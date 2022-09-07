ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

What’s the most popular fall crop to grow in SC? What about other states? Here’s a list

By Sarah Claire McDonald
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXeNN_0hl9KMbR00

Are you a gardener or crop-grower?

A recent study shows the most popular crops in each state.

South Carolina’s most popular vegetable is a fall harvest crop. Its growing season begins in September making it perfect for fall planting and harvesting.

Curious what it may be?

South Carolina’s most popular crop was determined to be cabbage. Its optimal planting time here in the Lowcountry this month, according to research gathered by AllAboutGardening.com with data analyzed from Google Trends. The data was used to establish which fall crop has the highest search volume for ‘how to grow’ per each state in the country within the past five years.

Cabbage has the ability to grow in most soils and can be grown in the fall or spring, as it prefers cooler temperatures.

In mild winter regions, it is recommended to start seeding in late summer for a winter or spring harvest, according to Harvest to Table .

The first day of fall begins September 22 this year.

For planting cabbage, it is recommended to plant in full sun. The cabbage requires an optimal soil pH between 6.5 and 6.8, as the vegetable needs to be in fertile and non-acidic soil for maximum effectiveness when planting.

“While some fall cabbages need to be established in late summer, you can still get away with transplanting cabbage seedlings as late as September in most growing zones. This will give them ample time to develop robust leaves and root systems that will fuel the growth of the central head as the trees change color around them,” according to Logan Hailey, an organic vegetable specialist at AllAboutGardening.com .

As for the rest of the study, garlic was proven to be the most popular fall crop in America. The research totaled 12 states that had searched ‘how to grow garlic’ more than any other fall crop. Some of these states included Delaware, Wyoming, New York and Hawaii.

In second place, broccoli was the second most searched fall crop landing with eight states searching for how to grow the vegetable. These states included Michigan, California, Georgia and West Virginia.

Next, in third place, seven states more frequently searched how to grow onions. A few of the states that searched this specific fall crop included Oklahoma, Indiana, Texas and Alabama.

Comments / 5

Related
streetfoodblog.com

15 Upcoming Eating places Throughout the North and South Carolina

Cooks, restaurateurs, and buyers in North and South Carolina proceed to open eating places and bars at an rising tempo. As all the time, Eater is obsessively monitoring the development of all of the premiers — from menu releases to newly put in signage, come right here for the most recent updates. This record encapsulates the locations garnering pleasure this fall.
RESTAURANTS
kiss951.com

South Carolina City Named Best Place For Retirement

While my wife and I still have a few years of work ahead before we can retire, that doesn’t stop us from dreaming about where we want to spend our later years. But as great as some locations may sound, they may not be ideal for retirement for a variety of reasons, and now a new report reveals which places are the best and worst to live out your golden years.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
South Carolina State
wgac.com

New Covid-19 Booster Shots Now Available in Georgia and South Carolina

Health officials in Georgia and South Carolina say the updated Covid-19 booster shots are now available in both states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the booster is designed to protect against Covid-19 as well as the more contagious subvariants. The Pfizer booster is recommended for those 12...
GEORGIA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
POLITICS
crbjbizwire.com

THOMAS & HUTTON NAMES NAMED A TOP 25 WORKPLACE IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Savannah, GA — Thomas & Hutton, a Southeast-based professional consulting, engineering, surveying, and landscape architecture firm, has been named one of the Top 25 Workplaces in SC Biz News (Greenville Business Magazine, Columbia Business Monthly, and Charleston Business Magazine). The basis for the list is employee feedback gathered through an independent survey administered by Best Companies Group. The two-part questionnaire and survey focus on workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. T&H was honored in the large employer category. The survey included employees in T&H’s Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Columbia, and Greenville regions.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Trends#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Allaboutgardening Com
power98fm.com

These Are The Most Dangerous Roads In North & South Carolina

Planning a road trip? You may want to avoid certain roads. These are the most dangerous roads in America. EarnSpendLive released a report of the most dangerous roads in each US state and the same interstate took the title in both North and South Carolina. The good news is, it’s not one that most Charlotte area residents travel often. The bad news, if you are going farther south or north you very well may end up on it.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Google
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Flooding and rip current risks for South Carolina carry into your weekend

Hurricane Earl, just south of Bermuda, and a nearly stationary front in the southeast US will keep combining to increase flooding and rip current hazards across parts of the state through this weekend. Category 2 Hurricane Earl is still forecasted to move northeast and stay well off the east coast,...
ENVIRONMENT
holycitysinner.com

Where to Get the COVID Vaccine in South Carolina

Need assistance? Call 1-866-365-8110 for help with COVID-19 vaccine questions and provider information. For more information about COVID-19 and the vaccines, visit https://scdhec.gov/covid19. *The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for those 12 and older. Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are approved for 18 and up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
holycitysinner.com

Commentary: Full of Rage

South Carolina, I used to be so in love with you. When I moved here in 2014 from New York (for weather purposes, not political purposes, mind), I was beyond excited. I had fallen in love with Charleston, the Lowcountry, the beaches, the people. I felt so at home in a community that seemed diverse and friendly. Charleston became home very quickly.
CHARLESTON, SC
country1037fm.com

This South Carolina College Town Is Top 10 In The Nation

There is something special about a college town. While I attended a school in a pretty big city (Go Wolfpack!) there is still something special about a college town. And I do feel that in the immediate area of the school I still got that feel. That being said I think of a true college town as being a town built around a University. The school is a huge part of the economy and is the heartbeat of the town. The town should also be synonymous with the university. These schools often, though not always should have a major college sports presence that is evident in the town and makes for a unique gameday atmosphere. So when I saw that South Carolina had a town make the Best College Towns In America list I had a pretty good idea of which University it was.
COLLEGES
WIS-TV

Money Matters: South Carolina Unclaimed Property

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions of dollars are transferred to the South Carolina unclaimed property program each year by companies that cannot locate the owners. How can you find out if the state is holding your money?. Josh Bradley, from Capital City Financial, says to check the state’s website, https://southcarolina.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/....
ECONOMY
islandeyenews.com

Sullivan’s Island Residents Hope To Keep Pacaso Off The Island

While attorneys discuss whether a West Coast-based company will be able to continue to sell fractional ownerships in a luxury home on Sullivan’s Island, a soonto-be SI resident has launched a grassroots campaign aimed at maintaining the island’s longtime residential character. “We’ve had our attorneys involved for some...
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina has $145M for homeowners

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
3K+
Followers
101
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy