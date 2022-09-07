Former President Donald Trump threatened to file a lawsuit against Fox News on Thursday morning. The ex-president was fuming over the anti-Trump organization, The Lincoln Project, running their ads—which ripped into him and his MAGA supporters—in Bedminster, New Jersey (where Trump lives) on the conservative cable network. “The Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project are back on, where else, Fox News,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “The Paul Ryun [sic] run Fox only has high standards for ‘Trump’ ads, but not for anyone else. The Perverts should not be allowed to ‘false advertise,’ and Fox News should not allow it to happen. See you all in Court!!!” In response to the legal threat, Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson, a columnist at The Daily Beast, urged Trump to go through with it. “Go for it, bitch,” he said. A Fox News spokesperson told The Daily Beast the Lincoln Project ad in question was a local ad buy and not run by the network.

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO