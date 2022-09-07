ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

Pittsburgh police investigate North Shore stabbing

PITTSBURGH — A man was in critical condition after being found stabbed on Pittsburgh's North Shore Friday night, police said. Officers responded just before 8:30 p.m. and found the man near the 700 block of Casino Drive with "severe stab wounds," the city's Public Safety Department said in a statement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

27-year-old man stabbed and killed in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A 27-year-old man died in the hospital after being stabbed in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood. The stabbing happened around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday on the 7500 block of Mulford Street. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office said David L. Kelley, of Pittsburgh, was stabbed by an assailant...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police investigate shootout in Pittsburgh’s Strip District

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were investigating a shootout in the city’s Strip District on Friday morning. The incident happened a little after 12:05 a.m. near the intersection of 16th Street and Liberty Avenue. Police said people in two vehicles were exchanging gunfire. A third vehicle that was not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police: Man shot, killed at Penn Hills gas station

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot inside a car in Penn Hills Friday evening. Watch the report from Penn Hills in the video player above. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 video showed several police cars responding to a...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Arrest made in violent Homestead home invasion

Allegheny County Police said Friday an arrest has been made in an armed home invasion that left one person pistol-whipped. Craig Prince, 20, was arrested after police accused him of being involved in a violent attack last Saturday at a home on East 18th Avenue in Homestead. Police said there...
HOMESTEAD, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tribune-Review

Report: 2 stabbed in Bethel Park

A man and a woman were stabbed during an argument in the parking lot of a Bethel Park motel Thursday afternoon, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. The two people were fighting in the parking lot of Crowne Plaza Hotel & Suites along Fort Couch Road when the stabbing occurred during a domestic dispute.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PennLive.com

Loaded gun that was reported stolen found near Pa. high school

Pittsburgh police took custody of a loaded handgun found Wednesday on private property near Allderdice High School in the city’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The gun was discovered by Pittsburgh Public School Police in a Nike shoulder bag. It was under a blue grocery bag on a driveway in the 2000 block of Pittock Street, according to police.
PITTSBURGH, PA

