ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Montanan

Montana part of coalition to receive $45M in Indigenous economic development grants

A coalition dedicated to improving economic development opportunities among Native Americans in Montana and the region received $45 million in grants — the largest donation in the history of the coalition — to grow the Indigenous finance sector. Mountain | Plains Regional Native CDFI Coalition was one of 21 groups to receive a portion of […] The post Montana part of coalition to receive $45M in Indigenous economic development grants appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Columbus Fire burns into Montana, now at 1,339 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — New overnight infrared mapping shows the Columbus Fire burning six miles northeast of Murray, Idaho, has crossed over into Montana. The fire now measures 1,339 acres. The daily flight log noted the following: "On the west end, the fire is burning on both sides of Tributary...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
Fairfield Sun Times

Flags in Montana ordered to be flown at half staff on 9/11

HELENA, Mont. - All flags in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff on Sept. 11 in memory of the lives lost in the terrorist acts of September 11, 2001. Governor Greg Gianforte ordered all flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

UPDATE: New Fires Reported in Glacier Park and the Bob

EUREKA -- Incident command hadn't posted an update on the Weasel Fire for over a week, but the fire is still active along the US/Canada border 14 miles NE of Eureka. The fire covers 2450 acres on the Montana side of the border, and 2694 acres in British Columbia, for a total of 5144 acres. Fire behavior is described as "minimal" as it continues to smolder and creep with some single tree torching.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
montanarightnow.com

Report lists Sanders County sheriff as possible Oath Keeper

Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel confirmed he previously held a membership with the Oath Keepers organization following a report from the Anti-Defamation League that identified hundreds of law enforcement officials who might have an affiliation with the group. "I have not been a member for many years and have not...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBCMontana

Cooler temperatures settling in, FROST ADVISORY in effect for Saturday

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect until 8AM Saturday morning for the much of west central and northwest Montana. This includes Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, Polson away from Flathead Lake, West Glacier, Hungry Horse, Coram, Essex, Highway 83 south of Swan Lake towards Condon, Marias Pass, and Polebridge, Yaak, Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, I-90 St. Regis to Cyr, Ninemile, Huson, Highway 12 between Lolo Pass and Lolo, Rock Creek area, southwest of Conner towards Painted Rocks, and lower elevations of the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

What Does Downsizing Look Like for a Montana Radio Host Icon?

I have recently thought about doing some downsizing in my world. Of course, at this point, I haven't actually done much downsizing. As I was sitting on my porch last night enjoying a tasty beverage (made in Golden, Colorado) I looked at our portable basketball hoop, I wondered if maybe it was time to give this thing to somebody who will actually use it.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.

For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
MONTANA STATE
madisoniannews.com

Saving Montana’s history

On what could only be described as an ideal morning in Virginia City, it’s glorious past and exciting future were commemorated with gold shovels and a giant pair of red scissors. A ribbon cutting ceremony held August 25th marked the beginning of a million-dollar project to save, and restore, Stonewall Hall.
VIRGINIA CITY, MT
agupdate.com

Jorgensens wrap up canola, start on durum

DAGMAR, Mont. – It is hard to believe, but the end of summer is near. As the calendar marches into September, daylight is breaking a little later and evenings are coming on a little faster. The span of daylight may be shortening, but the workdays certainly are not on the Jorgensen farm in northeast Montana.
DAGMAR, MT
XL Country 100.7

Fallen Montana Officer’s Family Receives One In A Lifetime Gift

A foundation that was created to honor a fallen firefighter from 9/11 has chosen to help out a Montana family with an incredible gesture. Tunnel To Towers was created by CEO Frank Siller to honor his brother FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the line of duty on September 11th, 2001. The foundation has helped first responders, vets, and their families for over 20 years by paying off their mortgages.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy