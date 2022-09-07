Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Roddy Rich Tags G Herbo and Doe Boy on "Ghetto Superstar"
Roddy Ricch has joined forces with G Herbo and Doe Boy for his latest single, “Ghetto Superstar.”. The four-minute track marks the first time Mustard and Southside have collaborated to produce a record, and hears Ricch, Herbo and Doe Boy each deliver hard-hitting verses about their money, women and their ability to protect themselves. “Ghetto Superstar” follows Ricch’s latest EP THE BIG 3, which also served as the successor to his sophomore studio album LIVE LIFE FAST.
hypebeast.com
Russ Reflects on Facing Hardships and Pursuing Music on New Single “That Was Me”
Russ has chronicled the adversity he has faced on the way to becoming a successful music artist on a new single. The rapper and singer began teaching himself how to produce at fourteen years old, eventually recording his first song at eighteen. In the ensuing decade, Russ dropped several mixtapes before going platinum in 2017 with his twelfth studio album, There’s Really a Wolf.
hypebeast.com
NAV Delivers First Album in Two Years, 'Demons Protected By Angels'
NAV makes his exciting return with his first album in two years, Demons Protected By Angels. Clocking in at just over 50 minutes, the 19-track project features heavy-hitting guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert on “Dead Shot” and “Interstellar,” Lil Baby and Travis Scott on “Never Sleep,” Future and Don Toliver on “One Time,” Gunna on “Playa,” Lil Durk on “My Dawg,” RealestK on “Lost Me,” Bryson Tiller on “Reset” and Babyface Ray on “Mismatch,” while production can be heard from the likes of Mike Dean, Tay Keith and more.
hypebeast.com
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Lead Hollywood Epic 'Babylon'
Paramount Pictures has offered a first look at Babylon, one of its biggest movies this year from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle. Babylon is described as an original epic set in the 1920s leading up to Hollywood’s Golden Age. During that euphoric period, Los Angeles was building up to become a bustling metropolis and the industry was transitioning away from silent films. “The basic idea was just to do a big, epic, multicharacter movie, set in these early days of Los Angeles and Hollywood, when both of these things were coming into what we now think of them as,” Chazelle tells Vanity Fair.
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
The Reebok Shaq Attaq "OG" is Returning
Continuing to dig into its extensive basketball archive, Reebok is now gearing up to bring back Shaquille O’Neal‘s iconic Shaq Attaq “OG” signature shoe. Originally introduced back in 1992, the Shaq Attaq served to encapsulate the personality of the larger-than-life rookie star. Designed by former Reebok...
NBA・
hypebeast.com
Sampa The Great's 'As Above, So Below' Features Denzel Curry, Joey Bada$$ and More
Sampa The Great‘s second studio album As Above, So Below is here. Clocking in at just under 40 minutes, the 11-track record features guest appearances from Angélique Kidjo, Denzel Curry, Joey Bada$$, Kojey Radical, WITCH, Chef 187, Tio Nason, Sampa’s sister Mwanjé and more, and is billed as an album that explores both the artist’s memories of Africa through the lens of authenticity and womanhood and what the future of Africa’s relationship with the world will look like. The Zambian-born, Bostwana-raised poet and rapper shared in a statement,
hypebeast.com
Lil Uzi Vert Hops on Yeat's New Track "Flawlëss"
Yeat has dropped off a new 12-track EP, titled LYFË, featuring support from Lil Uzi Vert on its opening track, “Flawlëss.”. LYFË arrives as the follow-up to Yeat’s 2 Alivë, which was released in February of this year. He later re-released the project with nine new tracks, two of which also featured Uzi, under a new moniker, 2 Alivë (Geëk Pack). Today, this latest effort features a slew of tracks that were created on beats by BYNX, including the lead single “Talk” and the BenjiCold-produced “Comë On.”
hypebeast.com
Ari Lennox Enlists Summer Walker, Chlöe and Lucky Daye for New Album 'age/sex/location'
Ari Lennox has officially released her sophomore studio album, age/sex/location. Clocking in at approximately 40 minutes, the 12-track record features only three guest appearances from Lucky Daye on “Boy Bye,” Chlöe on “Leak It” and Summer Walker on “Queen Space.” The album serves as a followup to her 2019 debut Shea Butter Baby, but was introduced by the five-track EP Away Message. A little over a week before its release, Dreamville Records head J. Cole shared a text message Lennox sent to him about the album’s meaning to her, where she explained that she is moving through a “transitional space” as she grows out of “vulnerable codependent and validation seeking” parts of her life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Best New Tracks: Ari Lennox, NAV, Roddy Ricch and More
As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by Ari Lennox, NAV and Roddy Ricch with G Herbo and Doe Boy, who released the albums age/sex/location and Demons Protected By Angels and the single “Ghetto Superstar.” Also joining this week’s releases are Bryson Tiller, Sampa The Great, Pink Siifu with Real Bad Man, Chuck Strangers and Peso Garden, Saucy Santana, Sudan Archives, White Girl Wasted and Blood Orange.
hypebeast.com
The xx’s Oliver Sim Leads With Vulnerability on Subversive Solo Endeavor ‘Hideous Bastard’
Oliver Sim, one-third of the English indie rock group The xx, spent two years writing and recording his debut solo album. Today, Sim has released the long-awaited LP, entitled Hideous Bastard, a raw exploration of shame, trauma, fear, masculinity and sexuality. On the record’s lead single “Hideous,” Sim considers his...
'Sidney' Tackles The Not-So-Comfortable Conversations About A Black Cinema Icon
It’s not about sensationalizing or even tarnishing the reputation of Sidney Poitier. Rather, the new documentary honors his humanity — every facet of it.
hypebeast.com
'Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War' Anime Receives a Release Date
After receiving a new key visual, we now have an official release date for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Building on the rough October release info, the latest news offers a firm date for the continuation of the anime adaptation of Tite Kubo‘s iconic Bleach manga, covering the final arc of the story, Volume 55-74.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Bryson Tiller Delivers New Track "Outside," Sampling The Ying Yang Twins
Bryson Tiller has dropped off a new single, dubbed “Outside,” featuring a sample of The Ying Yang Twins’ 2005 hit “Wait (The Whisper Song).”. The cut, produced by Vinylz, marks the first new release from Tiller since his 2020 album, Anniversary, which later received a deluxe edition in 2021. The R&B artist also delivered a holiday EP, titled A Different Christmas, in November of last year, with features from Justin Bieber, Kiana Ledé and more.
hypebeast.com
Dwayne Johnson Releases the Second Trailer for 'Black Adam'
Warner Bros. and Dwayne Johnson have shared the official second trailer to the upcoming Black Adam. So far, the trailers leading up to newest release have given fans a glimpse of the action as well as Black Adam’s bountiful powers and his guilt over his son’s tragic sacrifice. Audiences now see a little more of the confrontations Black Adam has with Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate, as well as a more intense stand-off between himself and Hawkman. The second trailer has confirmed the return of Amanda Waller, Viola Davis’ character from The Suicide Squad. The new scenes in the trailer shows Waller in direct communication with the team hoping to bring Black Adam to justice. DC teases audiences the Justice Society of America, as well as giving fans a real look at Quintessa Swindle’s Cyclone and Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher. A new look at the characters was also revealed in the official movie poster posted to the film’s Twitter account, just a day before the release of the trailer.
hypebeast.com
Jackson Wang Was Inspired by 70s Rock on New Sophomore LP ‘MAGIC MAN’
Three years after the release of his first studio album, Mirrors, Hong Kong singer and rapper Jackson Wang has returned with his highly-anticipated follow-up. MAGIC MAN hears Wang explore darker themes of mystery and temptation across ten 70s rock-tinged tracks. Produced by Wang himself, alongside Daryl K and Henry Cheung,...
hypebeast.com
Netflix Drops New Teaser Trailer for 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'
The first teaser has officially arrived for Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The trailer shows off the all-star cast, giving audiences a glimpse of Daniel Craig‘s return as the crime-solving Detective Benoit Blanc. Acting alongside Craig is Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Jessica...
hypebeast.com
Skepta's Big Smoke Corp. Signs Creative Partnership with PUMA
Skepta‘s multi-faceted collective, Big Smoke Corporation, has officially announced a partnership with German sportswear giant,. . While full details have yet to be revealed, BSC has reportedly been given complete creative control and will work with PUMA on a project titled “Futro.”. Skepta has worked with Nike extensively...
hypebeast.com
Hello Kitty Joins adidas Originals for Three Footwear Styles
Sanrio’s most iconic character, Hello Kitty, has been spotted across the fashion and footwear world with yet another year of exciting collaborations. Recently, this has included a Spring/Summer 2023 runway appearance with Soulland and a capsule collection with Nike. Now, she ditches the Swoosh in favor of the Stripes as.
hypebeast.com
Raf Simons' FW22 Runway Boots Stomp Into the Season
Raf Simons‘ Fall/Winter 2022 runway show was a return to form for the esteemed Belgian designer, with leather boots, vinyl aprons, extravagant fuzzy mohair hats, couture-ified satin bags, and much more making for statement looks infiltrated by Simons’ dark and sexual undertones. One of the key pieces that had this attitude in mind is the black block-heel boots; a wellington style that was seen on almost every look (in one form or another) during the presentation.
hypebeast.com
NERF Crafts 'Star Trek' Starfleet Phaser Blasters
Following collaborations with Bungie for a four-foot Gjallarhorn blaster, Star Wars with an EE-3 Carbine Rifle Blaster, and Halo for its iconic Needler, NERF now readies another LMTD offering in partnership with Star Trek. Created to celebrate the 35th anniversary of The Next Generation series, NERF reveals special takes on the Starfleet Type 3 Phaser rifle and Starfleet Type 2 Phaser pistol.
Comments / 0