The fires of California must have burned so strongly because inside the sprawling chamber of entertainment Sofi Stadium the sanguine moon growled, the hunter is coming to cull Los Angeles in the deep of the night, the after hour when The Weeknd rises from his artificial enclave in the ruined city dripping in light and red. For Abel to transform into The Weeknd I watched him as he had to tear his face off, a sacrifice to the red clothed maidens dotting the city stage, they stand like sentinels guarding and channeling the spirit being summoned seven floors down to the field passing through every seat and everybody. The way sound travels feels like a breathe is going through you, I felt caught off guard, I was captivated, my eyes madly fixated on on the performance.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO