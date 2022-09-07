Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
MAGA Pastor Settles After Being Accused of Scamming Millionaire
Days after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, a Kentucky pastor declared a “curse” on “those that have stolen” the 2020 election from former President Trump. “I curse you with weakness in your body, I curse you with poverty, I curse you with the worst year you’ve ever had, in the name of the Lord,” said Bob Rodgers of Evangel World Prayer Center in a sermon that went viral.
Trump’s Gone Full QAnon. There’s No Point in Denying It Anymore.
Former President Donald Trump has boosted content from accounts that support QAnon conspiracy theories on his Truth Social platform at an accelerated rate, ever since the FBI searched the Florida country club resort he calls home. In doing so, Trump has at last obliterated any of the plausible deniability previously afforded to him in his prior crossovers with the false conspiracy theory’s followers.
Country Club Apologizes for ‘Appalling’ 9/11-Themed Seafood Menu
The manager of a country club in Virginia issued a public apology Tuesday over a planned menu themed around the September 11 terror attacks. Despite being taken down by the The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour in Manassas, the menu—which promoted a seafood Sunday special to mark the anniversary of the attacks—was captured by outraged social media users and shared online. Items on the menu included a “Remember-tini,” a “2977 Chowder,” (an apparent reference to the death toll from the attacks), and a “Flight 93 Redirect” hot crab dip with crostini. One person sharing an image of the menu on Twitter called it “appalling.” George White, the manager of the country club, responded to the backlash in a Facebook post saying: “I apologize for those I offended with the 9/11 seafood Sunday post. My attention was to bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago. To honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave everything that day. We will have a new theme tomorrow.”
GOP hopefuls for election posts see enemies within own party
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four Republicans who have promoted false claims about the 2020 presidential election and are running for top state election offices said Saturday they were fighting against a corrupt system — even pointing a finger at mysterious forces within their own party. The candidates -- Arizona’s Mark Finchem, Michigan’s Kristina Karamo, Nevada’s Jim Marchant and New Mexico’s Audrey Trujillo -- said they want to overhaul how elections are run in their states. They appeared at a conference inside a South Florida hotel ballroom that featured numerous speakers falsely claiming that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. “Our biggest enemy is our own party,” said Marchant, a businessman and former state lawmaker who was among Trump’s most ardent supporters challenging President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Nevada. “Even though we are Republicans, we are kind of the outsiders. We have a battle, but we’re not giving up.” All are members of the America First Secretary of State Coalition, which calls for large-scale changes to elections. While not officially tied to Trump’s America First movement, it’s part of the broader effort promoting conservative candidates who align with the former president’s views.
How an Obscure Democrat Became the Scariest Man in Las Vegas
John Cahill never saw it coming. In 2018, after serving 12 years as Clark County public administrator, a low-key elected position responsible for securing the estates of recently deceased Las Vegans, Cahill anointed a fellow Democrat as his would-be successor. His choice? A 45-year-old Mississippi-born HVAC technician-turned-probate lawyer by the name of Robert Telles.
Devilish Danny DeVito Cartoon Sparks GOP Satanic Panic
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) couldn’t sleep on Sunday night. Louisiana State University had just lost a nail-biter college football game, but Johnson was more troubled by something he saw in between plays: an ad for a new FX cartoon show starring actor Danny DeVito as Satan. When the commercial...
Random Citizens Vie for Role of Mar-a-Lago Special Master
A slew of unsolicited pitches flooded the mailbox of Judge Aileen M. Cannon in South Florida this week. They were from concerned citizens of different backgrounds, all with one goal—to be appointed as the special master to oversee classified documents obtained by the feds at former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence last month.
