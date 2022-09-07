Read full article on original website
KULR8
DOJ: MT State Prison worker sentenced 5 years for helping inmates send, receive drugs
HELENA, Mont. - A Montana State Prison worker is facing a 5-year sentence after pleading guilty to helping inmates bring drugs to each other, the Montana Department of Justice announced Friday. The DOJ alleges in a release Charles Blattler helped inmates bring drugs, including methamphetamine, suboxone, heroin, marijuana and cocaine,...
Fairfield Sun Times
Flags in Montana ordered to be flown at half staff on 9/11
HELENA, Mont. - All flags in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff on Sept. 11 in memory of the lives lost in the terrorist acts of September 11, 2001. Governor Greg Gianforte ordered all flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
montanarightnow.com
Report lists Sanders County sheriff as possible Oath Keeper
Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel confirmed he previously held a membership with the Oath Keepers organization following a report from the Anti-Defamation League that identified hundreds of law enforcement officials who might have an affiliation with the group. "I have not been a member for many years and have not...
NBCMontana
Columbus Fire burns into Montana, now at 1,339 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — New overnight infrared mapping shows the Columbus Fire burning six miles northeast of Murray, Idaho, has crossed over into Montana. The fire now measures 1,339 acres. The daily flight log noted the following: "On the west end, the fire is burning on both sides of Tributary...
NBCMontana
Montana State Prison employee sentenced for transferring drugs to inmates
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State Prison employee who helped inmates transfer drugs was sentenced to five years after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit transferring illegal articles. Charles Blattler was found guilty for helping prison inmates receive drugs including methamphetamine, suboxone, heroin, marijuana and cocaine.
newsfromthestates.com
Former Montana State Prison employee sentenced to five years in prison for role in drug case
The Joseph P. Mazurek Justice Building in Helena which houses the Attorney General's Office, the Montana Supreme Court and the state law library (Photo by Eric Seidle/ For the Daily Montanan). A Montana State Prison employee who helped inmates transfer drugs to each other was sentenced to five years in...
Get to Know a County: Mineral County
Get to Know a County: Mineral County On August 7th, 1914, the Montana Legislature created Mineral County, taking the western end of Missoula County and placing the seat at Superior. ...
Montana part of coalition to receive $45M in Indigenous economic development grants
A coalition dedicated to improving economic development opportunities among Native Americans in Montana and the region received $45 million in grants — the largest donation in the history of the coalition — to grow the Indigenous finance sector. Mountain | Plains Regional Native CDFI Coalition was one of 21 groups to receive a portion of […] The post Montana part of coalition to receive $45M in Indigenous economic development grants appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana politics, politicians may have been able to save 1-in-3 COVID deaths
Note: This story was originally published by ProPublica. Vicky Rae Byrd had a sinking feeling. As she scrolled through her phone on election night, her pick for president — Joe Biden — seemed to have a slight edge. Byrd was too stressed to turn on the local news. Her husband sat down with her in […] The post Montana politics, politicians may have been able to save 1-in-3 COVID deaths appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana dispatcher recognized for saving lives
“It’s always nice to be recognized when you make a difference,” said Russell. “We’re just a calm voice in the dark is what they say for dispatchers. we’re never seen.”
Fallen Montana Officer’s Family Receives One In A Lifetime Gift
A foundation that was created to honor a fallen firefighter from 9/11 has chosen to help out a Montana family with an incredible gesture. Tunnel To Towers was created by CEO Frank Siller to honor his brother FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the line of duty on September 11th, 2001. The foundation has helped first responders, vets, and their families for over 20 years by paying off their mortgages.
NBCMontana
Oversized loads carrying windmill pieces will travel through Idaho, Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Starting this week, more than 80 oversized windmill loads will travel through Idaho and Montana to Canada. Idaho transportation officials said nine loads will depart each week for two and a half months in groups of three. The loads will leave from Lewiston and travel north...
Expert Says Missoula Air Quality is Taking a Turn For the Worse
Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield with the Missoula City-County Health Department told us on Thursday that shifting winds are worsening air quality throughout western Montana. “The winds high overhead right now are coming at us from the northwest, and there was quite a bit of smoke that had made its...
montanarightnow.com
Montana child tested for elevated lead levels after wearing now recalled sandals
HELENA, Mont. - A Montana child has tested for elevated lead levels after wearing sandals sold on Amazon. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall for Otter MOMO Children’s Sandals due to the inner layer of the sandals containing levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.
Montana Children's Center in Twin Bridges: A Compendium
Montana Children's Center in Twin Bridges: A Compendium High up in the Pioneer Mountains, about halfway between Wise River and Polaris, sits a small cemetery and one of Montana's many historical markers. ...
Only One Piece of the Twin Towers is in Montana. Here’s Where.
If you're over the age of like 28 or so, you remember exactly where you were and what you were doing on the morning of 9/11/2001. Even though it's been over two decades, the memory is burned permanently in my brain. It's as vivid now as it was 20 years ago. So when I hear the words "never forget", my thoughts are, "how could I?"
Montana's Road Ghosts and Phantom Hitchhikers
Montana's Road Ghosts and Phantom Hitchhikers Also referred to as vanishing hitchhikers, these are ghosts that haunt our roadways. Some seek to hitch a ride with the living and others simply drift through the thin veil between worlds to appear briefly on the side of the road. ...
5 Missoula Bars That Made It on National TV
It’s always nice to catch word that the hometown made it on TV, the National tube at that. Shows like Yellowstone draw attention to the whole state. Montana is also known for other things, like having the most bars per capita in the Country, and Missoula being one of its biggest cities and home to the U of M almost guaranteed a TV show called “Drinking Made Easy” would pub crawl in 2012 to check out the locals in action.
How Many Montanans Were Born In Montana? You May Be Surprised.
One of the things that many Montanans are proud of is actually being a Montanan—and why wouldn't they be?. I mean, Montana is a special place that has been romanticized in movies, books, and songs. It's the type of place where you can still find adventure around every corner. A place where folks are honest, look you in the eye, and greet you with a firm handshake.
Montana residents encouraged to carry Narcan
Drug overdoses continue to rise in Montana, and now residents are being asked to become life savers with the use of Narcan.
