ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Keeping old Hollywood alive at Cicada

The setting is an art déco masterpiece built in 1928. The performers even dress in a period wardrobe. And no, it’s not time travel — it’s just another night at Cicada. Vintage LA’s Alison Martino visits the unique Los Angeles nightclub. Watch “The SoCal Scene”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
jankysmooth.com

Idol Worship: The Weeknd at Sofi Stadium

The fires of California must have burned so strongly because inside the sprawling chamber of entertainment Sofi Stadium the sanguine moon growled, the hunter is coming to cull Los Angeles in the deep of the night, the after hour when The Weeknd rises from his artificial enclave in the ruined city dripping in light and red. For Abel to transform into The Weeknd I watched him as he had to tear his face off, a sacrifice to the red clothed maidens dotting the city stage, they stand like sentinels guarding and channeling the spirit being summoned seven floors down to the field passing through every seat and everybody. The way sound travels feels like a breathe is going through you, I felt caught off guard, I was captivated, my eyes madly fixated on on the performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
2urbangirls.com

Call to Action: Rally to Stop the Exploitation of Minors

The American King Foundation will host a rally at the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office Monday, Sept. 12, in support of two minors who allege they were sexually exploited by comedians Tiffany Haddish and Arie Spears under the guise of obtaining an “acting” job.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCET

A Brief History of L.A.'s Vintage Street Lights

Electric light first fell on Los Angeles in 1882 from eye-searing arc lamps at the top of a mast 150 feet tall. By 1885, there were 30 of these "moonlight towers" in the downtown business district and 200 more in the city's suburbs. The pervasive glow all night long became an annoyance that insomniacs, chickens and strolling lovers could do without.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Tevis
Person
Nona Gaprindashvili
AdWeek

Christina Pascucci to Co-Anchor Weekends on Fox LA

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Christina Pascucci will join Los Angeles Fox owned station KTTV as co-anchor of its weekend news. Pascucci spent more than 10 years...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

How TikTok Users Are Rethinking Living in Los Angeles

Known as a platform for dancing teens, TikTok is also becoming a community space for young users to bring attention to wonky civic issues like housing and transportation. A growing number of TikTok users are taking to the app to discuss how hard it can be to exist in Los Angeles. In one example, a user complains about Google Maps claiming a sidewalk-less road is walkable. In others, users bring up exorbitant housing prices while cyclists demonstrate the lack of bike lanes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu’s Wendy Baker pens book about her former life in an infamous commune

A Malibu woman has written a coming-of-age story like no other. Wendy Baker is revealing in her memoir, “My Name was Mushroom: My Life as a Teenage Runaway,” about her unusual life in the early ’70s.  At the age of 12, Wendy “had a relationship with Bart Baker, who’s my husband now.” The two currently […] The post Malibu’s Wendy Baker pens book about her former life in an infamous commune appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chess Set#Defamation#Gambit#Cold War#Georgian
Vishnu

5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.

For all, you art enthusiasts out there, whether your interest lies in modern or classical pieces, the vast variety of museums and galleries in Los Angeles is sure to delight. Museums are like libraries of historic knowledge in life, from ancient architectural pieces to many natural remains, the museums keep us informed about our past. L.A. is without a doubt one of America’s most intriguing metropolises for visual arts and design lovers, but there are several museums, which makes it very difficult to choose for a visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
insideedition.com

Jewelry Store Staff Fights Back When 6 Suspects Attempt Smash and Grab: Report

When would-be thieves raided their jewelry store, these employees fought back. Video provided to KCBS TV shows how the staff at St Vincent Jewelry Center in Beverly Hills reacted when six people entered the store and reportedly started smashing glass cases. Not only did they push the cases to protect themselves, they started throwing things at the alleged thieves, who according to the general manager, didn’t get away with any merchandise. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
westsidetoday.com

Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently

Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business. On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi closed its doors for good after 23 years of service as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The closure was first announced by the restaurant’s owner on the restaurant’s Facebook page on August...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood company lands food contract with LA Unified

INGLEWOOD – The Los Angeles Unified School District has chosen Don Lee Farms to be their first strategic vegan protein supplier for the next 5 years. Don Lee Farms is a multi-generational family producer of plant-based and meat proteins for some of the world’s most recognized and successful brands, including Costco, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Albertsons Companies. The City selected Don Lee Farms based on their ability to drive innovation in the plant-based space, their market leadership as the go-to maker of vegan foods and their ability to deliver safe and nutritious foods at scale.
INGLEWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy