Fat Leonard left ankle monitor in water cooler before making his escape
Investigators have few leads into the disappearance of military contractor Leonard Francis, known as "Fat Leonard," who pleaded guilty to corruption and was days away from being sentenced when he cut off his home GPS ankle monitoring bracelet and fled. On Sunday, U.S. Marshals received a call reporting a problem...
Mexico's President Mocks U.S. Travel Warning With Video of NYC Robbery
"The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Mexico," the State Department said in its advisory.
International Business Times
Russian Soldier Reveals 'Filth, Hunger' At The Frontline; 90% Want To Escape Ukraine War
A Russian paratrooper in the Ukraine war has detailed the "filth, hunger and sweat" he and his comrades suffered in the first two months on the frontlines, adding that the unhealthy conditions are pushing most soldiers to find ways to end their contracts. In a memoir, "Zov" (Call), that was...
Daily Beast
MAGA Pastor Settles After Being Accused of Scamming Millionaire
Days after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, a Kentucky pastor declared a “curse” on “those that have stolen” the 2020 election from former President Trump. “I curse you with weakness in your body, I curse you with poverty, I curse you with the worst year you’ve ever had, in the name of the Lord,” said Bob Rodgers of Evangel World Prayer Center in a sermon that went viral.
Daily Beast
Trump’s Gone Full QAnon. There’s No Point in Denying It Anymore.
Former President Donald Trump has boosted content from accounts that support QAnon conspiracy theories on his Truth Social platform at an accelerated rate, ever since the FBI searched the Florida country club resort he calls home. In doing so, Trump has at last obliterated any of the plausible deniability previously afforded to him in his prior crossovers with the false conspiracy theory’s followers.
Large groups of migrants sent through ‘clandestine’ gap in California’s border wall, official says
According to sources, Border Patrol stations in the San Diego Sector have become saturated with migrants and don't the room for others who are being apprehended.
Daily Beast
Killer Finally Identified in 1988 Strangulation Case Using Genealogical DNA
Almost 35 years after a brutal murder took place in Georgia, investigators have found a major breakthrough. Earlier this year in March, Stacey Lyn Chahorski was identified as the woman known as Rising Dawn Jane Doe. Buried in an unmarked grave, Chahorski was the victim of a strangulation murder and was not able to be identified in 1988.
I've seen America's future if the Trumpers win: It's what Lebanon looks like right now
Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. Comedian Kathy Griffin recently received a rash of grief for insinuating in a tweet that the Republicans want to start a civil war. But it is actual Republicans who have floated that possibility – not Griffin. So what would that entail? What would that future look like?
Border officers in Texas seize nearly $12 million in methamphetamine from tractor trailer
Border authorities in Texas seized the largest batch of methamphetamine at one port of entry valued at $11.9 million, the largest of its kind at that station, officials said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers were at the Del Rio International Bridge on Monday when one sent the driver of a 2016 Kenworth tractor hauling a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers for a secondary inspection.
Former Pentagon Chiefs, Top Generals Warn Of ‘Extreme Strain’ Between Military And Public
The group didn't mention Trump by name, but said 2020 was the first time the "peaceful transfer of political power was disrupted and in doubt.”
Daily Beast
Federal Judge Stomps All Over Trump Russiagate Lawsuit Against Hillary
A federal judge in Florida has tossed a racketeering lawsuit that Donald Trump filed against Hillary Clinton and a slew of other defendants—dismantling his claims one by one in an absolutely withering critique. “It is not simply that I find the Amended Complaint ‘inadequate in any respect,’” Judge Donald...
Mexico calls on U.S. for help in stopping delivery of guns to cartels
"Mexico in its territory is seizing five times more weapons headed to Mexico on its side. You have no reason on (your) territory to let someone with weapons cross into Mexico when you know it is illegal to have those weapons in our country. [….] We are asking, at the very least, for a similar effort." Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's foreign minister
Daily Beast
Justice Department and Trump’s Lawyers Are Headed for a Legal War Over Presidential Power
The joint filing by the Department of Justice and Donald Trump’s legal team ordered by Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon reveals an expanding chasm between the two sides that appears to make further legal battles inevitable. After Cannon required both sides to set forth substantive points upon which they can agree or disagree regarding Cannon’s decision to utilize a special master to review documents seized in the Mar-A-Lago search warrant, the DOJ and Trump’s lawyers submitted a six-page filing. It was short because the parties disagree on everything, from proposed candidates to be the special master, to the scope of that person’s authority, to who should even pay for the special master.
Daily Beast
Trump Threatens to Sue Fox News Over Anti-MAGA Ads
Former President Donald Trump threatened to file a lawsuit against Fox News on Thursday morning. The ex-president was fuming over the anti-Trump organization, The Lincoln Project, running their ads—which ripped into him and his MAGA supporters—in Bedminster, New Jersey (where Trump lives) on the conservative cable network. “The Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project are back on, where else, Fox News,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “The Paul Ryun [sic] run Fox only has high standards for ‘Trump’ ads, but not for anyone else. The Perverts should not be allowed to ‘false advertise,’ and Fox News should not allow it to happen. See you all in Court!!!” In response to the legal threat, Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson, a columnist at The Daily Beast, urged Trump to go through with it. “Go for it, bitch,” he said. A Fox News spokesperson told The Daily Beast the Lincoln Project ad in question was a local ad buy and not run by the network.
Daily Beast
Bannon Indictment Reveals Damning Texts on ‘Build the Wall’ Scheme
Manhattan prosecutors got hold of text messages in which right-wing provocateur Steve Bannon laid out exactly how he and his pals were going to siphon off donor funds to quietly enrich themselves with a GoFundMe that promised to build Trump's Mexico border wall, according to an indictment made public on Thursday.
Daily Beast
Two Men Tied Indicted in Alex Murdaugh's Alleged Drug Ring Had Ties to Bloods-Affiliated Gang
More violent twists have arisen out of the infamous Murdaugh murder mystery. Two “cousins” of the street gang the Walterboro Cowboys, which has ties to the Bloods, have been dragged into the mix due to the fact that they might be involved in Alex Murdaugh’s alleged drug and money-laundering pipeline.
Daily Beast
Brutal Video Shows Moment Cop Shot a Man at Car Dealership
New video brings into clearer focus the final, shocking moment when North Carolina police officer Timothy Larson fatally shot 29-year-old Brandon Combs through the windshield of Larson's police SUV. The video—shared by the Combs’ family lawyer with The Daily Beast prior to what the city of Concord said would be...
America Is a Rich Death Trap
Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. Last week, the National Center for Health Statistics alerted Americans to two facts about life and death in the U.S. The first fact was sadly unsurprising: The coronavirus pandemic killed so many people that U.S. life expectancy fell from roughly 79 in 2019 to 76 in 2021—the largest two-year decline in nearly a century. The drop was sharpest among Native Americans and Alaska Natives, whose life expectancy fell to 65, close to the national average during World War II.
Daily Beast
How an Obscure Democrat Became the Scariest Man in Las Vegas
John Cahill never saw it coming. In 2018, after serving 12 years as Clark County public administrator, a low-key elected position responsible for securing the estates of recently deceased Las Vegans, Cahill anointed a fellow Democrat as his would-be successor. His choice? A 45-year-old Mississippi-born HVAC technician-turned-probate lawyer by the name of Robert Telles.
Greg Gutfeld: Dems are busy creating a fantasy of a civil war while a real war is going on with civilians
Greg Gutfeld discusses how Democrats' soft-on-crime policies have unleashed a "war" on American citizens and how the judges and district attorneys releasing these criminals should be charged for the consequences of their decisions on "The Five." GREG GUTFELD: The Dems are busy creating a fantasy of a civil war, right?...
