NJ.com

Judge revokes release of N.J. woman indicted in 2020 head-on crash that killed police officer

A judge has revoked the release from jail of a Trenton woman who was indicted on vehicular manslaughter charges following a 2020 car crash, officials said. Atlantic County Judge Dorothy Incarvito-Garrabrant revoked the woman’s release after she allegedly fled the scene of a recent motor vehicle accident, on Aug. 19, which injured a bicyclist, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Princeton Packet

Princeton police charge Trenton man with burglary, lewdness

A 26-year-old Trenton man allegedly disrobed and attempted to enter a Mountain Avenue home, according to the Princeton Police Department. The incident occurred on Aug. 25. He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, lewdness, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief, according to police. The victim told police that the...
PRINCETON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Flanders man sentenced to probation for theft in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County man was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to theft, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Jake Diebner, 32, Flanders was sentenced on September 9 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courtroom in Newton, Taggart said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Walmart worker in NJ steals nearly $200,000 from store

MANSFIELD (Warren) — A Walmart employee was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in cash from the store over the past five months. Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer said that Megan Tuttle, 39, of Mendham, worked in an office at the store on Route 57 on the Hackettstown border. Part of her duties was to make bank deposits.
MENDHAM, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

$5K reward offered for information on teen sought in deadly Pottstown shooting

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a teen charged in a fatal shooting in Pottstown. 17-year-old Jahme Barnes is charged with third-degree murder and attempted murder charges stemming from the killing of Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Newark Man Killed In Shooting

Authorities have identified the victim of one of this week's Newark shootings as a 29-year-old city resident. Khalif Ligon was found suffering a gunshot wound on the 100 block of Roseville Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. He was taken...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Stabbed At South Jersey Bus Terminal: Report

A 57-year-old Cumberland County man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a bus station, NJ Advance Media reported. Police responded to West Landis Avenue at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 for a stabbing and found that the incident occurred at the Vineland Transportation Center bus terminal, the outlet said citing local police.
MILLVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

23-Year-Old Killed In Newark Crash

A 23-year-old victim was killed in a two-car crash early Friday, Sept. 9, authorities said. Tahir Knox was removed from a Nissan Altima that lost control and struck a Chevy Tahoe on Bergen Street, after being struck by an eastbound BMW on Avon Avenue around 2 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Philly

How Trenton turned 2 years of record violence into 90-day stretch without homicide

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- After two years of record violence, Trenton went 90 days without a single homicide. Eyewitness News went to the capital city to get a closer look at what's working and what other cities may learn from the city's success.When Mayor Reed Gusciora took office four years ago, Trenton was in a state of decline, and when the pandemic hit in 2020, so too did two record years of shootings and homicides. But this summer, something changed."It is an amazing difference between last year," Gusciora said.From June 1 to Sept. 1, the capital city didn't record a...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Wanted Man Fleeing Police Jumps From Roof To Roof In Delco

A wanted man went to great lengths to avoid local and federal authorities serving multiple arrest warrants at his home in the Philadelphia suburbs. As soon as members of the US Marshals Service and Chester City Police Department knocked on Dennis Pierce's door on West 9th Street, he was seen jumping from his roof onto a neighbor's roof around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, they said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: FORMER COP SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

A former Aberdeen Township police officer has been sentenced to nearly a year in jail for tampering with evidence on two separate occasions last year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. The defendant, 35-year-old Philip M. Santiago, was sentenced by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill O’Malley to...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Investigating Attempted Luring Of Female Student Near Mercer County High School

Police are investigating after a man tried to lure a female student into his vehicle near a Mercer County high school. A Hopewell Valley Central High School student was walking not far from school property on Pennington Titusville Road when a man driving a blue-colored Honda CR-V stopped in the roadway near her and asked if she needed a ride around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, Hopewell Township Police said.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ

