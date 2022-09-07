ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 38

Yenis Messaoudi
3d ago

fix the problems inside usa before fixing world problems Americans are dying everyday shooting ,robbery, assault ,car jacking, stores closing ,speeding and accidents racism and more we're not safe that's the priority usa first we need Trump back 🙏🙏

Reply(11)
18
Not Today Satan
3d ago

vampire! wth they finally going to get Pelosi out on the battle field!

Reply(1)
13
Kurt saxton
3d ago

hopefully we are keeping our weapon stockpiled in case...of course president Bodo would never do anything to make America weak...and Jacksonville will win the superbowl also

Reply(2)
3
Related
The Independent

Trump told aides he kept secret documents on Russia over fear Biden would ‘shred’ them, report says

Donald Trump reportedly told his close aides that he felt the need to preserve documents related to the Russian collusion investigation over fears the Joe Biden administration would “shred” them.The documents were part of the federal investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 elections to sow discord in the US and boost Mr Trump’s chances of winning over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.A memo declassified by the US justice department in August stated the former president was not prosecuted following the Russia investigation because his actions did not amount to obstruction of justice.During his final days at the White...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Air Defense#Missile Defense Systems#Advanced Air#Aircraft#American#Himars#Russian#Iranian#S 400
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
ohmymag.co.uk

Another Vladimir Putin ally killed by car bomb in recent series of attacks

Russian colonel and one of Vladimir Putin’s ‘closest allies’ was killed in a suspected car bomb in Ukraine. The car of Bardin Artem Igorevich, who the Kremlin elected to oversee the city of Berdyansk in the Zaporizhzhia region, was seen engulfed in flames after a loud explosion was heard, says The Sun. Igorevich later died in the hospital from his wounds.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Russian 'Commandant' Of Occupied Ukraine City Loses Both Legs To Car Explosion

A Moscow-appointed official in a Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine is now in critical condition after losing both his legs in a car explosion in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Officials for the Russian-imposed administration of the occupied city of Berdyansk initially reported that commandant Artem Bardin had died in a car explosion near the administration's building on Sept. 6. Officials later retracted their statement and said Bardin had lost both his legs and a significant amount of blood in the incident.
ACCIDENTS
nationalinterest.org

Russia Stands No Chance Against the Enhanced B-2 Stealth Bomber

The upgrades to the B-2 are multifaceted and span a wide range of technological advancements to include more secure high-frequency radio communications, a new computer processor that is 1,000 times faster, and upgrades to the B-61 nuclear bomb. As the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider prepares for its first flight,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy