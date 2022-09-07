Read full article on original website
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coast
Revisiting Ty Cobb's Final Hit
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school year
A reminder: DC also has a youth curfew, covering anyone under 17
WASHINGTON (7News) — As Prince George’s County prepares to enforce its youth curfew beginning Friday night, D.C. police are reminding the public that a curfew has been on the books in the city since 1995. In D.C., the curfew covers anyone under the age of 17. In February...
DC Bike Ride 2022: Thousands flock to Washington for special ride
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Thousands of bikes flocked into Washington, D.C. early Saturday morning for a special ride. The DC Bike Ride hosts riders of all levels, from all over the U.S. and abroad were able to ride on a 20-mile car-free route to take in all the sights of the city.
Blue, Yellow Line Metro stations in Virginia to shutdown for 6 weeks. Here's why
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Saturday, six Blue and Yellow Line Metro stations in Virginia will close for six weeks in order to get Metro’s first new station in about eight years ready to open. In addition to the stations shutting down, the Yellow Line bridge over the Potomac will close and won’t reopen until May of next year.
Metro reopens Tenleytown station after Saturday's escalator outage: WMATA
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro's Red Line trains were reopened Saturday evening at the Tenleytown station in Washington, D.C. following an escalator outage, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). Metro tweeted the outage at 4:10 p.m. A shuttle service was requested. Commuters were advised to use Metrobus...
Family of Kaidyn Green, 9-year-old struck outside KIPP DC files lawsuit
WASHINGTON (7News) — The family of 9-year-old Kaidyn Green who died in June after he was struck by a car on Wheeler Road in Southeast D.C. is suing KIPP DC School, their security company and the drivers of a car. Green was left a quadriplegic following the incident and...
Metro: Final stages of Silver Line extension underway
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro said it’s entering the final stages of getting a long-awaited extension of the Silver Line open. On Thursday, the transit agency’s board of directors received an update that much of the work to get it ready is already done. However, there is no...
Virginia restaurant creates new theme menu after 9/11 menu criticism
STAFFORD, Va. (7News) — A Stafford County, Va. country club released a new theme menu after receiving backlash on a 9/11 special menu that included a Remember-tini, Flight 93 Redirect and Pentagon Pie. The menu was taken down online, but not before some people captured the menu and posted...
31-year-old MD man charged after tampering with power at DC's Green Line metro station
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro is investigating after an unauthorized person tampered with power sources along the Green Line Friday afternoon causing service to be suspended between Navy Yard and Branch Avenue for several hours. According to Metro officials, the suspect de-energized the power at the Southern Avenue station around...
Maryland couple feeds thousands of people in need every month through Earnie's Plate
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Maryland couple turning death into hope for thousands in the D.C. area. Earnie’s Plate, a local nonprofit, has been helping to feed people in need around the District for several years now and it all started after Eric Ravenell Hawkins lost his father. On...
Metro operator's 'heroic' actions lauded after Eastern Market Station fire: officials
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Metro train operator is hospitalized after a small fire at the Eastern Market Station Friday morning, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) officials said. At approximately 9:30 a.m. a fire was reported aboard a train at Eastern Market, according to officials. A Metro spokesperson tells...
Pickup truck crashes into side of Arlington Memorial Bridge: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A pickup truck slammed into the Arlington Memorial Bridge and nearly plummeted into the Potomac River Wednesday night, officials said. That truck hopped on the sidewalk before crashing into a concrete wall. As a result of the crash, a part of the wall was knocked down.
2 dead, 7 injured after tractor-trailer, RV collide along I-66 in Virginia Thursday night
LINDEN, Va. (7News) — Two people are dead and seven others were injured after a major crash involving multiple vehicles on I- 66 in Fauquier County, Virginia, officials said Thursday night. The crash caused all lanes of Interstate 66 east to be shut down for several hours. Virginia State...
TIMELINE| Queen Elizabeth II spent time in the DC area. See her visits over the years
WASHINGTON (7News) — As the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, the D.C. area is reflecting on her life, legacy, and even her travels to our nation's capital. The queen visited the D.C. area several times over the years, many of which were captured by The White House.
Final batch of rescued beagles from Envigo facility head to Fairfax County Animal Shelter
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Animal Shelter is welcoming 10 more rescued beagles from the Envigo facility in Cumberland, Va. on Thursday. The Humane Society of the United States announced on Sept. 1 the completion of a historic rescue mission: the last of nearly 4,000 beagles were rescued from a Virginia breeding facility.
Prince William County General Registrar indicted on election corruption charges
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — A former Prince William County General Registrar was indicted on three criminal counts related to election corruption. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday that a Grand Jury charged Michele White on two felony charges and one misdemeanor charge as follows:. Between August 1st and...
Montgomery Co. resident, councilman concerned about bike lane safety along River Road
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — Bethesda resident Carl Becker was headed down River Road Thursday morning when he saw a woman biking on the outer shoulder with a child in a toddler seat. "Compared with bike lanes I've seen in other states, these bike lanes feel like they were made...
Prince George's County's youth curfew goes into effect Friday night. What you need to know
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County's 30-day youth curfew is going into effect at midnight Friday after several serious crimes involving juveniles. The curfew will go into effect for anyone ages 16 and under starting on September 9 at 11:59 p.m. "This measure is being put in...
Fairfax County family upset man accused of breaking into their home is out of jail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County family is living in fear after their house was broken into while they were home. “It was scary,” John English told 7News Reporter Nick Minock on Thursday. On July 6, 2022, English and his family were at their Fairfax County...
Celebrating 75 Years: 7News catches up with Gail Pennybacker and Marty Doane
Reporter's Notebook: Former 7News On Your Side Reporter Gail Pennybacker and Photojournalist Marty Doane worked at WJLA for more than a combined 50 years. For a good number of those years they worked together covering some of the biggest stories of the last generation. We caught up with Gail and Marty at the FBI Training Academy at Quantico to reflect on their time at 7News and the station's 75th anniversary.
Students with disabilities surprise FCPS superintendent with cookies made from scratch
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid was surprised Wednesday after she got a taste of the “Davis Magic," cookies made from scratch by young adults with disabilities, according to FCPS. On Wednesday, they hand-delivered the cookies to her office. FCPS...
