Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvlt.tv
Scattered showers and storms return for Sunday afternoon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers and downpours become spotty to isolated as we head into the overnight hours as we’ll keep mostly cloudy skies around. Rain chances will increase heading into Sunday afternoon with the next batch of showers and storms. A real taste of fall weather is in sight as we head into the upcoming work week.
wvlt.tv
Scattered showers moving through the area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! Welcome to Saturday and the weekend. We’re waking up to scattered showers and some of this will bring heavy rainfall at times. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
Get outside with gradually increasing clouds today, more rain at times this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds increase today, bringing back more humidity but very isolated rain and storms for now. More rain arrives to kick off the weekend, with scattered rain and storms at times, until a front passes to start next week. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather...
Thousands gather Smoky Mountain Air Show Saturday despite rain
Saturday was the first day the Smoky Mountain Air Show was open to the public. Rain or shine, the plans fly, and thousands of people came out to the Smoky Mountain Air Show Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bbbtv12.com
Upcoming Single-Lane Closures on the Spur
Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, beginning Monday, September 12 through Thursday, September 22 for routine maintenance operations. The single-lane closures will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday each week.
Smoky Mountain Air Show: What travelers should know
The Smoky Mountain Air Show is returning to McGhee Tyson Airport and the Airport Authority is sharing some tips and warning for travelers ahead of the aerial show this weekend.
Sevierville TN Will Soon Be Home to Exciting New Smokies Attraction
The first time I went to Gatlinburg, it was 1982 and there wasn't much to do EXCEPT Gatlinburg. My sister and I checked out Ripley's Believe It or Not and jumped into a crystal clear Smoky Mountain stream fully clothed. But aside from that, well... WHAT ISN'T THERE TO DO...
weatherboy.com
25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today
The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parking arrangements for the Smoky Mountain Air Show changed event officials announced Wednesday. Officials said the change was due to the forecasted rain, so now parking passes will not be specific to each day of the event. “To give families and aviation enthusiasts the chance to...
Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane wildfire in Sevier County 85% contained
After multiple days of intensive firefighting efforts, the wildfire that broke out in Wears Valley valley and burned nearly 4,000 acres is now 85% contained as of Friday afternoon.
East Tennessee pilot taking to the skies in Smoky Mountain Air Show
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One East Tennessee Pilot will be a part of one of the main acts at the Smoky Mountain Air Show. There are just a few more days until the Smoky Mountain Air Show is open to the public. Those who are on the air base have been set up and […]
1450wlaf.com
One person air lifted from late morning RV wreck on I-75
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – About 11 miles south of the Jellico exit (160) on I-75 is where a recreational vehicle overturned injuring at least one person. The call came in to Central Dispatch at 11:15am, and First Responders followed that call. Officials tell WLAF News that one person, likely...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Anakeesta announces largest expansion since 2017 opening
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta representatives announced Thursday that the Gatlinburg attraction will be seeing its largest expansion since it opened in 2017. The expansion will double the park’s size over three years, and cost $34 million. New additions will include a night walk with lights and audio guiding guests through the woods, a second “mountain coaster” and a European-themed village with shopping, dining and a waterfall.
wymt.com
Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls State Park. According to Whitley County Emergency Management, 911 got the call about the situation around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses told officials a woman had fallen into the river and went over the falls,...
wvlt.tv
‘I pinch myself every day’ | Blue Angel pilot visits Carpenters Elem. School
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some kids dream of becoming a firefighter or veterinarian, but Lieutenant Scott Goossens always wanted to be a part of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Now he is in his first year on the team and is the left-wing pilot, Blue Angel #3. “It’s a surreal...
Woman trying to retrieve cellphone survives after going over Cumberland Falls
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. — A woman who dropped her cellphone while taking pictures near Cumberland Falls fell into the river while attempting to retrieve her device and survived a 68-foot drop over the falls, authorities said. Rescue crews found the 36-year-old woman swimming toward a large rock downstream from...
wvlt.tv
How to have a ‘Top Gun Maverick Experience’ at the Smoky Mountain Air Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Although very few people get to experience piloting a fighter jet, you can sit inside the cockpit of one, dreaming of what it would be like at the Smoky Mountain Air Show. A F/A-18 Hornet will be at McGhee Tyson Airport, giving attendees a “Top Gun...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Rhea County vs. Anderson County
CLINTON, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Rhea County vs. Anderson County.
lcpantherpress.com
Nearby Crumbl Cookie Coming Soon!
Crumbl Cookies, also known as one of America’s best and most evolving cookie businesses, has decided, after having a successful location in north Knoxville, that they would also have luck in Turkey Creek. Kirsten Littleton (12) expresses her excitement about this Crumbl Cookies coming soon nearby. “I was so...
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
Comments / 0