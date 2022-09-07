Read full article on original website
KSP investigate death of 3 individuals in Johnson County
KSP officials went to a home on Depot Road regarding the reported shooting.
WTVQ
Three dead after shooting in eastern Kentucky
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A shooting in Paintsville Friday morning left three people dead, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s office. Kentucky State Police says it was called to a house on Depot Road in response to a shooting. The Johnson County Sheriff says the call first came in around 10:40 and Paintsville Police responded before requesting backup from the sheriff’s office and KSP.
UPDATE: 3 dead after Paintsville, Kentucky shooting; victims’ families speak out
UPDATE (Sept. 10, 2022, at 1:10 a.m.): Kentucky State Police are still investigating a triple murder in Paintsville, Kentucky. 13 News spoke with family members of the victims Friday night and they say this was heartbreaking when they heard the news. Officials say they responded to the shooting Friday morning. Three people were found in […]
Lexington police officer shot on Tates Creek Road, shooter dead
The Lexington Police Department said an officer was shot while responding to a call just after 11 p.m. and the shooter is now dead.
WKYT 27
Suspects in Madison County police chase arrested in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspects who state police say got away after a chase in Madison County were caught in Lexington. Kentucky State Police says they were notified early Friday morning by Lexington police that 28-year-old Benjamin C. Johnson and 20-year-old Destiny G. Burns were caught in Fayette County.
clayconews.com
DISCOVERY OF HUMAN SKELETAL REMAINS IN BURNED STRUCTURE ON HIGHWAY 52 W IN LEE COUNTY, KENTUCKY
BEATTYVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Richmond Post 7 was contacted just after 9:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in reference to possible human remains discovered in Lee County. The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a burned structure on...
WKYT 27
Georgetown officials investigate deadly crash, victim identified
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown Police are investigating a deadly crash. It happened around 4:30 pm Friday evening at Lexington Road and Mcclelland Circle. The road was shut down for several hours. The victim collided with an SUV while driving his motorcycle. According to the Scott County coroner, 48-year-old Shannon...
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
foxlexington.com
Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
WKYT 27
One hurt in Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are investigating a large fire in Lexington. Officials told us crews were dispatched to a working structure fire at E. London Avenue around 3:30 Thursday. When crews arrived, they found an advanced fire at a home. The people who lived there were evacuated before fire...
Woman’s body found near railroad tracks in Huntington being investigated as homicide
UPDATE (11:22 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10): The Huntington Police Department says the victim is a woman. UPDATE (12:26 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9): Huntington Police say that this incident is now being investigated as a homicide. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A body was found near the railroad tracks in the 700 block of 4th […]
WSAZ
Residents react to cold case investigation
foxlexington.com
Missing Lexington man found, Golden Alert canceled
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police have canceled the Golden Alert for Kenneth Higgins. He has been located. The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Authorities said Kenneth Higgins, 31, was last seen on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. in the Patchen Drive...
wymt.com
KSP investigates human remains found in burned building
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating human remains found in Lee County. Troopers said the Richmond Post received a call after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday of human remains being found. Detectives said they found those remains in a burned building on KY 52 W. The Lee...
wymt.com
KSP ask for public’s help finding suspects after car chase
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police sent a release Thursday afternoon asking the public for help finding two suspects after a car chase in Madison County. Troopers said they saw a person with active arrest warrants driving a red truck at a gas station on North Keeneland Drive in Richmond.
Woman arrested for Stanton car theft
The vehicle in question has a Kentucky license plate numbered 039WSN.
WTVQ
Police: 2 Lexington men found with large amount of drugs, open beer bottles in car
CANNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Lexington men after officers say they found open alcohol containers and numerous drugs on Tuesday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a Nissan was seen in Cannon crossing railroad tracks and then the yellow line. The vehicle also had the driver’s side taillight out. A deputy then stopped the car and smelled marijuana coming from inside.
WTVQ
Injury collision on East New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police responded to a two-car wreck at E New Circle Road and Eastland Parkway just before 9:30 Wednesday night. Police say two people from one of the cars were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one in the second car was hurt. No criminal charges are being filed.
wymt.com
Central Ky. women gather to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of murdering a Memphis schoolteacher made another appearance in court. Authorities said Cleotha Henderson kidnapped and then killed Eliza Fletcher while she was out for an early morning run. Her body was discovered earlier this week. Henderson, 38, is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder.
AOL Corp
19-year-old charged in Central Kentucky drug investigation, police say
A 19-year-old man out of Lincoln County has been arrested after a multi-agency drug investigation in Madison County, according to Kentucky State Police. An investigation by the Madison County Drug Task Force determined that Dalton Roe, of Crab Orchard, was involved in trafficking illegal drugs in Central Kentucky, including Madison County, police said. State police said the investigation resulted in the seizure of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills.
