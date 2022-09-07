ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poquoson, VA

Poquoson is adding ballistic film to school windows

By Katie Collett
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QEaJ8_0hl9HgxE00

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) – In today’s School Safety Spotlight, we’re focused on keeping those with bad intentions out of schools. Poquoson City Public Schools is close to completing a project that promises to help do just that.

“That’s the key, minutes or even seconds,” said Poquoson Schools Superintendent Arty Tillett.

In many cases time is what law enforcement needs to get to a school to prevent a potential tragedy.

“We’re very focused on high levels of learning, but none of that matters if our kids aren’t safe,” said Tillett.

Tillett said for the past four years, the school system has worked with Mid-Atlantic Technology Services in Newport News to install ballistic film on windows and doorways of all four school campuses. A video demonstration, provided by Mid-Atlantic Technology Services, shows the film doesn’t stop a bullet, but it does stop someone from easily breaking in through the glass, even after a bullet goes through.

“We’ve done it in a phased-in approach. The first part of this was to get all of our entryways covered, any glass at an entryway. So, that’s been done, and so now we’re looking at any exposed glass on the exterior,” said Tillett.

Tillett said the ballistic film, combined with the school’s security system, including cameras and armed school resource officers, is just another layer in the multi-layer protection Poquoson Schools has in place for staff and students.

“The full purpose is keeping our kids safe. That’s our number one priority,” said Tillett.

Tillett said this project should be complete before the middle of the school year.

Perquimans County School District also added anti-intrusion safety film to windows at all school entrances.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Poquoson, VA
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Poquoson, VA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#K12#School Safety Spotlight#Poquoson Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WAVY News 10

Indian River High student assaulted; increased police presence Thursday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — There’s an increased police presence at Indian River High on Thursday after authorities say a student was assaulted off campus by multiple people on Wednesday afternoon. Chesapeake police said the assault happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Candlewood Circle, and one...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Solesky named Chesapeake’s new police chief

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake has selected its longtime deputy chief of police to serve as its new chief. Mark G. Solesky, who had been serving as acting chief since the retirement of former Police Chief Kelvin Wright, starts his new role effective immediately. Wright retired on August 1.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

43K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy