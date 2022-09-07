Read full article on original website
wall-ee
3d ago
start with voter ID. its the only way to gain the peoples faith in elections back. wonder why the democrats dont want to do that?? 🧐. oh ya..... racism,... or something...
Jean-Pierre: 'I certainly don't need lectures' about southern border
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shot down a criticism from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) Tuesday regarding her past comments about migration at the southern border.
A ‘Speaker McCarthy’ may be the only way to stop unconstitutional student loan bailout
Political officials from both sides of the aisle have objected to President Biden’s unconstitutional $400 billion student loan “forgiveness,” but many have questioned who has the legal standing to block this action. The answer is Congress. By using the Boehner Doctrine, the House can establish legal standing...
63% of Americans think the Hunter Biden laptop story is important: New poll shows scandal has impacted voters as more FBI whistleblowers come forward and bureau faces criticism over how it handled the case
Nearly two-thirds of Americans feel that the information from Hunter Biden's laptop is 'important,' despite whistleblowers' claims that FBI leadership tried to suppress the story and downplay its contents. A Rasmussen Reports survey tracking the public's perception of the Hunter laptop story shows that 44 percent Americans think it's still...
FOXBusiness
Ex-White House economic advisor claims Biden admin ‘oversold how fiscally responsible they are’
After one former U.S. Treasury Secretary sounded alarms over Americans seeing soaring unemployment rates this month, an economist is joining the calls that the economy is "not looking good" under the Biden administration. "Inflating away the debt is just a tax right on the population," former White House Council of...
New Polls Show the Nationwide Effects of Joe Biden’s “Ultra MAGA” Rhetoric Speech | Opinion
The latest polls released by several polling agencies show how Americans have responded to the highly controversial speech. This non-biased, fully attributed article was written by investigative journalist Brooklyn Lassiter. It has been fully vetted and fact-checked by our editorial staff, and has been found to be factually accurate. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources: The Associated Press, Convention of States Action, The Trafalgar Group, and Empower Wisconsin.
Daily Beast
Rich Dems Worried About Trump Are Buying Second Citizenships
For years, David Lesperance, an immigration attorney who helps wealthy Americans obtain second citizenships, saw a similar type of client: millionaire MAGA-heads, Silicon Valley libertarians, new-money crypto investors—basically, rich guys who wanted out of the U.S. tax system. But in recent months, he’s seen an increase in a surprising clientele: moneyed liberals who are terrified about the political future of the country and want an escape plan.
Midterms: The big red wave has crested and turned into a rising blue tide
Labor Day has come and gone and so have the prospects for a landslide Republican victory in November. The GOP quest to take control of Congress did not go gently into the Labor Day weekend. Just before the holiday, Republicans lost special congressional elections in Alaska and in upstate New York that they needed to win if they hope a significant majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The 'False Equivalence' Between the Far-Left and Far-Right | Opinion
Politics is a lot more personal than we like to admit.
'Fascism is a big word': Hillary calls for more 'careful' language after Biden's MAGA attacks - and slams Republicans for calling Democrats 'socialists'
Hillary Clinton called on all sides to drop incendiary language from political life during an interview on Wednesday, amid warnings about growing violence throughout the country. The former secretary of state - whose run for president was marked by giving the world the word 'deplorables' for supporters of Donald Trump...
‘Don’t Look Up’ director Adam McKay calls it ‘madness’ that Biden has failed to declare climate emergency
There’s a scene in the 2021 climate satire Don’t Look Up where a pair of scientists warn the US president, played by Meryl Streep, that there’s a 99.78 per cent chance an asteroid will plow into the Earth. It will cause mass death and “mile-high tsunamis”.Her response? Well, it’s technically not a sure thing, so now is the time for the country to “sit tight and assess” rather than, you know, do anything. The scene was supposed to be a joke.Now, Don’t Look Up director, Adam McKay, says the White House is doing much the same in real life...
Opinion: America has a problem. We, my fellow progressives, must admit it
As American students return to school and new test results show 9-year-olds lost two decades of learning progress, Jill Filipovic aruges that fellow liberals need to admit Covid-related school closures were a problem.
deseret.com
Newly released emails show coordination between social media companies and Biden administration on COVID information
Top-ranking Biden administration officials appear to have pressured Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms to censor content the federal government considered misinformation, according to federal government emails obtained by two Republican state attorneys general. The emails, procured in a federal lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and...
Washington Examiner
Biden mostly ignores Electoral Count Act while warning democracy in danger
President Joe Biden has spent the last few weeks making dire warnings about threats to democracy and the horrors of Jan. 6, but has been notably silent on a bill making its way through Congress that could help secure election integrity going forward. During Biden's speech in Philadelphia last week,...
John Fetterman announces he will debate Dr. Oz, but calls for closed captioning to accommodate lingering hearing loss from his stroke
John Fetterman has said that he is open to debating his Republican counterpart Mehmet Oz. Fetterman said that he would agree to debates in mid-to-late October. He asked for closed captioning to be included in the debates as he recovers from his stroke. John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Democratic candidate for...
Slate
The Federalist Society Gets a Few Things Right. Liberals Should Take Note.
The end of Roe v. Wade was not a spontaneous coup. The decision instead represents the culmination of decades of organized struggle on the right, both within the law and outside of it. And while many groups contributed to the right’s victory, one organization in particular has been thrust into the national spotlight due to the pivotal nature of its role: The Federalist Society.
Former Pentagon Chiefs, Top Generals Warn Of ‘Extreme Strain’ Between Military And Public
The group didn't mention Trump by name, but said 2020 was the first time the "peaceful transfer of political power was disrupted and in doubt.”
CoinDesk
US Treasury to Recommend Issuing Digital Dollar if in National Interest: Source
The U.S. Treasury Department will advise the federal government to press forward on work to issue a digital dollar, though it should only take the final step if there’s sign-off that the government-created tokens are in the “national interest,” according to a person familiar with a report emerging soon.
Hunter Biden laptop deniers leading DC’s International Spy Museum
A series of Hunter Biden laptop deniers are running the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C.
DC Declares Immigration Emergency as Biden Admin Loosens Immigration Rules
"We recognize that we don't know and we don't have control on all that is coming towards the district," Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.
