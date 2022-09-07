ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

University of Maryland, Baltimore launches new center for violence prevention

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
The University of Maryland, Baltimore launched its new center for violence prevention Tuesday.

It is funded by a $2 million gift from Betsy Sherman and the Sherman Family Foundation.

UMB is partnering with shock trauma to run the center which will be led by the head of shock trauma, Dr. Thomas Scalea.

Officials say the new center will create an interdisciplinary approach to violence prevention and intervention.

The schools of medicine, law and social work will all have input on creating solutions to violence in the city.

