MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — Will Power broke Mario Andretti’s record for poles on the day he most needed a big run. The greatest qualifier in IndyCar history is now one step closer to a second championship. Power grabbed his 68th career pole with Andretti watching from pit lane Saturday at Laguna Seca Raceway. Andretti made his way to Power’s car and gave him a thumbs-up, while Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin hopped on the side of Power’s car to give him a high-five. “Didn’t even occur to me until they told me. I can’t celebrate so much because I’ve got to be ready for (the finale),” said Power, who won his fifth pole of the season to break the mark. Andretti eventually made his way to the staging area where the Australian was being celebrated for the pole-winning run.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO