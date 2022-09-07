ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Three dead after shooting in eastern Kentucky

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A shooting in Paintsville Friday morning left three people dead, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s office. Kentucky State Police says it was called to a house on Depot Road in response to a shooting. The Johnson County Sheriff says the call first came in around 10:40 and Paintsville Police responded before requesting backup from the sheriff’s office and KSP.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morehead, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Rowan County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Rowan County, KY
City
Frankfort, KY
Morehead, KY
Crime & Safety
WKYT 27

Suspects in Madison County police chase arrested in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspects who state police say got away after a chase in Madison County were caught in Lexington. Kentucky State Police says they were notified early Friday morning by Lexington police that 28-year-old Benjamin C. Johnson and 20-year-old Destiny G. Burns were caught in Fayette County.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Georgetown officials investigate deadly crash, victim identified

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown Police are investigating a deadly crash. It happened around 4:30 pm Friday evening at Lexington Road and Mcclelland Circle. The road was shut down for several hours. The victim collided with an SUV while driving his motorcycle. According to the Scott County coroner, 48-year-old Shannon...
GEORGETOWN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroner#Dead Inside#Truck Drivers
foxlexington.com

Tates Creek Road shooter was no stranger to the law

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A six-hour standoff at a local hotel leaves one man dead and a Lexington Police Officer injured. Kentucky State Police has not released any information on the officer shot yet, however, the Fayette County Coroner confirmed that the man killed was 40-year-old Joshua Hagans.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

One hurt in Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are investigating a large fire in Lexington. Officials told us crews were dispatched to a working structure fire at E. London Avenue around 3:30 Thursday. When crews arrived, they found an advanced fire at a home. The people who lived there were evacuated before fire...
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAZ

Residents react to cold case investigation

3 dead after shooting in Paintsville, Ky. 3 dead after shooting in Paintsville, Ky. Murder investigation underway after 3 killed in shooting. Murder investigation underway after 3 killed in shooting.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxlexington.com

Missing Lexington man found, Golden Alert canceled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police have canceled the Golden Alert for Kenneth Higgins. He has been located. The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Authorities said Kenneth Higgins, 31, was last seen on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. in the Patchen Drive...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

KSP investigates human remains found in burned building

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating human remains found in Lee County. Troopers said the Richmond Post received a call after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday of human remains being found. Detectives said they found those remains in a burned building on KY 52 W. The Lee...
LEE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KSP ask for public’s help finding suspects after car chase

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police sent a release Thursday afternoon asking the public for help finding two suspects after a car chase in Madison County. Troopers said they saw a person with active arrest warrants driving a red truck at a gas station on North Keeneland Drive in Richmond.
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Police: 2 Lexington men found with large amount of drugs, open beer bottles in car

CANNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Lexington men after officers say they found open alcohol containers and numerous drugs on Tuesday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a Nissan was seen in Cannon crossing railroad tracks and then the yellow line. The vehicle also had the driver’s side taillight out. A deputy then stopped the car and smelled marijuana coming from inside.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Injury collision on East New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police responded to a two-car wreck at E New Circle Road and Eastland Parkway just before 9:30 Wednesday night. Police say two people from one of the cars were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one in the second car was hurt. No criminal charges are being filed.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Central Ky. women gather to finish Eliza Fletcher’s run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of murdering a Memphis schoolteacher made another appearance in court. Authorities said Cleotha Henderson kidnapped and then killed Eliza Fletcher while she was out for an early morning run. Her body was discovered earlier this week. Henderson, 38, is facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder.
RICHMOND, KY
AOL Corp

19-year-old charged in Central Kentucky drug investigation, police say

A 19-year-old man out of Lincoln County has been arrested after a multi-agency drug investigation in Madison County, according to Kentucky State Police. An investigation by the Madison County Drug Task Force determined that Dalton Roe, of Crab Orchard, was involved in trafficking illegal drugs in Central Kentucky, including Madison County, police said. State police said the investigation resulted in the seizure of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills.
MADISON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy