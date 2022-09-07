ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

The Boys Season 4 Release Date, News & Update: Starlight Actor Erin Moriarty Fires Back At Misogynistic Trolls

Erin Moriarty, star of The Boys Season 4, has spoken out against the toxic trolls who mock her online. Moriarty portrays Annie January, a.k.a. Starlight, who, despite suffering sexual assault, blatant sexism, and Vought's obvious attempts to oversexualize her, stays under the corporation's grip in a supposedly empowered role. Vought's...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy