Montana State

Fairfield Sun Times

Flags in Montana ordered to be flown at half staff on 9/11

HELENA, Mont. - All flags in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff on Sept. 11 in memory of the lives lost in the terrorist acts of September 11, 2001. Governor Greg Gianforte ordered all flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, September 11, 2022.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Report lists Sanders County sheriff as possible Oath Keeper

Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel confirmed he previously held a membership with the Oath Keepers organization following a report from the Anti-Defamation League that identified hundreds of law enforcement officials who might have an affiliation with the group. "I have not been a member for many years and have not...
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Columbus Fire burns into Montana, now at 1,339 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — New overnight infrared mapping shows the Columbus Fire burning six miles northeast of Murray, Idaho, has crossed over into Montana. The fire now measures 1,339 acres. The daily flight log noted the following: "On the west end, the fire is burning on both sides of Tributary...
MONTANA STATE
County
Phillips County, MT
State
Montana State
Phillips County, MT
NBCMontana

Montana State Prison employee sentenced for transferring drugs to inmates

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State Prison employee who helped inmates transfer drugs was sentenced to five years after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit transferring illegal articles. Charles Blattler was found guilty for helping prison inmates receive drugs including methamphetamine, suboxone, heroin, marijuana and cocaine.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana part of coalition to receive $45M in Indigenous economic development grants

A coalition dedicated to improving economic development opportunities among Native Americans in Montana and the region received $45 million in grants — the largest donation in the history of the coalition — to grow the Indigenous finance sector. Mountain | Plains Regional Native CDFI Coalition was one of 21 groups to receive a portion of […] The post Montana part of coalition to receive $45M in Indigenous economic development grants appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana politics, politicians may have been able to save 1-in-3 COVID deaths

Note: This story was originally published by ProPublica. Vicky Rae Byrd had a sinking feeling. As she scrolled through her phone on election night, her pick for president — Joe Biden — seemed to have a slight edge. Byrd was too stressed to turn on the local news. Her husband sat down with her in […] The post Montana politics, politicians may have been able to save 1-in-3 COVID deaths appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Fallen Montana Officer’s Family Receives One In A Lifetime Gift

A foundation that was created to honor a fallen firefighter from 9/11 has chosen to help out a Montana family with an incredible gesture. Tunnel To Towers was created by CEO Frank Siller to honor his brother FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the line of duty on September 11th, 2001. The foundation has helped first responders, vets, and their families for over 20 years by paying off their mortgages.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Alt 95.7

5 Missoula Bars That Made It on National TV

It’s always nice to catch word that the hometown made it on TV, the National tube at that. Shows like Yellowstone draw attention to the whole state. Montana is also known for other things, like having the most bars per capita in the Country, and Missoula being one of its biggest cities and home to the U of M almost guaranteed a TV show called “Drinking Made Easy” would pub crawl in 2012 to check out the locals in action.
MISSOULA, MT
MY 103.5

How Many Montanans Were Born In Montana? You May Be Surprised.

One of the things that many Montanans are proud of is actually being a Montanan—and why wouldn't they be?. I mean, Montana is a special place that has been romanticized in movies, books, and songs. It's the type of place where you can still find adventure around every corner. A place where folks are honest, look you in the eye, and greet you with a firm handshake.
MONTANA STATE

