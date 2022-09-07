Warner Bros. and Dwayne Johnson have shared the official second trailer to the upcoming Black Adam. So far, the trailers leading up to newest release have given fans a glimpse of the action as well as Black Adam’s bountiful powers and his guilt over his son’s tragic sacrifice. Audiences now see a little more of the confrontations Black Adam has with Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate, as well as a more intense stand-off between himself and Hawkman. The second trailer has confirmed the return of Amanda Waller, Viola Davis’ character from The Suicide Squad. The new scenes in the trailer shows Waller in direct communication with the team hoping to bring Black Adam to justice. DC teases audiences the Justice Society of America, as well as giving fans a real look at Quintessa Swindle’s Cyclone and Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher. A new look at the characters was also revealed in the official movie poster posted to the film’s Twitter account, just a day before the release of the trailer.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO