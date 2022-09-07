Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
South Bend Venues Parks and Arts looks to reimagine Potawatomi Pool
South Bend, Ind. — It could take until at least 2024 to reopen South Bend’s Potawatomi Pool. That's the latest from the city’s Venues Parks and Arts department. WSBT was at a community meeting tonight where they discussed the future of the pool. The Venues Parks &...
22 WSBT
Berrien County receives 2.6-million-dollar redevelopment grant
Berrien County is getting millions of dollars to improve tourism and housing development. The state has approved 2.6 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding. Benton Harbor and Niles will be sharing the money. The millions have not been formally divided. The grant focuses on cities that have "traditional" downtowns.
22 WSBT
Sample Street closed between Walnut and Olive through Monday
South Bend, Ind. — If you live or work on the West side of South Bend and use Sample Street, prepare to find a new route for the next few days. The pipes broke around 4 a.m. Friday morning and crews were on scene quick enough to minimize the damage.
22 WSBT
Michigan Flywheelers Museum's Antique Engine & Tractor Show
Today and tomorrow, you can enjoy one of Michigan's largest shows of its kind. It's the 39th annual Antique Engine and Tractor Show hosted by the Michigan Flywheelers Museum. There will be hundreds of old farm machinery, demonstrations, parades, live entertainment, plenty of kids activities and more. Entertainment includes eating...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
22 WSBT
South Bend expecting record economic impact from Notre Dame home opener
Notre Dame, Ind. — Kick-off at Notre Dame Stadium is almost here, and South Bend is expecting record numbers for restaurants, hotels, and stores. This weekend alone is projected to have a 26-million-dollar economic impact. Previous seasons brought in more than 185-million-dollars a year for the area. But the...
22 WSBT
Despite increasing COVID cases, vaccination rates remain stagnant
St. Joseph County, Ind. — 57-percent of people in the state of Indiana are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In St. Joseph County about 60-percent can say that. WSBT spoke with a member of the St. Joseph County Health Department for an update. Vaccination rates in St. Joseph County continue...
22 WSBT
Walkerton unveils new solar park
Walkerton, Ind. — Sunny days like today will soon be a big boost for a northern Indiana community. Local and state leaders have just unveiled the Walkerton Solar Park. It’s equipped with just over 32-hundred solar panels. Officials are stressing the energy from the solar farm is staying...
22 WSBT
One dead, one injured in Cass County crash
Marcellus Twp., Mich. — One person is dead after a crash in Cass County, Michigan. Officials responded to the crash on Marcellus Highway near Burlington Road in Marcellus Township. They say 37-year-old James Dunkleberger, was traveling westbound and crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane. Then caused a head...
IN THIS ARTICLE
22 WSBT
Autumn leaves and pumpkins please at the Middlebury Fall Festival
Today is the last day to enjoy the Middlebury Fall Festival!. There is a whole list of fun events starting with a Jeep Show and a free book tent all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Old favorites remain the same; homegrown vegetables and fruits, pumpkins, ornamental gourds, colorful fall mums, local woodcarvers in action, pottery, and Amish art.
22 WSBT
Tips for tailgating on a budget
South Bend. Ind. — Inflation impacting the prices of meat like hamburger, hotdogs and ribs are going to come with more of a cost. An expert says the first step to save is budgeting and planning ahead. Create a group chat or a Google Doc to determine who’s bringing...
22 WSBT
High School Spotlight: New Prairie's Noah Mungia
NEW CARLISLE — Last year, the New Prairie Cougars were one win away from a trip to Lucas Oil Stadium and the state title game. The team is using the heartbreak of coming up short last year to motivate them, and it's working, as the Cougars have started 3 and 0 for the first time under head coach Casey McKim.
22 WSBT
Marshall upsets No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21
NOTRE DAME — Marshall spoils No. 8 Notre Dame's home opener, upsetting the Fighting Irish 26-21 in Marcus Freeman's debut at Notre Dame Stadium. The Irish were unable to sustain momentum offensively in the home opener, amassing just 46 yards on 19 plays in the opening quarter. Marshall closed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
22 WSBT
Two juveniles arrested, one charged, in death of Terez Parker Jr.
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office says two juveniles have been arrested, and one charged, in the death of Terez Parker Jr. Raphael Diaz-Garcia, 16, faces two charges in adult court. Count I is for Dangerous possession of a firearm and count II attempted providing a firearm to ineligible...
Comments / 0