefooted. The bathroom floor was warm. Goodness gracious, what a nice feeling! I believe that is the first time ever in a hotel/motel that I have encountered a heated bathroom floor. At home our floors are heated. But a hotel, and a really old one? (The Hotel Manning has been restored.)

KEOSAUQUA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO