Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Scattered showers and storms return for Sunday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers and downpours become spotty to isolated as we head into the overnight hours as we’ll keep mostly cloudy skies around. Rain chances will increase heading into Sunday afternoon with the next batch of showers and storms. A real taste of fall weather is in sight as we head into the upcoming work week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Scattered showers moving through the area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! Welcome to Saturday and the weekend. We’re waking up to scattered showers and some of this will bring heavy rainfall at times. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
bbbtv12.com

Upcoming Single-Lane Closures on the Spur

Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, beginning Monday, September 12 through Thursday, September 22 for routine maintenance operations. The single-lane closures will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday each week.
GATLINBURG, TN
weatherboy.com

25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today

The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parking arrangements for the Smoky Mountain Air Show changed event officials announced Wednesday. Officials said the change was due to the forecasted rain, so now parking passes will not be specific to each day of the event. “To give families and aviation enthusiasts the chance to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

One person air lifted from late morning RV wreck on I-75

JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – About 11 miles south of the Jellico exit (160) on I-75 is where a recreational vehicle overturned injuring at least one person. The call came in to Central Dispatch at 11:15am, and First Responders followed that call. Officials tell WLAF News that one person, likely...
JELLICO, TN
wvlt.tv

Anakeesta announces largest expansion since 2017 opening

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta representatives announced Thursday that the Gatlinburg attraction will be seeing its largest expansion since it opened in 2017. The expansion will double the park’s size over three years, and cost $34 million. New additions will include a night walk with lights and audio guiding guests through the woods, a second “mountain coaster” and a European-themed village with shopping, dining and a waterfall.
GATLINBURG, TN
wymt.com

Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls State Park. According to Whitley County Emergency Management, 911 got the call about the situation around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses told officials a woman had fallen into the river and went over the falls,...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
lcpantherpress.com

Nearby Crumbl Cookie Coming Soon!

Crumbl Cookies, also known as one of America’s best and most evolving cookie businesses, has decided, after having a successful location in north Knoxville, that they would also have luck in Turkey Creek. Kirsten Littleton (12) expresses her excitement about this Crumbl Cookies coming soon nearby. “I was so...
KNOXVILLE, TN

