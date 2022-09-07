Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh police investigate North Shore stabbing
PITTSBURGH — A man was in critical condition after being found stabbed on Pittsburgh's North Shore Friday night, police said. Officers responded just before 8:30 p.m. and found the man near the 700 block of Casino Drive with "severe stab wounds," the city's Public Safety Department said in a statement.
Police investigating after SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood overnight
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police and SWAT units responded to a man possibly barricaded inside a home in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood overnight. According to police, officers were called to the first block of Tumbo Street around 3:45 a.m. for a domestic assault. It was determined that an adult male...
27-year-old man stabbed and killed in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A 27-year-old man died in the hospital after being stabbed in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood. The stabbing happened around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday on the 7500 block of Mulford Street. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office said David L. Kelley, of Pittsburgh, was stabbed by an assailant...
Woman Shot Friday Afternoon in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA – The Pittsburgh Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Friday...
Police investigate shootout in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were investigating a shootout in the city’s Strip District on Friday morning. The incident happened a little after 12:05 a.m. near the intersection of 16th Street and Liberty Avenue. Police said people in two vehicles were exchanging gunfire. A third vehicle that was not...
Police: Man shot, killed at Penn Hills gas station
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot inside a car in Penn Hills Friday evening. Watch the report from Penn Hills in the video player above. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 video showed several police cars responding to a...
1 woman shot in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot on Friday afternoon in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood. Pittsburgh police said police were called to the area of Keystone Street and McCandless Avenue around 3 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The victim was shot in the arm. She took herself to...
Local man wanted since December 2021 for escape, hit-and-run charges arrested in Glassport
GLASSPORT, Pa. — A West Mifflin man who’s been wanted since December 2021 for multiple warrants was taken into custody, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, 24-year-old Karl Littlejohn pleaded guilty to two firearms cases and was placed in the Renewal Center in...
Pittsburgh SWAT Team Deployed to Domestic Assault Call
PITTSBURGH, PA – The Pittsburg Police Department SWAT team was deployed to a home on...
Arrest made in violent Homestead home invasion
Allegheny County Police said Friday an arrest has been made in an armed home invasion that left one person pistol-whipped. Craig Prince, 20, was arrested after police accused him of being involved in a violent attack last Saturday at a home on East 18th Avenue in Homestead. Police said there...
Bethel Park police investigating stabbing incident, 2 people injured
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Bethel Park police are investigating what they call a domestic violence incident that resulted in two people being stabbed. According to police, an argument started Thursday afternoon between a man and woman in the parking lot of the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Fort Couch Road.
Police: 14-year-old boy found with knives on property of Westmoreland County high school
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said criminal charges are pending after a 14-year-old boy was found with knives on the property of Hempfield High School in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened a little after 11 a.m. Wednesday. State police said the knives were seized and an...
New video shows police tasing teens during fight in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — There’s a video circulating on social media following Tuesday’s fight that is causing concern. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Police officer hurt, 2 juveniles tased during fight in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. “That was quite an elevated situation and out-of-control situation,” said Beth Pittinger, head of...
Police investigating after loaded gun found near Pittsburgh high school
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after a loaded gun was found near a Pittsburgh high school. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to Allderdice High School in Squirrel Hill for a report of a firearm found on private property near school grounds. The handgun was in a Nike...
Family angry after loved one dies & body not found for days in downtown shelter
PITTSBURGH — The family of a Pittsburgh man is demanding answers after their loved one died at a shelter downtown, but his body was not found for several days. 38-year-old Jamal Hardy was a resident of the Wood Street Commons, at the corner of Wood Street and 3rd Avenue, right in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh.
