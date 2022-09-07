ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schneider imposes his will upon Johnstown teammates, opponents

By Dave Weidig, Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
JOHNSTOWN ― When asked if he prefers defense or offense, Johnstown senior Caleb Schneider doesn't hesitate.

"I guess I like defense better, because of the hitting," the powerfully-built 6-foot-1, 200-pound middle linebacker said during Monday's traditional 8 a.m. Labor Day lifting for the Johnnies. Not surprisingly, he leads them with 16 tackles, four assists, four tackles for loss and a sack.

That mentality has also sparked him on the offensive side of the ball. Since taking over at quarterback, the former tailback has muscled his way for 310 yards on 69 carries and six touchdowns, as he tries to drag his 0-3 team across the finish line for a win. They host Licking Valley (1-2) on Friday in a Licking County League crossover game.

Last week against Granville, Johnstown came out and hit the unbeaten Blue Aces in the mouth, threatening to take the lead late in the first quarter when disaster struck. Schneider was fighting for extra yardage inside the 10 when the ball was stripped and returned 92 yards for a touchdown. But you can't fault the effort.

"We came out and hit them pretty hard. Our line stayed low and kept driving their feet," Schneider said. "We push hard in practice, put in the time and the same reps, and we come out ready to play and bring the intensity. We just need to trust the process. Hang in there and fix the little mistakes we're making. I'm still learning my passing reads."

"He knows how to do his job, and that makes you want to do your job," senior tailback Nathan Sheets said. "He's a quiet kid, but when it comes to football, he's vocal. He helps push us in the weightroom and in practice, and is doing everything he can to help improve the team. A lot of them are younger guys just starting out. I'm grateful that Caleb and I have that experience and can pass it on."

This may be Johnstown's youngest team in recent memory. The Johnnies only have seven seniors and eight juniors, with sophomores and even some freshmen seeing the field. So veteran leadership is important.

"Caleb cares a lot about the team, and he works extremely hard," coach Mike Carter said. "The hallmark of a great leader is pointing people in the right direction and he's always been a leader, through his actions on the team and the way he carries himself in school."

The Johnnies have played well during stretches of their losses, but have not yet put a full game together. They say with their work ethic, it's only a matter of time before the execution comes.

"We say it all the time, but it really is about trying to get better every day, every week," Sheets said. "We look at every game, no matter who the opponent is, as trying to win. At this point, if we put everything together, we're going to win."

The 8 a.m. Labor Day lift helped the Johnstown tradition hit home for the youthful roster.

"Being so young, we're watching them grow and they can see early on what we need to get accomplished here," Carter said. "The younger kids are really working hard and learning the fundamentals of the program. I'm very encouraged about our kids. Their commitment and motivation for the program is evident."

dweidig@gannett.com

740-704-7973

Instagram: @dfweidig

