WJLA

Metro reopens Tenleytown station after Saturday's escalator outage: WMATA

WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro's Red Line trains were reopened Saturday evening at the Tenleytown station in Washington, D.C. following an escalator outage, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). Metro tweeted the outage at 4:10 p.m. A shuttle service was requested. Commuters were advised to use Metrobus...
WJLA

Metro: Final stages of Silver Line extension underway

WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro said it’s entering the final stages of getting a long-awaited extension of the Silver Line open. On Thursday, the transit agency’s board of directors received an update that much of the work to get it ready is already done. However, there is no...
WJLA

Pickup truck crashes into side of Arlington Memorial Bridge: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — A pickup truck slammed into the Arlington Memorial Bridge and nearly plummeted into the Potomac River Wednesday night, officials said. That truck hopped on the sidewalk before crashing into a concrete wall. As a result of the crash, a part of the wall was knocked down.
WJLA

Celebrating 75 Years: 7News catches up with Gail Pennybacker and Marty Doane

Reporter's Notebook: Former 7News On Your Side Reporter Gail Pennybacker and Photojournalist Marty Doane worked at WJLA for more than a combined 50 years. For a good number of those years they worked together covering some of the biggest stories of the last generation. We caught up with Gail and Marty at the FBI Training Academy at Quantico to reflect on their time at 7News and the station's 75th anniversary.
