Van Buren County, MI

22 WSBT

Berrien County receives 2.6-million-dollar redevelopment grant

Berrien County is getting millions of dollars to improve tourism and housing development. The state has approved 2.6 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding. Benton Harbor and Niles will be sharing the money. The millions have not been formally divided. The grant focuses on cities that have "traditional" downtowns.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Michigan Flywheelers Museum's Antique Engine & Tractor Show

Today and tomorrow, you can enjoy one of Michigan's largest shows of its kind. It's the 39th annual Antique Engine and Tractor Show hosted by the Michigan Flywheelers Museum. There will be hundreds of old farm machinery, demonstrations, parades, live entertainment, plenty of kids activities and more. Entertainment includes eating...
MICHIGAN STATE
Business
22 WSBT

South Bend expecting record economic impact from Notre Dame home opener

Notre Dame, Ind. — Kick-off at Notre Dame Stadium is almost here, and South Bend is expecting record numbers for restaurants, hotels, and stores. This weekend alone is projected to have a 26-million-dollar economic impact. Previous seasons brought in more than 185-million-dollars a year for the area. But the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Walkerton unveils new solar park

Walkerton, Ind. — Sunny days like today will soon be a big boost for a northern Indiana community. Local and state leaders have just unveiled the Walkerton Solar Park. It’s equipped with just over 32-hundred solar panels. Officials are stressing the energy from the solar farm is staying...
WALKERTON, IN
22 WSBT

One dead, one injured in Cass County crash

Marcellus Twp., Mich. — One person is dead after a crash in Cass County, Michigan. Officials responded to the crash on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road in Marcellus Township. They say 37-year-old James Dunkleberger, was traveling westbound and crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane. Then caused a head...
CASS COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Autumn leaves and pumpkins please at the Middlebury Fall Festival

Today is the last day to enjoy the Middlebury Fall Festival!. There is a whole list of fun events starting with a Jeep Show and a free book tent all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Old favorites remain the same; homegrown vegetables and fruits, pumpkins, ornamental gourds, colorful fall mums, local woodcarvers in action, pottery, and Amish art.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
22 WSBT

Tips for tailgating on a budget

South Bend. Ind. — Inflation impacting the prices of meat like hamburger, hotdogs and ribs are going to come with more of a cost. An expert says the first step to save is budgeting and planning ahead. Create a group chat or a Google Doc to determine who’s bringing...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

High School Spotlight: New Prairie's Noah Mungia

NEW CARLISLE — Last year, the New Prairie Cougars were one win away from a trip to Lucas Oil Stadium and the state title game. The team is using the heartbreak of coming up short last year to motivate them, and it's working, as the Cougars have started 3 and 0 for the first time under head coach Casey McKim.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
22 WSBT

Marshall upsets No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21

NOTRE DAME — Marshall spoils No. 8 Notre Dame's home opener, upsetting the Fighting Irish 26-21 in Marcus Freeman's debut at Notre Dame Stadium. The Irish were unable to sustain momentum offensively in the home opener, amassing just 46 yards on 19 plays in the opening quarter. Marshall closed...
NOTRE DAME, IN
