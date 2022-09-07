Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Bobby Wagner: Rams thought it was a fake when I texted them saying I wanted to sign
Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner didn’t hire an agent when he hit free agency for the first time this offseason, after playing for a decade in Seattle. And that led to some confusion when he began the process of searching for a new team. Wagner signed with the Rams in...
Yardbarker
Former Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy says Bill Belichick is 'regular coach' who will get exposed this season
Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday on FS1's Speak that Bill Belichick will get "exposed" this season and is a "regular coach" without Tom Brady. McCoy pointed to Belichick's 17-16 record over the last two seasons, along with the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs last season. "He's not what the world thinks he is," McCoy said.
Too many questions linger ahead of the Patriots’ season opener vs. the Dolphins
Even when they had Super Bowl teams, the Patriots had strange things happen to them in Miami, leaving concern for the 2022 squad that's still figuring out their identity. Welcome to Season 11, Episode 1 of the Unconventional Preview, a serious yet lighthearted, nostalgia-tinted look at the Patriots’ weekly matchup.
NBC Sports
How the Patriots' offense may surprise fans vs. Miami
Will the New England Patriots' struggles on offense continue in Sunday's season opener? Or will Pats fans come away pleasantly surprised with what they see vs. the Miami Dolphins?. Mac Jones and the Patriots will look to prove the issues that plagued the offense throughout camp and preseason were simply...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Saints sign Wyatt Davis off Giants practice squad
The Saints have added an offensive lineman to their roster ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Falcons. The Giants announced that New Orleans has signed guard Wyatt Davis off of their practice squad. The Saints have not made any announcement regarding the transaction. Davis, who is the grandson of...
A Nightmare on South Beach: touring the Patriots' House of Horrors
The New England Patriots are trying their luck at solving one of the organization’s biggest mysteries: Why can’t Bill Belichick and Co. go to South Florida and consistently win?
Julian Edelman Asked If He's Concerned About Patriots Offense
Following the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels earlier this offseason, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have yet to name a new play caller. Throughout the 2022 preseason, offensive play calling duties were split between Belichick, quarterbacks coach Joe Judge and offensive line coach Matt Patricia. During...
‘I don’t see it like that’: Devin McCourty responded to Bart Scott’s analysis of ‘desperate’ Patriots
The Patriots face the Dolphins in Miami to begin the 2022 season. The Connecticut Sun advanced to the WNBA Finals with a 72-63 comeback win against the Chicago Sky in the decisive Game 5 on Thursday night. Connecticut, outscored Chicago 24-5 in the fourth quarter, and will now face the Las Vegas Aces in the Finals starting on Sunday at 3 p.m.
RELATED PEOPLE
Monday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season
Monday Night Football will look a lot different in the 2022 NFL season. This year, ESPN hired former Fox Sports duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call MNF games on the four-letter network in addition to other important broadcasts. ESPN is set to broadcast 18 games under the Monday Night Football ...
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins game
The Patriots are underdogs for their regular season opener - and the experts view them that way, too. Not sure if you’re aware, but the New England Patriots no longer have an offensive coordinator. OK, so Matt Patricia, Joe Judge, and, for all we know, the Ghost of Dick...
NBC Sports
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Rams vs Bills
The Buffalo Bills take on the LA Rams tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Yardbarker
OBJ and the Buffalo Bills
Should the Bills add OBJ or not? In the world of “Big Threes” and super-teams, it has become more and more common to see big name players link up with hot teams. (Cough, cough, LeBron James.) They communicate, get together, and bolster their roster and make a postseason push. It is more commonly found in the NBA where players have more control over their own destinations, but this trend is carrying into NFL as well. The most recent example being the Rams of last season selling their future to “win now” and fortunately for them, it worked out.
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘If it doesn’t go well, blame me’: Bill Belichick ready for all the smoke if Patriots season goes up in flames
Bill Belichick isn’t at all concerned with widespread skepticism of his decision to split offensive play-calling duties this season between a pair of assistants who have never played that role. If Mac Jones and the New England Patriots offense underperforms in 2022, though, the legendary head coach is still ready to take all the blame. […] The post ‘If it doesn’t go well, blame me’: Bill Belichick ready for all the smoke if Patriots season goes up in flames appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Eagles nearly landed different top WR this offseason: report
The Eagles' NFL Draft night trade for A.J. Brown was a high-stakes shocker from Howie Roseman that electrified the fanbase and has football analysts everywhere high on the Birds heading into the 2022 regular season. But if it weren't for a phone call from the Los Angeles Rams on March...
thecomeback.com
Patriots bring back 3-time Super Bowl-winner
The New England Patriots are bringing a familiar face back into the fold, signing offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to their practice squad, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Cannon is no stranger to the Patriots. They drafted him out of Texas Christian in 2011 in the fifth round of the NFL draft. He would go on to spend the next nine seasons playing for the team, starting in 69 games during that time and helping them win three Super Bowls (XLIX, LI, LIII). He was also named Second-team All-Pro in 2016.
NBC Sports
Von Miller makes recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. after beating Rams
Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. won a Super Bowl ring together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, and if it were up to Miller, they’d run it back. Just on a different team. Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason and immediately got a chance to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo still has a right shoulder injury
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, unless he isn’t. Garoppolo, who is practicing against with the team after being relegated to pariah status for the first month of training camp, officially appeared on the injury report every day this week as having a right shoulder injury. He fully participated...
NBC Sports
Hopefully, Lamar Jackson has a strong insurance policy
As Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson opts to proceed under the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, with $23 million in guaranteed money and no guarantees beyond that, he’s assuming the risk of an injury that would make the Ravens not want to apply the franchise tag to Jackson in 2023 — and that would make it virtually impossible for him to get a market-level deal in free agency.
AthlonSports.com
Dan Patrick Makes Stunning Super Bowl LVII Prediction
The 2022 NFL season officially gets underway this Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are trendy picks to win the 2022 Super Bowl. However, Dan Patrick doesn't foresee either playing in Super Bowl LVII. Dan Patrick has officially revealed his...
NBC Sports
How Papa expects 49ers to use Lance as a dual-threat QB
In less than 48 hours, all eyes will be on Trey Lance as he makes his highly-anticipated debut as the starting quarterback for the 49ers in the season opener vs. the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. No one really knows what to expect from the 22-year-old former No. 3 pick...
Comments / 0