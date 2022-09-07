Read full article on original website
Related
ABC Action News
Forecast: Heavy rain at times today
Heavy rain at times today, especially from late morning through the afternoon. Watching for flooding in poor drainage areas, along creeks and rivers in our coastal counties. Damaging winds and an isolated waterspout or tornado can't be ruled out. Highs in the 80s.
ABC Action News
Why the Palm Beaches May Be the Perfect Getaway
While summer may be winding down, many people may be looking for a getaway to relax and rejuvenate between the back-to-school hustle and bustle and before the busy holiday season begins. A growing trend since the pandemic is wellness-focused-travel to prioritize self-care. The Palm Beaches is the perfect escape to...
ABC Action News
Tampa Bay Auto Show Coming to Tampa Convention Center This Weekend
The Tampa Bay Auto Show kicks off at the Tampa Convention Center this weekend. From new model introductions to automotive industry innovations, it serves as a stage for automakers to showcase their products and technologies. Auto enthusiasts, casual drivers, families and those curious about the latest innovations in today’s automotive industry will enjoy the offerings that the three-day event holds.
ABC Action News
AARP Tampa Bay Launches Monthly Physician-Led Walks
Studies have shown walking offers so many benefits, including weight management, stress reduction, cardiovascular health, strength, balance and so much more. That's why AARP Tampa Bay is partnering with Walk with a Doc and Tampa General Hospital to offer monthly physician-led walks right here in Tampa Bay. The monthly walking...
Comments / 0