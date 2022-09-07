Read full article on original website
What to Eat at the L.A. ColiseumCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCelebrity News | Car NewsLos Angeles, CA
American and European museums are working in "blockbuster mode."DwayneLos Angeles, CA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
spectrumnews1.com
Keeping old Hollywood alive at Cicada
The setting is an art déco masterpiece built in 1928. The performers even dress in a period wardrobe. And no, it’s not time travel — it’s just another night at Cicada. Vintage LA’s Alison Martino visits the unique Los Angeles nightclub. Watch “The SoCal Scene”...
What The Signs Of Los Angeles Say About The City
These photos of signs in Los Angeles, from a new coffee table book, explain the city's vibes.
2urbangirls.com
Black Business Spotlight: Braymar Wines, the new Black-Owned wine to add to the rotation
More and more Black women are venturing into the wine industry. This summer, Marlo Richardson joined the less than one percent of black-owned wineries when she launched her California-based winery, Braymar Wines in July. The California mother of two named the wine after her daughters, Brayli, and Marli. The concept...
jankysmooth.com
Idol Worship: The Weeknd at Sofi Stadium
The fires of California must have burned so strongly because inside the sprawling chamber of entertainment Sofi Stadium the sanguine moon growled, the hunter is coming to cull Los Angeles in the deep of the night, the after hour when The Weeknd rises from his artificial enclave in the ruined city dripping in light and red. For Abel to transform into The Weeknd I watched him as he had to tear his face off, a sacrifice to the red clothed maidens dotting the city stage, they stand like sentinels guarding and channeling the spirit being summoned seven floors down to the field passing through every seat and everybody. The way sound travels feels like a breathe is going through you, I felt caught off guard, I was captivated, my eyes madly fixated on on the performance.
2urbangirls.com
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
WATCH LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD for Los Angeles and across Southern California
Track the rain with live doppler radar from ABC7.
2urbangirls.com
Call to Action: Rally to Stop the Exploitation of Minors
The American King Foundation will host a rally at the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office Monday, Sept. 12, in support of two minors who allege they were sexually exploited by comedians Tiffany Haddish and Arie Spears under the guise of obtaining an “acting” job.
KCET
A Brief History of L.A.'s Vintage Street Lights
Electric light first fell on Los Angeles in 1882 from eye-searing arc lamps at the top of a mast 150 feet tall. By 1885, there were 30 of these "moonlight towers" in the downtown business district and 200 more in the city's suburbs. The pervasive glow all night long became an annoyance that insomniacs, chickens and strolling lovers could do without.
AdWeek
Christina Pascucci to Co-Anchor Weekends on Fox LA
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Christina Pascucci will join Los Angeles Fox owned station KTTV as co-anchor of its weekend news. Pascucci spent more than 10 years...
Sebastián Yatra mesmerizes Los Angeles with his voice, dancing, and body
Sebastián Yatra had an amazing show Sunday night in Los Angeles at the YouTube theater as part of his “Dharma” North America tour. The award-winning, multi-platinum, Colombian singer and songwriter showcased his incredible voice and danced his heart out for over an hour and a half. ...
How TikTok Users Are Rethinking Living in Los Angeles
Known as a platform for dancing teens, TikTok is also becoming a community space for young users to bring attention to wonky civic issues like housing and transportation. A growing number of TikTok users are taking to the app to discuss how hard it can be to exist in Los Angeles. In one example, a user complains about Google Maps claiming a sidewalk-less road is walkable. In others, users bring up exorbitant housing prices while cyclists demonstrate the lack of bike lanes.
Malibu’s Wendy Baker pens book about her former life in an infamous commune
A Malibu woman has written a coming-of-age story like no other. Wendy Baker is revealing in her memoir, “My Name was Mushroom: My Life as a Teenage Runaway,” about her unusual life in the early ’70s. At the age of 12, Wendy “had a relationship with Bart Baker, who’s my husband now.” The two currently […] The post Malibu’s Wendy Baker pens book about her former life in an infamous commune appeared first on The Malibu Times.
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.
For all, you art enthusiasts out there, whether your interest lies in modern or classical pieces, the vast variety of museums and galleries in Los Angeles is sure to delight. Museums are like libraries of historic knowledge in life, from ancient architectural pieces to many natural remains, the museums keep us informed about our past. L.A. is without a doubt one of America’s most intriguing metropolises for visual arts and design lovers, but there are several museums, which makes it very difficult to choose for a visit.
foxla.com
This is California's most photo-worthy restaurant, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - As some people say - the 'gram eats first!. One Los Angeles restaurant recently ranked among Yelp's most photo-worthy restaurants in the United States - can you guess which one?. It's Bottega Louie, the downtown LA market, patisserie and cafe known for its open kitchen and menu...
insideedition.com
Jewelry Store Staff Fights Back When 6 Suspects Attempt Smash and Grab: Report
When would-be thieves raided their jewelry store, these employees fought back. Video provided to KCBS TV shows how the staff at St Vincent Jewelry Center in Beverly Hills reacted when six people entered the store and reportedly started smashing glass cases. Not only did they push the cases to protect themselves, they started throwing things at the alleged thieves, who according to the general manager, didn’t get away with any merchandise. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
spectrumnews1.com
Emmy nominee Issa Rae shines spotlight on businesses in South Central LA
LOS ANGELES — Tony Jolly has travelled around the world to learn about the specialty coffee trade, but it was an early morning trip to Home Depot that helped put his cafe on the map. He spotted actress Issa Rae walking into the home improvement store and ran down...
townandtourist.com
40 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Los Angeles (Come Hungry, Leave Happy!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Los Angeles is a vibrant city known for its diverse culture and cuisine. Dive into some of the best locally owned restaurants in Los Angeles and support local businesses.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
westsidetoday.com
Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently
Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business. On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi closed its doors for good after 23 years of service as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The closure was first announced by the restaurant’s owner on the restaurant’s Facebook page on August...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood company lands food contract with LA Unified
INGLEWOOD – The Los Angeles Unified School District has chosen Don Lee Farms to be their first strategic vegan protein supplier for the next 5 years. Don Lee Farms is a multi-generational family producer of plant-based and meat proteins for some of the world’s most recognized and successful brands, including Costco, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Albertsons Companies. The City selected Don Lee Farms based on their ability to drive innovation in the plant-based space, their market leadership as the go-to maker of vegan foods and their ability to deliver safe and nutritious foods at scale.
