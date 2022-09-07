Read full article on original website
Judge revokes release of N.J. woman indicted in 2020 head-on crash that killed police officer
A judge has revoked the release from jail of a Trenton woman who was indicted on vehicular manslaughter charges following a 2020 car crash, officials said. Atlantic County Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant revoked the woman’s release after she allegedly fled the scene of a recent motor vehicle accident, on Aug. 19, which injured a bicyclist, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
wrnjradio.com
Five arrested after fleeing from police in stolen Porsche in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Five Essex County residents were arrested after they allegedly fled from police in a stolen Porsche in Morris County Friday morning, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On September 9, at around 5:43 a.m., Montville Township police received calls from residents in the...
Princeton police charge Trenton man with burglary, lewdness
A 26-year-old Trenton man allegedly disrobed and attempted to enter a Mountain Avenue home, according to the Princeton Police Department. The incident occurred on Aug. 25. He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, lewdness, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief, according to police. The victim told police that the...
wrnjradio.com
Flanders man sentenced to probation for theft in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to theft, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Jake Diebner, 32, Flanders was sentenced on September 9 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courtroom in Newton, Taggart said.
Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store
MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
WFMZ-TV Online
$5K reward offered for information on teen sought in deadly Pottstown shooting
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a teen charged in a fatal shooting in Pottstown. 17-year-old Jahme Barnes is charged with third-degree murder and attempted murder charges stemming from the killing of Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
Argument Between Husband & Wife Turns Into Deadly Car Accident In Delco, Police Say
An argument between a husband and wife turned into a deadly car accident on Thursday, Sept. 8 in Delaware County, authorities said. Officers responding to a crash found a 43-year-old man lying face down next to the left front tire of a Ford F-150 on the curb on West Sellers Avenue in Ridley Park around 8:30 p.m., borough police said.
Police Make 11 Arrests in Middlesex County Fugitive Sweep
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – The New Jersey State Police partnered with local and county law...
Police ID Newark Man Killed In Shooting
Authorities have identified the victim of one of this week's Newark shootings as a 29-year-old city resident. Khalif Ligon was found suffering a gunshot wound on the 100 block of Roseville Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. He was taken...
Ex N.J. cop who tampered with his own drug test sentenced to prison, prosecutor says
A former Aberdeen Township police officer was sentenced Friday to nearly a year in jail for tampering with evidence, including his own drug test, on two separate occasions last year, authorities said. Philip M. Santiago, 35, of Keyport, received a sentence of 364 days in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution...
Man Stabbed At South Jersey Bus Terminal: Report
A 57-year-old Cumberland County man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a bus station, NJ Advance Media reported. Police responded to West Landis Avenue at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 for a stabbing and found that the incident occurred at the Vineland Transportation Center bus terminal, the outlet said citing local police.
23-Year-Old Killed In Newark Crash
A 23-year-old victim was killed in a two-car crash early Friday, Sept. 9, authorities said. Tahir Knox was removed from a Nissan Altima that lost control and struck a Chevy Tahoe on Bergen Street, after being struck by an eastbound BMW on Avon Avenue around 2 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
How Trenton turned 2 years of record violence into 90-day stretch without homicide
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- After two years of record violence, Trenton went 90 days without a single homicide. Eyewitness News went to the capital city to get a closer look at what's working and what other cities may learn from the city's success.When Mayor Reed Gusciora took office four years ago, Trenton was in a state of decline, and when the pandemic hit in 2020, so too did two record years of shootings and homicides. But this summer, something changed."It is an amazing difference between last year," Gusciora said.From June 1 to Sept. 1, the capital city didn't record a...
Wanted Man Fleeing Police Jumps From Roof To Roof In Delco
A wanted man went to great lengths to avoid local and federal authorities serving multiple arrest warrants at his home in the Philadelphia suburbs. As soon as members of the US Marshals Service and Chester City Police Department knocked on Dennis Pierce's door on West 9th Street, he was seen jumping from his roof onto a neighbor's roof around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, they said.
ocscanner.news
Newark Woman Nabbed For Role In CT McLaren Sports Car Theft: Police
A Newark woman is facing charges for her alleged role in stealing a sports car valued at over $200,000 from a Connecticut home. New Canaan Police were called just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, on reports that a 2020 McLaren GT sports car had been stolen from inside the garage of a home located in the northwest section of town.
Police Investigating Attempted Luring Of Female Student Near Mercer County High School
Police are investigating after a man tried to lure a female student into his vehicle near a Mercer County high school. A Hopewell Valley Central High School student was walking not far from school property on Pennington Titusville Road when a man driving a blue-colored Honda CR-V stopped in the roadway near her and asked if she needed a ride around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, Hopewell Township Police said.
Driver crashes into Lenape Middle School in Doylestown, Pa.
Police say the driver lost control, hit a pole and crashed into a classroom.
Have You Seen Her? Woman from Atlantic County, NJ, Missing For Months
That's a question being asked by members of law enforcement across Atlantic County as she hasn't been seen since the first week of July. According to the Hamilton Township Police Department, Healey is 26 years old and from Collings Lakes; she is known to frequent the Atlantic City area. Kaleigh...
Hightstown middle school student killed riding his bike, police said
A 13-year-old boy was struck and killed riding his bike Friday night, Hightstown police said. The teenager, who police did not identify, was hit while crossing the road near West Ward and Mercer streets around 9 p.m., police said. Lifesaving measures were given, but the boy was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
