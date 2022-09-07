Effective: 2022-09-10 16:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest; North Oregon Cascade Foothills CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE INTO THIS EVENING Gusty winds continue in areas near the Columbia Gorge and through portions of the Portland Metro area. Elsewhere, winds have dramatically eased but remain very dry. The exception is along the coast where humidity is now well above critical values. Additionally, unstable air is moving north and will continue to be a threat, especially for ongoing fire incidents. Humidity should rise above critical values for most of the area later this evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 605, 607, 660, AND 667 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands. * TIMING...Through this evening. * WINDS...East 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, except on exposed Cascade ridges, east winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

