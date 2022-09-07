GREAT NECK, N.Y. -- A Long Island great-grandmother is one of the oldest living Americans with Type 1 diabetes.She was told as a child she would not live more than a few years. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, doctors say her longevity is living proof of great hope for a full life."I was told I would probably have about a three-to-five-year lifespan," Libby Lashansky said.Lashansky has had a lot of time to prove her 1940s doctors wrong.At age 11, she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. The now-92-year-old Great Neck woman is among ...

GREAT NECK, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO