What’s the most popular fall crop to grow in SC? What about other states? Here’s a list

Are you a gardener or crop-grower?

A recent study shows the most popular crops in each state.

South Carolina’s most popular vegetable is a fall harvest crop. Its growing season begins in September making it perfect for fall planting and harvesting.

Curious what it may be?

South Carolina’s most popular crop was determined to be cabbage. Its optimal planting time here in the Lowcountry this month, according to research gathered by AllAboutGardening.com with data analyzed from Google Trends. The data was used to establish which fall crop has the highest search volume for ‘how to grow’ per each state in the country within the past five years.

Cabbage has the ability to grow in most soils and can be grown in the fall or spring, as it prefers cooler temperatures.

In mild winter regions, it is recommended to start seeding in late summer for a winter or spring harvest, according to Harvest to Table .

The first day of fall begins September 22 this year.

For planting cabbage, it is recommended to plant in full sun. The cabbage requires an optimal soil pH between 6.5 and 6.8, as the vegetable needs to be in fertile and non-acidic soil for maximum effectiveness when planting.

“While some fall cabbages need to be established in late summer, you can still get away with transplanting cabbage seedlings as late as September in most growing zones. This will give them ample time to develop robust leaves and root systems that will fuel the growth of the central head as the trees change color around them,” according to Logan Hailey, an organic vegetable specialist at AllAboutGardening.com .

As for the rest of the study, garlic was proven to be the most popular fall crop in America. The research totaled 12 states that had searched ‘how to grow garlic’ more than any other fall crop. Some of these states included Delaware, Wyoming, New York and Hawaii.

In second place, broccoli was the second most searched fall crop landing with eight states searching for how to grow the vegetable. These states included Michigan, California, Georgia and West Virginia.

Next, in third place, seven states more frequently searched how to grow onions. A few of the states that searched this specific fall crop included Oklahoma, Indiana, Texas and Alabama.