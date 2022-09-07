Read full article on original website
Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals
Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
evgrieve.com
The 10th Street Block Festival takes place tomorrow (Saturday!)
The 10th Street Block Festival returns tomorrow (Sept. 10!) ... on 10th Street between Second Avenue and Third Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is one of the best block events around... you can find antiques, collectibles, vintage clothing (no tube socks or tube steaks!) and music... all on a lovely tree-lined block.
Mike’s Diner in Astoria Has Closed, Served Neighborhood for Nearly a Century
An Astoria diner that has served multiple generations of customers since the 1920s appears to have closed for good. Mike’s Diner, known for its classic American-style food options, looks to have shuttered following a financial dispute with the landlord over unpaid rent. A sign affixed to the diner’s 22-37...
Eater
Chinatown Late-Night Favorite Great N.Y. Noodletown Reopens After Months-Long Closure
Fans of Great N.Y. Noodletown can rejoice: After a months-long closure for renovations, the Chinatown stalwart reopened this week. Bowery Boogie reports that the Cantonese favorite now sports an updated interior, but the rock-solid menu of wonton soups, roast duck, and noodles remains (thankfully) unchanged. Great N.Y. Noodletown first opened in 1981, and the addition of “great” came later on. It gained more notoriety in New York after appearing on a 2011 episode of the Layover, hosted by Anthony Bourdain.
A 350-Square-Foot NYC Studio Apartment Is Small But Spacious Feeling
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Upper West Side — New York City, New York. Type of home: Studio Apartment. Size: 350 square feet. Years lived in:...
therealdeal.com
Auto shop holdout throws wrench into East Harlem project
For the second time this year, a Sergey Rybak development has been stymied by a holdout. After an uncooperative synagogue stymied his plans for a 20-story mixed-use building on the Upper East Side, an East Harlem auto shop is poised to dismantle another project by the Brooklyn-based developer. Prestige Automotive,...
DOT turning this North Shore neighborhood into a Vision Zero hellscape (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Let’s just put stop signs, speed bumps and speed cameras everywhere. The city Department of Transportation is reviewing requests from the Van Duzer Civic Association to install “traffic calming measures” to slow down speeders on Occident Avenue in Stapleton. This hilly street...
evgrieve.com
It's milling time
Here's a look at Seventh Street at Avenue A after the late-night milling this week. We can confirm that First Avenue between 12th Street and 15th Street has been milled (and it makes that stretch even nicer!) The length of Seventh Street between Avenue D and Cooper Square was supposed...
Massive water project hopes to link upstate reservoirs to New York City for generations
"We're making an investment here." The most expensive water project in New York City history is being built to last for generations ... lots of generations, and it's happening in a secret location in the city.
News 12
Dog spotted walking on ledge of Manhattan building
A dog was spotted walking along the ledge of a building on Canal Street in Manhattan. Video of the dog shows crowds gathering to try and help the furry friend. Thankfully, their assistance wasn't needed, as the dog was able to make it back in the building safely.
NBC New York
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
thezoereport.com
Want To Dress Like A New Yorker? Here’s A Complete Guide.
The fact that New York City is one of the most stylish places in the world is hardly a secret. Lest you forget this, when February and September roll around, hoards of street style stars descend into the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week, promptly reminding you of the city’s sartorial prowess. That said, you don’t have to live in bustling neighborhoods like SoHo or Williamsburg in order to tap into New York City style. With just a few core tips and tricks from its most experienced and well-dressed residents, you, too, can master that je ne sais quoi. (More on this, ahead.)
Watch: Woman Rescued from Ledge of New York City Building
NEW YORK, NY – Last night, 31 officers from the New York City Police Department...
2 suspects on scooters beat, rob man near Columbus Circle
Police are searching for two suspects on scooters wanted in a robbery that occurred by Columbus Circle last month, authorities said.
brownstoner.com
Celebration and Dance Fill Crown Heights Streets for Return of West Indian Day Parade (Photos)
The West Indian American Day Parade came thundering back Labor Day with the resounding beat of drums and dancing in Brooklyn on Monday to celebrate Caribbean culture. For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, the festivities returned to full capacity from Flatbush Avenue and Grand Army Plaza to Eastern Parkway and Utica Avenue, closing the streets until 6 p.m. on September 5.
14 Best BBQ Restaurants In NYC For Meat Lovers
Although summer is winding down, there’s truly never a wrong time to have a traditional BBQ meal. From mouth-watering smoked meats to cornbread and mac and cheese, nothing quite beats the smell of a smoky grill. Inspired by some of the meat capitals of the country like Texas, Kansas City, and the Carolinas, New York City confidently stands up for itself in this food category dominated by the South. Our restaurants offer some of the best slow-cooked, smoke-infused, tangy BBQ flavors around – if not the best! To get your taste buds excited, we tallied up the best BBQ restaurants...
evgrieve.com
Here's a look at the proposed designs for the new East River Park amphitheater
The first preliminary design review is set for this month for the new East River Park amphitheater. (You can find the 25-page PDF with all the design elements here.) The new design embraces "a classic arch shape." Per the document at the Department of Design and Construction:. An arch shape...
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)
Among many things, New York City is famous for its seafood, with numerous outstanding seafood restaurants. Many fine seafood restaurants in New York City serve a variety of fresh catches, from the traditional to the exotic. So, if you'd like some of the best seafood NYC has to offer, be sure to check out these excellent restaurants:
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Amazing Photo Slideshow of 1970s and 1980s New York City
In this short video from YouTuber Yesterday Today Tribute, watch this great photo slideshow of 1970s and 1980s vintage photographs captured all around New York City. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
